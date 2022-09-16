Arts listings for the Wellington region - Sept 16-18

Jacob Rajan in Krishnan's Dairy, on at Soundings Theatre at Te Papa, part of the TAHI Festival.

TAHI Festival

Title and Deed by Will Eno

Circa Theatre, Sept 14-24, 7.30pm, (Tues - Sat) / 4.30pm (Sun) $15-$35

Title and Deed is a provocative, engaging play by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Horton Foote Prize winner Will Eno, whom the New York Times called “a Samuel Beckett” for the Jon Stewart generation.Tickets: circa.co.nz

He Māori by Isaac Martyn

BATS Theatre, Sept 16-17, 6pm, $18-$22

What does it mean to reclaim Māoritanga from a Pākehā upbringing? Isaac Martyn will lead the audience on a journey from total confusion to partial understanding - exploring the doubt, celebration, comedy and the complicated nature of identity. Tickets: bats.co.nz

The First Buzzard at the Body by Elliot Vaughan

BATS Theatre, Sept 16-17, 6.30pm, $18-$22

This experimental solo vocal performance is loosely hung on a theme of birdhood. A setlist of poetic texts are subjected to transformative compositional processes, gutting them of meaning or stumbling through the banal into the sublime. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Gag Reflex: A Scandalous Solo Show by Rachel Atlas

BATS Theatre, Sept 16-17, 8.30pm, $18-$22

In this riotous tell-all debut solo show, expect to be thrilled by world-class stunts, raw humour and the heart-warming journey of a dangerous woman finally finding safety. Tickets: bats.co.nz

The Shit Kid by Sarah Harpur

BATS Theatre, Sept 16-17, 9pm, $18-$22

Sibling rivalry. Olympic ambition. Mark Todd fever-dreams. A very sexy horse. A one-person play about one mediocre person. Shortlisted for the 2022 Adam NZ Play Award, The Shit Kid explores the collision between parenthood and ambition–featuring a $600 hobby horse. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Krishnan's Dairy by Jacob Rajan

Soundings Theatre, Te Papa, Sept 17-21, various times, $30-$60

Krishnan’s Dairy is a cultural phenomenon that sells out every time. Jacob Rajan is utterly captivating as he juggles multiple characters in a career-defining performance that shows why he’s won numerous best actor awards. Tickets: tahifestivalnz.com

supplied Title and Deed is a monologue by Will Eno, performed by Steven Ray at Circa Theatre.

Other events

Thank Grafia, it’s Friday

Madisons on First St, Masterton, Sept 16, 5.30pm

Grafia plays originals blues and folk rock covers, good for dancing to, with guests Coral Griffis and Matt Hudson known as Two Thirds Trio.

Te Pae: Exploring the Realms

Pipitea Marae and Function Centre, Sept 16, 7pm, $19 - $79

Te Pae brings together top artists Troy Kingi, Ria Hall, Kurahapainga Te Ua, Dr. Jeremy Mayall, Horomona Horo and Regan Balzer, to explore the energies within the spaces of Nuku, Rangi and Ātea. Te Pae will take you on a multi-sensory journey through life, interconnectedness, creation, resilience, healing and growth. Tickets: tereofest.nz

Ngā Tamatoa: 50 Years since the Māori Language Petition

Rongomaraeroa, Level 4, Te Papa, Sept 17, 2.30-4.30pm, free

A special panel talk to commemorate 50 years since the Māori Language Petition was presented to Parliament.

Ngā Kapa Haka o Te Matatini

Opera House, Sept 17, 2pm, 6.30pm, $23

In collaboration with Te Matatini, showcasing Aotearoa’s top two kapa haka, reigning Te Matatini champion Ngā Tūmanako (Auckland) and Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai (Rotorua). Welcomed by local kapa haka Te Ahi a Tahurangi and presented in the Opera House. Tickets: tereofest.nz

Performance: Te Kahureremoa

Wellington Foyer, Te Papa, Sept 17, 1pm, free

Celebrate Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori at Te Papa Tongarewa with a performance from artist and taonga pūoro practitioner Te Kahureremoa.

supplied German Pianist Michael Endres will be playing at Waikanae this weekend.

Michael Endres – Piano recital

Waikanae Memorial Hall, Sept 18, 2.30pm, $5-$40, door sales

German pianist Michael Endres, winner of international awards and competitions, returns by popular demand to perform Schubert, Liszt and Schumann for the Waikanae Music Society.

Chanson D'Amour

Old St Paul's, Sept 18, 2pm, free

Douglas Mews and Chris van der Zee will be performing a selection of music for organ and viola in the opening event of the Organ Plus+ festival, running to October 16. Head along for some splendid music, from two accomplished Wellington artists.

Opera Screening

Boutique Cinema Te Auaha, Sept 19, 7pm

New Zealand Opera Society is screening A Double Bill Francesca da Rimini - Rachmaninov & Bluebeard's Castle - Bartok. Two challenging but very interesting opera productions with English subtitles, Cash door sales: $18-$25

Exhibitions

Toi Pōneke Residents Exhibition 2022

Toi Pōneke Gallery, Sept 17-Oct 14, Weekdays 10am-8pm, weekends, 10am-4pm

Bringing together this unique arts community to recognise its creative contributions to the Wellington arts scene. Residents have chosen work that exemplifies their current practise, so come explore a range of media from jewellery to neon lightwork.

Marian Maguire – The Enlightenment Project

Bowen Galleries, until Oct 2, free

In an attempt to understand Western history and its world-wide impact Marian Maguire produced a new suite of prints that map philosophical ideas, politics, scientific discoveries, inventions and historical events.

supplied Pianist Dr Jian Liu will perform with Orchestra Wellington in East/West A Symphonic Celebration.

Coming up

Motif: Anti Slam

BATS Theatre, Sept 19, 6pm, $10-$25,

NZ, poets, actors and comedians from around Wellington are preparing themselves to bring their worst! Tickets: bats.co.nz

Image China – East/West A Symphonic Celebration

Orchestra Wellington, The Opera House, Sept 19-20, 7.30pm, $19+

Be transported to China in all its vibrancy thanks to Maestro Brent Stewart and Orchestra Wellington’s performance of evocative works by China’s leading contemporary composers. Tickets: ticketmaster

Drop Dead Gorgeous – a Drag Murder Miss-Tery

BATS Theatre, Sept 20-24, 6.30pm and 9.30pm, $20-$40

The Les Femmes queens are back and this time they are serving high drama in this dragged out murder mystery romp. Tickets: bats.co.nz

NZSM Cello Ensemble

St Andew's on The Terrace, Sept 21, 12.15pm, koha

Variations on a New World by Blaise Dejardin, Suite for Two Cellos by David Popper, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen and Bach Suites.

Pohl-Gjelsten family with Beth Chen, piano

St Andew's on The Terrace, Sept 22, 12.15pm, koha.

Solo Bach selections, Bartok violin duo selections, Allegro from Mozart Violin Concerto in D, Rachmaninov Vocalise and Halvorsen Variations on a theme of Handel.

Fresh off the Page

BATS Theatre, Sept 22, 9pm, free

Fresh Asian plays hot off the press, performed in a series of play readings by local artists. Written, read and directed by Asian practitioners. Presenting: "Soul Sister" by Caryl Loria Illana.

Dope As Hour with Daniel and Anya

Fringe Bar, Sept 22, 8pm, $15

Join Anya Rzhevitskaya and Daniel John Smith, the hosts of multi-award-nominated Dope As Sunday Comedy, for an hour of laughs, banter, problem-solving and enlightenment. Tickets: kiwiticket.co.nz