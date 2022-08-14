Surging audience numbers for culture after pandemic enforced hiatus

Peter Biggs is chief executive of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

Opinion: To paraphrase a common mis-attribution, Albert Einstein never said, "just because something cannot be counted does not mean it does not count". An astute observation, though, whoever said it.

Not everything in life is meant to be measured, and I don't just mean things that are merely difficult to measure – how many grains of sand on a beach, say, or how many bogus Einstein quotes you can find on the internet. Soon enough, computer processing speeds will allow us to count all that too.

I'm referring to aspects of the human experience that, no matter how hard we try, cannot be reduced to numbers on a spreadsheet. How much you miss a deceased parent, or love a child, or quantify the joy that comes with recognition, in the first few pages of a newly opened book, that you've come across a masterpiece.

Economists, public policy experts and social scientists wrestle with this measurability problem constantly, some more successfully than others.

The introduction of environmental and social considerations into what otherwise may have been purely economic assessments of risk and reward (the so-called triple bottom line) helps us gain a broader and more subtle appreciation of what true value means.

Likewise, our own Government's addition of wellbeing metrics into national budgeting feels very much like a step in the right direction.

In the arts world, we have struggled with this problem for a long time.

How can we meaningfully defend the work we do as the nation's orchestra, for example?

How can we hope to put a number next to the inspiration, solace, entertainment and joy our music brings to New Zealanders from all walks of life, each of whom experience it in ways entirely unique to them? Or to the value that comes with being part of a live audience, that profound sense of connection and belonging that comes from experiencing art in crowds, whether at a concert hall in a tux or on festival grounds in a tent?

Such calculations are obviously beyond us. And yet many continue to look for better ways to acknowledge the contribution of arts and culture to national wealth and wellbeing.

In Canada and Finland, for instance, they do this through a mechanism known as Culture Satellite Accounts, but it speaks to the onerous nature of the task that some of the first words uttered by the narrator on the Canadian video explainer are "in short, it's complex".

Thanks to work undertaken by CreativeNZ, we do have some data that supports the arts-wellbeing nexus in the post-COVID era. Based on a survey late last year, nearly one third of New Zealanders (31%) agree that arts and culture helped get them through the crisis. For one in four people (26%), the arts have become more important to their personal wellbeing since COVID-19 arrived in Aotearoa. Almost half of us (48%) agree that arts and culture have a vital role to play in rebuilding New Zealand after the pandemic subsides.

I guess the only way of knowing really how valuable something is, is when you don’t have it.

There’s a remarkable speech by the conductor Riccardo Muti before the Chicago symphony’s first concert after two years of COVID-19 lockdown.

He speaks about the pandemic killing people and the economy – both tragic outcomes.

COVID-19 also significantly killed culture – and thereby impacted severely our souls and our minds.

Many months of not being able to gather together to savour artistic experiences deeply damaged society and made the planet more fragile and, in many ways, more savage.

For two long years, the world was mostly without the public work of artists, musicians, actors, composers and painters. Relief and enthusiasm at their return is palpable.

This is reflected in surging audience numbers across the performing arts as Kiwis reach out for deep connections. At the NZSO, we innovated like never before to offer digital streaming alternatives during periods of lockdown, and our audience were grateful and enthusiastic adopters.

But nothing beats real connections and, in a world marked by a growing sense among so many of isolation, loneliness, dislocation and rancour, can you think of a better antidote than sharing your love of music, the theatre or ballet, Kapa Haka or stand-up comedy, with strangers whose names and histories and politics you will never know, but who, for those few hours, may as well be kin?