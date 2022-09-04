Auckland's Silo Theatre celebrates 25 years of 'ferocious, pulsing' creativity

Sophie Roberts, right, in rehearsals for Silo Theatre's upcoming season of The Writer.

Kip Chapman is backstage at Silo Theatre. It’s 8.17pm on September 19, 2005. The play, Edward Albee’s The Goat (or Who is Sylvia), has caused an audience member to faint.

Chapman sees Michael Hurst carrying the unconscious member of the audience backstage, dumping them on a couch, before saying to no one in particular: “I’m going back in.”

“I was in awe, I was in love,” Chapman wrote in an Instagram post honouring the memory.

“Finally – theatre so good it could kill people.”

artistic director Sophie Roberts describes as a diet of "meaty, contemporary texts".

Andrew Malmo/Supplied Gareth Reeves, now the star of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, in Silo’s production of Angels in America.

A turbulent two years for Tāmaki Makaurau’s theatre company will be reset this year with its new season, including two premieres straight from their London transfers, but groundbreaking new texts are nothing new for Silo.

“[Since the beginning] the purpose has been the same, which is that the work has to be in response to the world around us – we only really do contemporary work, we don’t do Shakespeare, we’re really here to point at, or critique, or celebrate things about the world that we live in now,” Roberts said.

It’s these artistic pillars that keep New Zealand’s new crop of creatives, and its renowned character actors like Stephen Lovett (The Power of the Dog) and Alison Bruce (Top of the Lake), coming through the theatre doors.

Under Roberts’ tenure as artistic director, Silo has commissioned works by, and advanced the careers of, our brightest young things, including Chris Parker’s debut theatre show, No More Dancing in the Good Room.

“In terms of people whose careers have been great to watch, Chris is a great example, [starting] from doing his drama school solo when he was pretty fresh,” Roberts said.

“I taught Chris at Toi Whakaari [New Zealand’s Drama School], so that’s where I had that relationship with him from. After that we toured Hudson & Halls together – which was a huge moment for us as a company.”

Andi Crown/Supplied Arlo Green is set for Hollywood after receiving an education in Silo Theatre plays.

Arlo Green, first seen in Roberts’ contemporary reimagining of A Streetcar Named Desire, is following his starring film role in Rūrangi with a star turn in 2023 Hollywood horror film, Megan, from the company behind Paranormal Activity, The Conjuring, and The Purge.

“It’s been awesome to foster Arlo’s growth as a young artist – but I don’t want to claim ownership of any of these artists, they don’t need us!”

Silo’s stars travel from stage to screen and back again, Roberts notes, such as leading lady Sophie Henderson, who first started starring in Silo productions 15 years ago.

“I love that long history with the company... She hasn’t been on stage because she’s been making movies so it’s been a big moment for her! People then return to the company, to have their practice, like, renewed, which is really key.”

2022 signals a homecoming for Silo, staging major theatre again with new plays like The Writer: “This year needs to be a stake in the ground and a blockbuster season that can cement Silo as having returned.”

After launching the careers of playwrights and actors with bold new pieces, what is it that makes a Silo show?

“We’re a challenger brand in the market and have always occupied an interesting space in terms of where we sit in the theatre ecology of Auckland. The company has always done challenging risky work, and that means something totally different to what it did 25 years ago.”

Director Shane Bosher first brought Roberts into the fold, disrupting the pale, male, and stale theatre scene with risky, queer stagings.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sophie Roberts is the artistic director for Silo Theatre.

“Shane was a real pioneer in queer storytelling in Auckland; queer storytelling is really baked into the company’s DNA, and I felt as a young female director, that he was willing to take chances on me, whereas the others weren’t.”

The risks Roberts speak of are all at play for Silo’s new play, The Writer, opening September 1 at Q Theatre – it’s a boundary-breaking piece that announces theatre’s own #MeToo moment; one that’s timely following allegations of abuse and toxic behaviour at Toi Whakaari.

“I find it so funny this rhetoric that #MeToo is done, that #MeToo is dead,” says Roberts.

“My experiences as a female haven’t changed dramatically in the last couple of years, and also in New Zealand we haven’t had that reckoning in our industry yet, and that could happen at any moment.

“We all know an array of stories about an array of people [and] we’re just waiting for the dam to break, you know, so I think in terms of our own local industry, it feels timely.”

As Silo’s stable of young artists continues to reach new heights, the company is looking to celebrate its birthday with a fundraiser for brand-new commissions.

For now, Roberts has dress rehearsals to run, press nights to attend, and what she describes as an “incredibly demanding” season of The Writer to undertake.

“When you come to work at Silo, we’re gonna ask a lot of you and you’re gonna grow – whether that’s someone right at the start of their career, like Arlo Green [or not].

“That stretch and growth is always something we try to enable.”