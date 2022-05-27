Arts events around the Wellington region from May 27-29

New Zealand School of Dance graduates each provide a springboard from which current third year contemporary dance students can take flight in For by Four.

Wellington Chamber Orchestra 50th Anniversary Concert

Alan Gibbs Centre, Wellington College, May 28, 3pm

Music by Shostakovich and Holst’s the Planets. And Gareth Farr’s “Terra Incognita” based on his visit to Antarctica as guest artist. Conducted by Rachel Hyde, with soloist bass-baritone Sam McKeever. Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

supplied Bass-baritone Sam McKeever is a soloist with the Wellington Chamber Orchestra on Saturday.

Dance: For by Four

BATS Theatre, until May 28, 6:30pm, $22

Presented by New Zealand School of Dance, these four flawless solos each reflect the choreographer's singular creative voice. This programme promises an intimate view of Aotearoa's emergent choreographic landscape. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Iron Horse Burlesque Revue II

Iron Horse, Miramar, May 28, 9am-11pm, $40

This outstanding world-class burlesque show is in its second year as a part of the Capital City's Eat, Drink, Play Festival. tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

Pasifika Pool Party

Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre, May 28, 3pm-7pm, $3.30

As part of Samoa Language Week (May 29-June 4) there’ll be a special opportunity with a Pasifika Pool Party on Saturday for everyone to celebrate Pacific culture. There will be performances by the Anamua Fou Dance Group, the Mafutaga Tagata Matutua Pacific Exercise Group, and a “Bomb” competition.

Supplied Miles Calder will perform at the Vogelmorn Hall on Saturday.

Miles Calder

Vogelmorn Hall, May 28, 7.30pm - $20

Miles Calder performs as an acoustic duo with bandmate and guitarist Chris Armour. The pair will be playing an intimate set in a stripped-back, acoustic fashion, re-imagining songs from Calder’s 2021 debut solo album Autopilot Life. Tickets: UTR and www.milescalder.com

Camerata and The Tudor Consort

St Peter's on Willis St, May 28, 7.30pm,

Haydn’s Missa in Angustiis (Mass for Troubled Times), also known as the “Nelson Mass” is one of the six great Mass settings that form the crowning glory of his vocal music, along with The Creation and The Seasons. More info: camerata.nz

Mitch Sigley/Supplied Cringeworthy - The 80s show is on at Circa Theatre in Wellington.

Cringeworthy - The 80s

Circa Theatre, until June 11, Tues-Thurs 6:30pm, Fri-Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $25-$54

Cringeworthy is back, baby with a brand-new show! A righteous, stellar, fantabulous blast from the past that is equal parts nostalgic and hilarious. Tickets: Circa.co.nz

Piano: Spain from Classicism to Modernism

St Andrew’s on The Terrace, May 29, $10-$40

Considered one of the most technically demanding and brilliant works for solo piano, Albéniz’s Iberia is a sumptuous musical evocation of Spain. Together with works by fellow Spanish composers, Granados and de Falla, pianist Lorelle McNaughton takes us on a colourful and varied guided tour. Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz, door sales from 2.30pm.

Blue Dragon Book Fair

Ngaio Town Hall, May 28-29, Sat 9am - 4pm, Sun 9am - 2pm, free

Book treats and bargains galore at this popular annual fundraising book fair.

Supplied The Blue Dragon Book Fair is always popular at the Ngaio Town Hall. (File photo)

Queer Arts Festival: Too Much Hair

Bats Theatre, until June 3, 7:15pm, $25

Combining celebratory stories about gender identity and expression with the power of music and the brilliance of emerging artists, Too Much Hair is a new musical cabaret about gender euphoria. Tickets: Bats.co.nz

Exhibitions

Inhabit – Holli McEntegart

Courtenay Place (ex Readings Cinema complex) until May 29, 10am-4pm

Holli McEntegart describes herself as a social practice artist and full spectrum doula. Inhabit combines both practices providing a social space for new parents to come together to share their postpartum experiences within a context of care and social activism.

Unearth Your Local Potter

Academy Galleries, 1 Queens Wharf, until June 7, free

This is a group of committed potters doing “high end” sculptural and domestic ware. Most work in isolation, but they meet monthly for an exchange of ideas on the Kāpiti Coast. This is their second group exhibition in Wellington at The New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts.

Safe Space: Birgit Moffatt

Mahara iti, Waikanae, until July 15, Mon-Fri 10am-4pm, free

Berlin-born Ōtaki-gorge based, Birgit Moffatt prefers to create her own materials in their purest form. She is a keen explorer of natural dyes, using plant parts and other natural elements to achieve sophisticated results that are often unexpected and serendipitous.

supplied/Stuff Courtenay Place light boxes exhibition Whakapapa Te Pō Te Ao.

Whakapapa Te Pō Te Ao.

Courtenay Place light boxes, until Sept 18

As part of the Matariki festival, artist Tanya Te Miringa Te Rorarangi Ruka turns the light boxes into a series of digitally woven pouwhenua which are derived from the natural Te Aro and the local environment.

Next week

Queer Arts Festival: Open Stage Improv Showcase

two/fiftyseven, May 31, 6 PM, $25

Open Stage is a joyful improv showcase in two parts featuring up-and-coming as well as established queer performers, curated by Jennifer O'Sullivan (Locomotive, NZ Improv Festival). Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

Queer Arts Festival: LOLgbtq+ Comedy Showcase

Eva Beva, May 31, 7pm, $25

With award-winning MC Neil Thornton keeping the mirth and merriment going, audiences will enjoy the comedy stylings of Mx Well, Jak Mitchell, Clarissa Chandrahasen, Jules Daniels, Jac Lynch, and Cassie Taurima. Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

Poetry/Theatre: Hysterical

BATS Theatre, May 31-June 3, 6:30pm, $25

A two-woman, feminist poetry show confronting the narrative that women are too emotional and celebrating the hysteria in all of us. Tickets: bats.co.nz

supplied/Stuff Girls & Boys, performed by Sabrina Martin and presented by Red Scare Theatre Company

Girls & Boys: Red Scare Theatre Company

Sustainability Trust (2 Forresters Lane, Te Aro, May 31-June5, 7.30pm, from $22

In Girls & Boys, by Tony-award winner Dennis Kelly, one woman unravels onstage in this captivating tale of a family tragedy. A chance encounter at an airport leads to a whirlwind romance, then cools into an ordinary partnership. Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

Viola Students of the NZSM

St Andrew's on The Terrace, June 1, 12:15 pm, koha.

Join us for a beautiful concert of music for viola. Masks are needed, but vaccine passes are not required.

Public history talk: Battle of Boulcott's Farm

National Library, June 1, 12.10pm-1pm, free

The talk focuses on two significant conflicts between mana whenua and British and settler militia during the early stages of the New Zealand Wars and how they're remembered today.

Stationhouse Social Club with Special Guest: Karen Clarke

Ōtaki Golf Club, June 2, 6.30-9pm, $45

The Salty Hearts will again host another club night and are delighted to welcome Taranaki’s own Karen Clarke as this month’s special guest. Enjoy a two-course meal and a convivial night out. Tickets: Tickets email: gregandanje@xtra.co.nz