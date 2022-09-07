Black Grace's 'Life - O Le Olaga' a masterpiece of dance and storytelling

Life - O Le Olaga brings together a weaving and collision of cultures, an honouring of Neil Ieremia’s Samoan parents and heritage, and a celebration of not just dance but other art forms

Life - O Le Olaga, Black Grace, Wellington Opera House, Sept 6, reviewed by Sarah Catherall

“It’s a great pleasure to be home,’’ Black Grace founder and artistic director Neil Ieremia tells a packed Opera House on the only night of the company’s show in Wellington.

Ieremia grew up in Cannons Creek and the company he founded in 1995 last performed in Porirua in 2018. It feels like many of his friends, whanau and supporters who love his work are here tonight.

Life - O Le Olaga brings together three dance works, including two which were first staged on the company’s recent tour to New York. Together, they feel like a blend of where 52-year-old Ieremia is at in his life.

Life - O Le Olaga feels contemplative. It brings together a weaving and collision of cultures, an honouring of Ieremia’s Samoan parents and heritage, and a celebration of not just dance but other art forms - music and particularly visual arts. Essentially, as Ieremia tells us in the programme, it is a celebration of beauty, and about finding beauty in unexpected places.

The show opens with the most powerful piece of the night – Black Grace as we know it: fierce and thought-provoking.

We love it when Ieremia comes on stage and addresses us, when he explains the inspiration for all three works. Handgame (1995) came after an eight or 9-year-old boy who liked to dance was beaten to death by his father after he went to a school dance when he was supposed to be home looking after his siblings. Ieremia tells the crowd: “There were 10 men (in Black Grace) back then in 1995. It really moved us. Some of us were from Cannons Creek … we decided to make a dance about it.’’

Handgame is the piece that brings the audience to silence. The curtain rises and a row of male performers sit on chairs singing and performing hand and feet gestures to Lorde’s Royal (with lyrics reinterpreted by Ieremia) - the hand gestures are Ieremia’s interpretation of where victims of violence have been hit.

Bright LED tube lights hanging over the stage are reminiscent of the lights in fale (houses) in Samoa. Behind the Black Grace performers, 14 performing arts students from Whitiriea Performing Arts School sing, led by Masi Smith, many from Poriria too.

Supplied Fatu is set to a soundtrack of Te Vaka music accompanied by live percussion - drummer, Isitolo Alesana, plays on stage while dancer Demi-Jo Manalo is magnificent, lying, leaping and swooping across the stage like a bird.

The next piece, Fatu (heart in Samoan) is Ieremia’s tribute to the Samoan painter and sculptor, Fatu Akelei Feu’u, who gave the choreographer a painting in lockdown. It is set to a soundtrack of Te Vaka music accompanied by live percussion - drummer, Isitolo Alesana, plays on stage while petite dancer Demi-Jo Manalo is magnificent, lying, leaping and swooping across the stage like a bird. James Wasmer and Rodney Tyrell dance a duet, and the trio then push and pull and dance together.

O Le Olaga (Life), set to a reimagining of Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria in D Major, is inspired by Ieremia’s childhood memories and honours his parents’ Samoan village life. In Ieremia’s 30-year dance career, it is the first piece he has made for his parents, who are now in their mid-80s. “Like my parents, I am from a place where cultures collide,’’ he writes in the programme.

Dancers move in front of a backdrop which Ieremia painted in honour of his father. The choreographer’s journey into the arts began via visual arts, while his father used to paint large canvases for their church when Ieremia was growing up.

Ieremia is a master of celebrating different dance forms and this piece is evidence of that. A highlight is the magical unfaltering Māori section - Kura Te Ua swings the poi, while Edmund Eramiha is adept with the taiaha, a wooden spear.

In the next section, Aisea Latu sings Malu A’E le Afiafi, a love song performed by the Samoan 70s band, The Five Stars. Aisea - with his stand-out stage presence - is joined by the ensemble of the core Black Grace who resemble birds as they dance lyrical moves so beautifully we are transfixed.

Life - O Le Olaga is a multi-layered work which fires us up in parts, and gives us a chance to think and contemplate in others. Throughout, the Black Grace cast are energetic, skilled and multi-talented and we’re in awe as they leap, move and glide across the stage.

No wonder we stand, clap and cheer at the end, appreciating Ieremia’s mastery as a choreographer, artist and storyteller.