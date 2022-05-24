By the numbers: Is this $23.5 million proof of the 'vanilla cake with chocolate sprinkles' Budget?

The Greens called it a “slap in the face”, the Māori Party said it was proof of the Government’s “vanilla cake with chocolate sprinkles” Budget.

Although arts funding makes just a small fraction of the Government’s Budget, it has become a focal point for debate about whether indigenous culture and people are properly recognised in Aotearoa.

Budget 2022, published last Thursday, included funding boosts for most of the cultural organisations the Government traditionally supports. Broadcasters, museums and filmmakers all received more money without much controversy. But three figures, totalling no more than $23.5 million, restarted debate about whether the Government gives due respect to Māori arts.

Monique Ford/Stuff Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival sees

Of $23.5m of new funding announced for performing arts over the next four years, $4m was granted to Te Matatini – the national and regional kapa haka festival. It operates as a competition, with regional qualifying festivals leading to a national Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata Festival.

The other $19.5m was split between the Royal New Zealand Ballet, which got $7.5m, and the Symphony Orchestra which got the biggest boost, of $12m.

The new funding means the ballet will operate with $8.1m of taxpayer money each year, and the orchestra with $19.7m.

Ross Giblin/Stuff As well as holding performances, the Royal NZ Ballet conducts training and education activities with young dancers.

Te Matatini has an annual, publicly funded budget of $2.9m accounting for the $1m annual increase.

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi said Te Matatini deserved greater public funding, as it included more people and had a bigger cultural impact than either the ballet or orchestra.

But according to the organisations’ annual reports, the ballet and orchestra attract larger in-person audiences than Te Matatini.

In its 2019-2020 reports, the NZSO said its 72 performances reached 84,480 people. The ballet had the second-biggest in-person audience, with 59,052 across 75 performances in the same year. Te Matatini said it reached 35,137 people that year, with events across the country and the biennial national festival.

Te Matatini had aimed to reach 70,000 that year, it said, but exceeded its broadcast and digital audience expectations – with more than 800,000 streams.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Associate Arts and Culture Minister Kiritapu Allan says more funding boosts for Te Matatini are likely.

Associate Arts and Culture Minister Kiritapu Allan​ celebrated “the largest ever increase for Te Matatini” delivered in Budget 2022.

“This is a good first step, and let it be perhaps an indicative trajectory of where we might be able to go in future years, to really grow kapa haka,” she said.

“We know kapa haka is a catch-all way to improve our reo outcomes, our cultural outcomes and connectivity. It brings people together.”

Green Party Māori Development spokesperson Elizabeth Kerekere said the Government didn’t go far enough, and should have funded the NZSO and Te Matatini equally. She called the funding disparity a “slap in the face to our national performance”.

“As opposed to one ballet company or one orchestra being funded, Te Matatini is 40 or so groups from across the country coming together,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Te Matatini brings together kapa haka performers from across the motu.

“It keeps te reo alive, it keeps composers creating new waiata, haka and mōteatea across the country.”

Te Matatini didn’t report an exact number of performers involved each year, but some of its regional competitions – such as Tai Rāwhiti – said 494 performers were involved in its regional competition. Across the country, there are 13 different rohe.

In a statement following the Budget, Te Matatini chairperson Selwyn Parata said the annual increase of $1m was insufficient. The organisation said kapa haka continued to face inequity, compared with other sports and arts funded by the Government.

He said its benefit to New Zealand, including community building, te reo revitalisation, and an increased global interest in kapa haka had not been taken into account.