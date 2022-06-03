Arts listings in the Wellington region - June 3-5

,

STEPHEN A'COURT/Supplied The Carter Fountain Trustpower Projection 'Into the Light' by Amber Strain is showing in Wellington until June 12.

The weather looks like it will be kind for the Queen’s Birthday holiday weekend, so there’s no excuse not to head out and experience the projection on the waterfront, or dig into some history at Wright’s Hill Fortress.

The Trustpower Projection - Into the Light by Amber Strain

Carter Fountain, Oriental Bay, until June 12, 6-10pm Sun-Thu & 6-11pm Fri + Sat

Take a night-time stroll to Wellington’s waterfront where the Carter Fountain at Oriental Bay will be celebrating the diverse population of Te Whanganui-a-Tara. There you’ll be able to go into a booth that will project a video of your face onto the spray of the bay’s fountain at a monumental scale.

supplied Wellington Repertory is staging Rope at the Gryphon Theatre until June 11.

Rope

Gryphon Theatre, until June 11, various times, $17.50-$27.50

Written by Patrick Hamilton, Rope is a murder-mystery with a difference. At one level, it looks like a classic ‘’whodunnit’’, played out in the comfortable surroundings of the English upper-middle class. But everything here is off-kilter. We never meet the victim.Tickets: wellington repertory.org.nz

Tom Etuata/Supplied Te Whanganui-a-Tara at Wellington Museum explores the natural and cultural landscape of Wellington’s history.

Exhibition: Te Whanganui-a-Tara

Wellington Museum, opens June 3, free

Visitors are invited to explore their own history and reflect upon their place within Wellington in this exhibition which is about the people as much as it is about the city. Te Whanganui-a-Tara is playful, interactive and full of surprises.

Cate Le Bon

Meow, June 4, 8pm, $67.90

Cate Le Bon brings a five-piece band, a selection of musicians from across the Globe to Meow on Saturday. Her performance will feature material from her sixth album Pompeii, and she plays every instrument (except drums and saxophones). Tickets: eventfinda

Artist Talk: Solo 50

NZ Academy of Fine Arts, June 4, 11 am, free

Tatyana Kulida is exhibiting 14 works painted in her Wairarapa studio and environment. The body of work is titled ‘Impressions of Wairarapa’: every painting is created from life, a mix of portraits, and landscapes. Kulida will talk about the process of observation and painting from life. The exhibition runs until June 12.

KEVIN STENT The Wrights Hill Fortress will be open on June 6.

SGCNZ University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival

Michael Fowler Centre, June 4-5, various times, prices

Enjoy multiple scenes from Shakespeare, performed throughout the day on the Saturday and Sunday of Queen’s Birthday Weekend. All 49 scenes are entirely in Shakespeare’s words (albeit sometimes faithfully translated into another language). Tickets: ticketmaster.co.nz

Songwriters Showcase #44

Moon1, 167 Riddiford St Newtown, June 5, Doors from 6:00pm , music from 7:00pm, $10

Bill Lake, Alan Downes, Limit of 100 tickets. Tickets: eventfinda or at the door.

Wrights Hill Fortress

Karori, June 6, 10am-4pm, $20

Visitors are asked to bring a torch and a map will be provided so people can take themselves on a self-guide tour of the World War II coastal battery. There are 620 metres of underground tunnels which include the engine room, shell stores, plotting rooms and the huge gun pit where Gun Number 1 used to stand, as well as a replica of the 10 metre-long gun barrel.

Theatre: The Adults are Talking

BATS Theatre, June 7-11, 7pm, $20

2002. Wellington. Student politics. President Sasha just wants certain, safe trips home at night. The only issue is – she needs a majority vote from the exec – a "Boy's Club". Tickets: bats.co.nz

Roc Photography/Supplied The Tiwhas present an evening of fun, costumes, choreography and stunning vocals.

Re-fringe: Presenting... The Tiwhas!

Circa Theatre, June 7-11, Tues – Sat 7.30pm; Sun 4.30pm, $25–$35

The Tiwhas, your new favourite girl group, is made up of Wellington-based takatāpui drag queens. Join these divas as they weave together musical theatre, drag hits and waiata Māori to present an evening of fun, costumes, choreography and stunning vocals. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Perfume Genius

San Fran, June 7, 7pm,

Mike Hadreas and his band bring the electrifying Perfume Genius to San Fran. Opening for Perfume Genius will be Hand Habits, aka Los Angeles musician Meg Duffy.

supplied Monique Lapins is the second violinist in the New Zealand String Quartet, and a lecturer at the New Zealand School of Music.

Monique Lapins, violin

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, June 8, 12.15pm, koha

Georg Philipp Telemann's Fantasias 1, 6 and 7, Erwin Schulhoff's Sonata, and Jacob ter Veldhuis's Garden of Love. Monique is the second violinist in the New Zealand String Quartet, violinist in the Ghost Piano Trio, Ensemble Go and lecturer at the New Zealand School of Music. Masks requested.

Exhibitions

Group exhibition: Hā

Toi Pōneke Arts Centre, Until July 1, 10am-8pm weekdays and 10am-4pm weekends, free

Hā is a group exhibition of new works by 12 wāhine Māori artists. Audiences are invited to join the artists and rest together in the gallery during Matariki. The works acknowledge how our tīpuna would have spent this time.

supplied Large portraits of local scientists, thinkers and environmentalists including world renowned Jane Goodall are built around Climate Change conversation in Tatyana Kulida's Portrait of Antarctica Exhibition at the Beehive Visitors' Centre

Portrait of Antarctica Exhibition

The Beehive Visitors Centre, until June 14, 9-5 pm daily, free

Ten large portraits of local scientists, thinkers and environmentalists including world renowned Jane Goodall are built around Climate Change conversation. Tatyana Kulida’s portraits are superb examples of “contemporary realism”.

SOLO 50

Academy Galleries, until June 12, open daily, free

This year the Academy of Fine Arts has reached a milestone - the 50th ‘Solo’ show since our first ‘Going Solo’ in 1993. Solo 50 is showing 12 selected artists’ works, including original participants Vivian Manthel-French and Peter Coates.