World of WearableArt finalist Anna Zigel's escape from war in Ukraine

A Ukrainian finalist in the World of WearableArt tells of a perilous escape from her war-torn country. Now living in Germany, her heart still lies in Ukraine where her husband and neighbours fight on. Bess Manson reports.

It was a beautiful moment when Ukrainian artist Anna Zigel made it as a finalist in the World of WearableArt with her garment, Fallen Angel. “One of the best in my life,” she says.

But not long after the fragile Fallen Angel finally made it safely to Aotearoa, Zigel was forced to make her own precarious journey when she and her daughters fled Ukraine as her home city of Kyiv came under attack from Russia in February.

War had come.

READ MORE:

* 'I'm dreaming about peace': Meet the Ukrainian women training to clear landmines

* Escape from war-torn Ukraine leads to embrace at Invercargill Airport

* Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, close to Polish border, kills 35

* Ukraine invasion: Kyiv's orchestra plays on through missile warnings to show resistance



“We were determined to stay at home and help in any way we could,” says Zigel, who lived in a high rise apartment block with her husband and their daughters.

“We donated blood for the wounded and made molotov cocktails with our neighbours. Most people descended into bomb shelters, basements and subways at the sound of sirens. Living on the 21st floor we did not have time to go down to the basement from the moment the siren first sounded until the first explosion because the elevators did not work.”

Getty Images People hold signs and chant slogans during a protest outside the Russian Embassy on February 22, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

So Zigel, 33, and her family spent most of the day and all night in the bathroom – the only room with load-bearing walls and no windows.

The smallest children, Arina, 7, and Adriana, 4, slept in the bath. Thirteen-year-old Diana (her husband’s daughter from a previous marriage) huddled with her father and Zigel.

After a couple of days it became clear that the Russian invasion was not only aimed at military facilities, she says. Rockets hit residential buildings, shops and hospitals.

“Every day, falling asleep was more and more terrible, because it was impossible to be sure that you would wake up in the morning.

David White stuff.co.nz Images from a photojournalism exhibition documenting the invasion of Ukraine by Russia at Auckland Museum.

“This time was filled with fear and despair. I remember that I looked at my children for hours at night and prayed that morning would come for them.”

They left Kyiv on the 10th day of war.

Writing from Germany, where she and her daughters have resettled, Zigel says their only chance to leave was by train. Many bridges had been destroyed, the roads were jammed with others trying to escape, ground battles raged at the entrance to Kyiv.

It was almost impossible to get on the train with their belongings – prams, suitcases and even animals were left abandoned on the platform, she says.

Francesco Malavolta/AP Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine are left at the train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.

Only women with children and the elderly were allowed to board.

“Stations were also subjected to air attacks, so it was not safe to stay there. We arrived at the station early in the morning in the hope of boarding an evacuation train that would go towards western Ukraine. We were very lucky to leave that morning, but the crowd was out of control.”

Holding her youngest in her arms she nearly lost her older daughter in a human stampede.

“She was screaming that she was being crushed. I could not get her out of the crowd because I held my smaller child in my arms.”

Zigel managed to get her children aboard, but she was haunted by the hundreds of exhausted, desperate and frightened faces of those left on the platform.

“[Then] I turned my head and saw that all the people inside the train were crying. There was so much to read in their eyes.”

Supplied Artwork by Ukrainian artist Anna Zigel.

It was a terrible journey, she recalls. After 11 hours of standing in a crowded carriage, two people had a heart attack, five more, including Zigel, lost consciousness and several children vomited.

The most terrifying moment came when they stopped at the city of Vinnytsia as it was being shelled, she says.

“The train stopped and everyone was asked to turn off their phones until the raid stopped. We were worried that if the train was fired upon, we would have nowhere to hide, since we were already far enough from home and would not be able to return by any other means of transport,” she says.

At Lviv strangers sheltered them for the night. The next day they continued their journey to Poland.

They waited at the border for 11 hours. Later that night people from a neighbouring village arrived to give water and sandwiches to people on the train. When they finally crossed the border they were met by Polish volunteers who provided hot food, water, blankets, and toys for the children.

“We didn't have any things with us. I allowed the children to take only one toy from the house. The doll of my youngest daughter was lost in the crowd of the train, and she was crying. But she was happy when they gave her a toy in Poland.

