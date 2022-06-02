Where is the government’s culture policy?

Australian arts spokesperson Tony Burke, right, pictured at the opening of Hamilton in Melbourne in March this year, has promised that Australian will have cultural policy “reviewed, revived and relaunched”.

Just out from the Australian election the country’s Labor Party announced an arts policy. “If we win this Saturday,” pledged arts spokesperson Tony Burke, “Australia will have cultural policy reviewed, revived and relaunched this year.”

Burke, known for having a collection of guitars in his parliamentary office, has previously advocated for the addressing of artists’ low incomes. He was confirmed this week as both Minister for the Arts and Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations in Australia. Naturally, Labor also pledged to reinstate an arts ministry, after it was unceremoniously dropped under Scott Morrison’s government in 2019.

Our own government should take heed. Its lack of cultural policy remains an outstanding sore point. Australian Labor’s pledge follows a report from a parliamentary inquiry there designed to “ignite a post-Covid economy for the arts”. Its first recommendation: that the government develop a national cultural plan.

Burke shares a devotion for guitar with our own Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson. "You've saved people's lives and that's the tribute I want to pay to you," Robertson said the same week of Burke’s announcement at the farewell of director Glen McDonald from stellar creative space Vincent’s Art Workshop, after 30 years. Creative spaces have had funding increases recently, yet the vital nature of the arts has not yet been recognised by policy.

Ross Giblin/Stuff At the same time as Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson was paying tribute to Glen McDonald, pictured, for her work at Vincent’s Art Workshop, Australia’s arts spokesperson Tony Burke was promising to review that country’s cultural policy.

As McDonald knows, the arts continue to run on cheap or free labour. We could do with trialling a basic artists’ income scheme, such as that the Irish government instituted in January.

This government has been working hard on Covid recovery for arts and culture. Prior to this, small initiatives like the Creatives in Schools programme highlighted their good intent.The prime minister has said many fine things. But this hasn’t been backed up by strategy to see the arts better integrated into our society, sustainably resourced and made more accessible. New thinking and structural change is needed.

Critics responded to last month’s Budget that government continues to be nervous of directly resourcing artists rather than institutions. Indeed, beyond Matariki, the $185 million in the budget continued to be largely about stabilising traditional institutions. There’s little for non-salaried artists struggling to survive.

As Te Pāti Māori (the Māori party) noted the symphony orchestra and ballet received funding increases, while increases to Te Matatini, the kapa haka festival were referred to (a little over-dramatically) as “crumbs”. Factional lobbying will only increase, unless government can create a mechanism for creatives to be involved in setting strategy.

Heading into the 2020 election, reeling from the first lockdown and the government’s announcement of a Covid Arts Recovery package, organisation Te Taumata Toi-a-Iwi held an online discussion with representatives from Labour, National and the Greens. Labour went into the election without an arts policy - and no amount of direct questioning of Arts, Culture and Heritage - Minister Carmel Sepuloni by presenter Miriama Kamo revealed one.

Chloe Swarbrick with the Greens (who like NZ First had an arts policy) asked for cross-party work in the creation of a long term arts strategy. She called for us to learn from the creation of the sector-led Aotearoa Screen Sector Strategy 2030. Where, Chloe, is this now?

“We do know radical change is possible,” said Kamo. “We have proven we can meet need when we are forced to. We have the opportunity right now to imagine something sustainable, something revolutionary and something radically creative.” Two years on, it’s time. We are tired of lolly scrambles, and can expect an election in under 18 months.

Strategy needs to look beyond recovery. It needs to take our belief in the value of the arts and provide a map, investing in its creation, looking to the opportunities embedding artists in our society offers our health and our economy.