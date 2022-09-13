Chris Lam Sam on the joys and challenges of creating art for children

Chris Lam Sam says one of the biggest challenges facing artists who create for children is how to make touring viable.

Chris Lam Sam has been a professional music entertainer for tamariki and their whānau for more than 20 years. His background is in music composition and primary school teaching, so combining those two worlds into one career has been fun. His love for music and working with families began in Wellington where he grew up. He says he was very lucky to have many musical teachers who showed him how sharing music with others can spark joy.

Tell us a bit about the recent award you won...

Winning the award for Best Children’s Music Video was unexpected but amazing. It’s actually the second time I’ve won it; my band for kids The Funky Monkeys scored the inaugural award in 2008, so to have it boomerang back to me as a solo artist now feels fantastic. I’m happy to think my music video for Song About Nothing is making people laugh, and that the talented artists at Mukpuddy Studio who animated my video are getting recognition, too.

How has children's music in Aotearoa grown?

Children’s music in our nation is thriving. As a member of the Kiwi Kids Music collective, I have been fortunate to see our industry grow over the years. The group was the brainchild of the late children’s songwriter and advocate Arthur Baysting who worked tirelessly for more than a decade to unite children’s music producers in a collaborative community. This group has since inspired the creation of ‘Major Minor Music’ this year, the Australian collective uniting children’s music artists living there.

What are some challenges artists who create for children deal with?

At the moment we have good access to funding through NZ On Air, lots of professional development workshop opportunities from APRA NZ, and even an Aotearoa Music Award for our genre from Recorded Music NZ. Perhaps the biggest challenge for some artists is knowing how to make touring viable. We have a lot of successful solo artists in Aotearoa, unlike the majority of our industry peers in Australia who are doing well in ensembles and bands.

How is technology changing the way children engage with music?

It has created a real boon for Kiwi children’s musicians as our music is now always available on every digital platform around the globe. Unlike the old days when people would have to sell physical albums, these days getting paid-per-stream can work out to be far more profitable for those savvy enough to peddle the platforms to their advantage. Children’s-duo Itty Bitty Beats just celebrated their eight millionth stream in July. Families everywhere seem to have embraced the digital buffet of children’s music available to them.

What’s the best thing about making music for children?

The almost endless list of subjects and genres you can create with. You can include rock, pop, classical, metal, and polka songs about any topic on the same album. I enjoy that kind of creative freedom, and I love to invite other established artists to join me in creating songs for kids, too. It keeps us feeling young, and then eventually being able to perform those songs to a live audience is so much fun.

Tell us about your artistic process ...

It’s fairly simple when writing new songs. I just shut myself away in my studio and wait for inspiration to arrive. It can take a few minutes, or a few weeks, but creating space with the purpose of making something out of nothing is one of my life’s greatest joys.

What's one of the best pieces of advice you've received?

Once when I was confused about whether to take a creative opportunity or not, my dad just told me to follow my heart. That ended up being the best piece of advice I ever got because it led me to where I am today – happily self-employed and doing what I love for a living.