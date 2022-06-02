Magical Les Miserables perfect antidote for Blenheim's Covid blues

Les Misérables production manager Mike Wentworth said having 184 people working together to achieve the same goal was a “pretty powerful experience.”

Emotional scenes played out after the final curtain fell on Blenheim Musical Theatre’s hugely popular production of Les Misérables.

Almost 5000 people attended performances during the show’s 10-night run at the ASB Theatre, which ended on Saturday. The show brought hundreds of extra visitors to Blenheim, giving a boost to the local economy.

The show’s production manager Mike Wentworth said it was a monumental effort from all involved in bringing such a big production to the small town stage with professionalism, passion, and panache – especially in the face of Covid uncertainty.

“There’s a great deal of satisfaction that all the effort that was put into the show came good. Three-quarters of our planning and rehearsals happened when we were in the red [Covid] setting, and one week alone we had 45 members of the cast and crew either down with Covid or isolating.

READ MORE:

* Hundreds audition for Wellington production of blockbuster Les Misérables

* The show must - and will - go on, but orange would be nice

* Southlanders win big at theatre awards



“So it was great to be able to put on a show and get it over the line.”

Wentworth said that 99% of the cast and crew were volunteers who had put in almost 250 hours of rehearsals over the past seven months.

“It was just a massive commitment from everyone involved. Rehearsals started in October, and then we worked right through to May, 29 when the stage was packed up and shipped off to Wellington.

“When the final curtain went down, the emotion was palpable,” Wentworth said.

Graham H. Brooks Alison Dight, left, and Ashley de Castro had the audience in stitches with their portrayals of Madame Thenardier and Monsieur Thenardier in Blenheim Musical Theatre’s production of Les Misérables.

Wentworth said there were times during planning and rehearsals when it looked unlikely that the full show would be able to go ahead, and that the worry never really left until the final curtain fell.

“There were a lot of sweaty palms throughout the whole production. Under the red settings, indoor limits were only 100 people, but we had more than 180 people helping with the show. With the 100 limit we couldn’t have put on the show.

“But, when they dropped the final restrictions, and we could perform to a full house. We had 83% capacity for the run,” Wentworth said.

He said it was great to see people at the theatre dressing up for a night out, and that the influx of theatre goers would have been good for local businesses too.

Graham H Brooks Sara Bishell sings her heart out as Fantine on the opening night of Les Misérables at the ASB Theatre Blenheim.

“It was great for the local economy, people were dressing up, going out for dinner, attending local bars, getting their hair done. Because of Covid, a lot of people hadn’t been out to the theatre for a while, so it was a chance for people to have a big night out, and it demonstrated life is returning back to a bit of normality.”

Wentworth said putting on such a big show came with many challenges, but thanked the people of Marlborough for their support.

“It was a massive financial risk, but we’ve had great support from the public and local businesses. The support we’ve had from businesses throughout Marlborough has been fantastic,” Wentworth said.

Graham H. Brooks Wentworth said great friendships were formed between members of the cast and crew during the seven months they worked together.

After seven months of non-stop rehearsals and preparation on top of their normal day jobs, Wentworth said it was time for everyone involved to have a bit of break before planning for the next project gets underway later this month.

“When a show’s in production, you can barely take a breath, so we’ll have a bit of a rest for a couple of weeks, before planning for the next show starts in June,” Wentworth said.

The theatre’s next offering is set to be an adaptation of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and is expected to hit the stage next May.