“The kindness and generosity of the Polish people brought me to tears. I will never forget how warmly we were greeted and how much they did for us. This generosity was amazing, but only at that moment I realised that now we are refugees and have nothing but hope …”

Supplied Zigel's painting Children of Ukraine.

Born in the city of Dnipro (formally known as Dnipropetrovsk), Zigel was 2 when the Soviet Union collapsed.

Her parents, both biologists, found it difficult to get work and the family – Zigel and her three siblings – were dirt poor. When she was 6 they moved to Kyiv.

“My parents did not have a permanent job, they did not even have enough money to pay for [warm] housing. It was very cold in the apartment where we lived. We had to sleep in hats.

“There was not enough food. We mainly ate barley porridge. Sometimes my brothers caught pigeons in the street so that my mother could cook soup.

“I remember that we went for a walk around the city with our parents, and not even having small childhood joys, we looked at the shop windows with great interest, especially the windows with sweets, and discussed what we would buy if we had money.

“My parents always looked in the opposite direction so that we would not see them cry.”

But looking back Zigel wouldn’t change a thing.

Supplied ‘’Since the beginning of the war ... I try to create more, not to miss a single moment ...’’ says Zigel.

It determined her life values, she says.

“I had a wonderful childhood no matter what. Our parents raised us with love and care and, as a result, we all received higher education and became successful each in our own field.”

Zigel, who graduated from the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts with a degree in architectural environment design, now lives in Hanover with her daughters.

She came across WOW one winter’s night watching the show online.

“It was an incredibly exciting, beautiful production – the music and indescribable atmosphere – it really touched me. I realised that I want to be a part of this show one day. I was not connected with the fashion industry before and did not yet know what exactly I would create, but I was sure that I would do it!”

It took her about three months to create Fallen Angel, described as an ode to gothic architecture.

She’d never created anything like the suit of resin, beads, plywood and sequins that made the cut in the internationally renowned event. So it was huge kudos for the architectural interior designer, who learned most of her sewing skills from her tailor grandmother and that old friend, YouTube.

“My grandmother was a menswear tailor and I saw her [sew] when I was a child. But this knowledge was not enough to bring the idea to life. I had to watch video tutorials on YouTube to understand how to sew certain things, then transform this knowledge into my idea.

“I didn't expect to make it to the final, but I will never forget the day I found out I made it. I would describe this moment as one of the happiest in my life.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Covid led to WOW’s cancellation for two years. It was last held in 2019.

The experience had such an impact on Zigel that she decided to continue working in fashion design.

The effects of war can be found in her work, both as a designer and as a painter – the latter another outlet for her creative soul.

“Since the beginning of the war ... I try to create more, not to miss a single moment and appreciate every minute. I am currently creating a collection of clothes that reflects my experiences related to what is happening in Ukraine now.”

While her relatives in Ukraine are safe, she fears for the many who are not – the thousands of children forcibly removed to Russia, the victims of rape, civilians killed by Russian soldiers, journalists, politicians and public figures who have been kidnapped and tortured.

“Russian occupiers are shooting humanitarian corridors, looting enterprises, shops and homes of Ukrainians. It is not possible to stand aside and look at all these events with a cold heart”

Maarten Holl/Stuff Garments from the 2017 World Of WearableArt show.

Zigel, who hopes to get a visa in time to come to Aotearoa to see Fallen Angel on the stage, says the war in Ukraine affects everyone there.

“Today, more than ever, the Ukrainian people are united against a single enemy. Because everything that is happening in Ukraine now is not a problem of an individual or a region, it is a great pain of the entire Ukrainian people, and we are united in this goal.”

Changes are felt in the self-awareness of Ukrainians, she says. People are consciously switching to the Ukrainian language. They are turning to the classics of Ukrainian literature and art.

“Our artists, who are known all over the world, are starting to create real Ukrainian ethnic music that penetrates deep into the soul.’’

She is in contact with her husband regularly, and hopes to return to Ukraine to help rebuild the country after the war ends.

“Recently, Ukraine celebrated the 31st year of independence – 31 years to finally understand its uniqueness and value for the world community and for itself most of all. And now we are ready to fight for it to the end.”