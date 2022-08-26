Arts events in the Wellington region - Aug 26-28

Ella Gilbert and Arlo Gibson in Skin Tight, on at Circa Theatre.

Skin Tight

Circa Theatre, Aug 27–Sept 24, Tues-Thurs 6.30pm, Fri-Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $25-$54

The searing and sensual romance of Elizabeth and Tom. Dark secrets, deep passions, and heart-breaking truths bubble over as lovers savour precious moments together. Set in 20th-century Canterbury, the text has striking parallels to the present. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Les Misérables

St James Theatre, until Sept 4, 7.30pm, various prices

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, the blockbuster musical Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Tickets: ticketmaster.co.nz

LK Creative/Supplied Gemma Hoskins as Fantine, left, in the number Lovely Ladies from Les MIsérables.

Mad Doggerel Cabaret

National Library, Aug 26, 6pm, free

Enjoy a poetic cabaret evening this National Poetry Day with Poet Laureate David Eggleton, Daren Kamali and Richard Wallis, as they present a comic portrait of Aotearoa New Zealand and its place in the South Pacific today. Their Mad Doggerel Cabaret is full of wild musicality and lightning humour.

Midnight Confessions

BATS Theatre, until Aug 27, 6.30pm, $18

Midnight Confessions is an experimental anthology piece about love, loss and the power of female friendships. Inspired by the classic play, Love and Information by Caryl Churchill, this piece is set in the intimate setting of a sleepover. Tickets: bats.co.nz

In Blind Faith

BATS Theatre, until Aug 27, 7pm, $15-$20

A queer, diverse Faustian tale set in the New Zealand goldfields, where not all that glitters is gold. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Winter Warmer Market

Sustainability Trust, 2 Forresters Lane, Aug 27, 10.30am-4pm

Meet the makers, shop sustainably and #SupportLocal at Sustainability Trust's Winter Warmer Market! There'll be music, food, locally made artisanal gifts/goodies, and great people.

Mozart Serenity, NZSO

Wellington College, Aug 28, 7.30pm,

Known as one of the greatest composers of all time with countless symphonies, concertos and operas to his name, Mozart was equally at home composing smaller works for friends and patrons in Viennese society including Mozart Serenade No. 12 in C Minor Nachtmusik and Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D Major Haffner. Info: nzso.co.nz

Supplied No Diving Today by Phil Dickson.

Exhibitions

Phil Dickson Retrospective

The Kiwi Art House Gallery and simultaneously at The Artspace Gallery, Petone, until Sept 11

In memory of the late Wellington artist Phil Dickson, a collection of his oil and watercolour paintings.

He Riri Awatea: Filming The New Zealand Wars

NZ Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata, Aug 26-Nov 6, 10am–4.30pm Monday to Sunday, free

Curated by Annabel Cooper and Ariana Tikao (Kāi Tahu), the exhibtion highlights how Ngā Pākanga o Aotearoa the New Zealand Wars have been interpreted over time and through various film, television, and digital storytelling formats over the past century.

Reverence by Mervin Singham

Exhibitions Gallery of Fine Art, until Sept 3. Mon - Fri 10.30am - 4.30pm / Saturday 10.30am - 3pm

Reverence features 14 paintings which Singham describes as narratives on humanity and our connection with each other and the environment. He says his collection reflects reverence for people, the world and the environment.

Pariwhero Gallery

Owhiro Bay Pde, until end of September, 10am-3pm, Saturdays and Sundays. Free.

Wellington’s newest gallery features vibrant new works by ceramicist Hedy Ankers, sculptor Gemma Robinson, artist Beth Strickland and photographer Debbie Rawson.

Anna Hayes: Apato

Pātaka, until Sept 11, free

An exhibition of sustainable and ethically-produced fashion apato (accessories) that showcase traditional Māori weaving techniques in a contemporary style.

Supplied Feminist Clementine Ford, lighting up global debate.

Coming up

Clementine Ford: How We Love

The Embassy Theatre, August 30, 6pm, $28 - $35

Join Australian writer and feminist icon, Clementine Ford to celebrate her latest, best-selling book How We Love: Notes on Life. with a live, in-person event with the author herself. Tickets: humantix.com

Classical music

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, Aug 31, 12.15pm, koha

Ingrid Schoenfeld and Heather Esting, piano four hands. Debussy’s Petite Suite, Schumann’s Six Etudes Op.56 and Constant Lamberts’ Trois Pieces Negres Pour Les Touches Blanches.

The Book Addict by Annie Ruth

BATS Theatre, Aug 30-Sept 3, 7pm with a matinee at 2pm on Sept 1 and Sept 3,

Journeys, transformations, adventures and misadventures - books and life intertwine in stories that veer from funny to tragic, dangerous to joyous, always the unvarnished truth. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Gutsy Girls Film Festival

Embassy Theatre, Aug 31, 6.30pm, $16-$25

The festival is a curated selection of nine films of varying lengths from independent filmmakers from around the globe. Each film celebrates the power, strength and diversity that women contribute to society. Tickets: humanitix.com

Tuatara Open Late

City Gallery, Sept 1, 5pm-10pm, koha

Stay up late at City Gallery Wellington with Tuatara Open Late. The Gallery comes alive with art, music, film, talks with beer, wine, and food to keep you going.This month, join us as we explore and celebrate the Gallery’s ground floor exhibition of Glen Hayward: Wish You Were Here with artists Glen Hayward himself.

Author Talk – A Message for Nasty by Roderick Fry

Unity Books, Sept 1, 12.30pm, free

Join Unity Books and Awa Press in hearing Roderick Fry talk about his new historical novel A Message for Nasty. His page turning novel, based on a true story, is set in Hong Kong in the 1940s.

Stand Up Comedy, Alien Comedy

Moon Bar, Newtown, Sept1, 7pm, $10

An entertaining line up of Comedians. First Thursday of every month. Alien Comedy is Newtown's coolest and only monthly comedy show. MC Mike Ross.