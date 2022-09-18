Important reading and writing questions for Susan Paris

Publisher and editor Susan Paris: Be sparing of the semicolon but never let anyone talk you out of the Oxford comma.

Susan Paris has edited the School Journal for the last 17 years. Together with writer Kate De Goldi, as Annual Ink, they have commissioned Annual 3: A miscellany from Aotearoa New Zealand ($45 RRP), out now. See annualannual.com.

Tell us about Annual 3.

Kate De Goldi and I started Annual Ink in 2016 to make Annual 2, which we published in 2017. We’ve done five other books since then, mostly for middle readers (9–13 years). It’s fair to say the not-quite annual Annual is our calling card.

We’re the editors, and this means hurling ideas around, seeing what sticks, and matching them to a writer or illustrator. We provide contributors with careful briefs, aiming for the Goldilocks’s Zone: not too much heat or shade. We want the person to find their own groove and make a commission their own, but we don’t want them to feel cast out in the wilderness.

Balanced content is an essential part of the Annual’s success. We consider gender, ethnicity, mood, length, form. Have we included some history/historic photos? Satire? How many pages can we dedicate to comics? How crazy can we get with the craft? Who’ll write the song? (It was Troy Kingi this time, but we’ve also had Sam Scott and Bic Runga.) People are consistently generous and professional when it comes to the Annual. It gives us the fuzzies every time.

You have 25+ years experience in publishing. What are your best writing and editing tips?

Don’t spoonfeed the reader. Take risks. Always use less words. Use a thesaurus, wisely. Good structure is everything. If a piece is short, be wary of your first paragraph – it can often go, or it may be buried further down, you just haven’t recognised it yet.

Be sparing of the semicolon but never let anyone talk you out of the Oxford comma. Don’t trust your family’s opinion when that opinion is favourable. And leave work to mature, even for a short while. In the same way that dire, midnight thoughts lose their sting in the light of day, a piece of writing can also reveal itself to be something much less in the fullness of time. What you think are the best bits possibly aren’t, so be prepared to embrace the pain of a cull.

Juan Zarama Perini / Stuff Finalist of the he The best books for young New Zealand readers 2022 entertain hundreds of Wellington school children at a series of Books Alive events held at The National Library of New Zealand Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa

How do you put yourself into the mind of a young reader?

A lot of people overthink what kids need and get caught in the headlights. Often, I encourage a writer to forget about age. It becomes an unnecessary handbrake (to overwork the car metaphor). The main thing to consider is a child’s perspective: looking out on the world with curiosity and puzzlement and quietly filling in the details with honesty, a light touch, wit, and an exploratory kind of wisdom.

That younger perspective doesn’t involve dumbing anything down, and especially not the language or ideas; it’s more about the not knowing and moving towards some kind of insight. Humour is important, though that’s my bias. Adults are kind of ridiculous, and I often feel that needs to be acknowledged, though the presence of humour doesn’t define writing for a younger audience – and there are some worn-out ideas about what’s funny to kids.

Reading anything interesting right now?

So Long, See You Tomorrow by William Maxwell. It’s a slim novel, written 40 years ago and set in rural Illinois. One farmer shoots another, and a local boy tries to make sense of the neighbours’ friendship, gone so badly wrong. The book’s flawless in a similar way to The Catcher in the Rye or The Great Gatsby. Next on the pile is The Forgotten Coast by Richard Shaw, a long overdue read because part of me is from Taranaki.