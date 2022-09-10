Te Hīkoi Toi: I will speak Māori

Can you even imagine how a child would feel, being told that they weren’t allowed to speak? Imagine the smallness of their hands having to pick up a pencil, drag it across paper and repeat those words – “I will not speak Māori”. Imagine then, your own tongue being robbed of the words to describe that pain, and the stain that those words would leave upon the developing psyche.

This is the pain that lasts a lifetime and one felt across generations. One of the earliest conversations I had with my own kuia was about how she was ‘given the strap’ for speaking in te reo Māori at school, the only language she spoke growing up and with her parents. That violence was shocking to me. How could someone ever speak to my Nan in such a way? How did she keep her reo in the face of such trauma and what was my responsibility to her reo, knowing what she endured to keep it?

It’s been 50 years since the petition to make te reo Māori an official language of Aotearoa. One of the key components of that movement was the relentless advocacy and activism by groups such as Ngā Tamatoa. Of that renowned group of social activism veterans, the household name Tame Iti is counted.

Trinity Thompson-Browne/Supplied Each piece of steel is oxidised in such a way that the silhouettes begin to reveal the deeper meaning behind each shape.

Named as one of this year’s Te Tumu Toi Arts Foundation Laureates, Tame Iti has been making his mark on the arts scene for decades as a painter, poet, activator, innovator and entrepreneur. His work can be found throughout the country – notably as his signature style of haunting figures and silhouettes marking the presence of our tupuna throughout our world. His contribution to Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori o Te Whanganui-ā-Tara (Te Reo Festival), marking the auspicious submission of the petition, is a programme of events during September on the Wellington Waterfront.

The figures Iti is known for are a central feature in his current takeover, with a project titled ‘Tapu’ that has 60 Corten steel sheets with cut-out silhouettes and oxidised embellishments. These figures create a makeshift marae ātea between Wharewaka and Te Papa. Named the ‘Ira Tumatuma’, they create the ātea (a space for conversation) and are the space through which Iti hosts a multitude of visitors and contributors to the living exhibition.

Trinity Thompson-Browne/Supplied Iti’s silhouettes are shape-shifters, moving between generations and embodying the struggles of each with shadows and light.

His current offering to the shift in our societal attitudes towards tangata whenua is a vast undertaking – he’s curated a slew of interactive shows across the city to bring together a multitude of talents which will indubitably transform (as it will certainly challenge) the culture of the nation – including some provocative anti-propaganda where people are encouraged to deface posters with the phrase “I will not speak Māori” blasted across it. These posters (created in collaboration with Delaney Davidson) have been distributed and plastered nationwide and people are encouraged to engage with the art by crossing out the ‘not’ on the posters they find.

But back to the waterfront! The silhouettes are shape-shifters, moving between generations and embodying the struggles of each with shadows and light – here, a wahine toa, there a top-hat-wearing-tangata and clusters of fire and noise interjecting the space. Each piece of steel is oxidised in such a way that the silhouettes begin to reveal the deeper meaning behind each shape. It was both a painful reminder and a true pleasure to be the reo speaking child within me and hunt for clues – with kupu dotted and etched, engraved and stained.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Named as one of this year’s Te Tumu Toi Arts Foundation Laureates, Iti has been making his mark on the arts scene for decades as a painter, poet, activator, innovator and entrepreneur.

Accompanying these haunting figures is a large, black shipping container draped with the names of Ngā Tamatoa activists. Inside, the project ‘Noa’ is a projection of Iti painting alongside various images from key moments in our political history, narrated by voiceovers from broadcasts and news from other, somewhat more polarising times. This cavern of creativity allows the viewer to hide from the elements outside and be immersed in the ngako of the korero (the central topic of discussion).

There are a number of events being held throughout the installations present in Te Whanganui-ā-Tara, including the ‘Projection of Punishment’, a large scale light projection across the outer wall of Te Papa where the words “I will not speak Māori” will be scrawled in Tame Iti’s own hand to replicate the lines he had to write as a child. There will also be ‘Hono’, a performance held every night from September 15-17. (All are free to attend).

For this writer, descendant and one day ancestor, the message was clear. I’ll reserve my personal interpretation of it for my own internal wānanga, as I encourage others to engage with the works of this incredible rangatira and find the lessons within for themselves. And in the meantime, I WILL speak Māori.