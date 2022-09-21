Preserving our national visual art heritage

Mark Amery is an arts writer, broadcaster and Dominion Post contributing arts editor.

The horse has bolted, the milk is spilt - it’s tempting to resort to such popular sayings but in the case of the furore over the auctioning this weekend and last of the BNZ Art Collection not particularly helpful. Instead I’m hoping this sale serves as a call for action to our government in better preserving our visual art heritage.

Thanks to the late art dealer Peter McLeavey’s eye as selector, the collection is eye wateringly valuable in collectively telling our art history up to the 1980s. Helen Clark’s condemnation of the sale is to be commended, yet a little rich given the former arts minister did nothing in regulation on this for previously state owned collections over her three terms in government.

In truth, we’ve become increasingly negligent in keeping our modern taonga in public hands. The BNZ collection is but a big chunky tip of a privatised iceberg. The collecting power of our museums has eroded dramatically over the decades (particularly in the regions), leaving them often to stagnate or be dependent on private collectors (take a bow the Chartwell Trust and Jim and Mary Barr).

The fashion for curated exhibitions of such collections in museums has also in recent years faded. In terms of access to art these were very valuable, particularly in the regions (it last happened with the BNZ collection in 2016). Quite different from individual works going out on loan.

We lose some heritage this week due to previous failures to invest. Which means there are things we can do. The government could act with urgency and buy some of it back. And, even better, get financially smart and invest now more affordably in new contemporary art.

The first step is increasing Te Papa’s acquisitions budget. Pitifully it remains the same as it was 22 years ago, in 2000, under Clark - $3 million annually.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A selection of art works by Colin McMahon, Tony Fomison, Milan Mrkusich and Bill Hammond.

Secondly we could improve access and community ownership as Mexico did by giving our regional museum annual budget to purchase work with McLeavey quality guidance.

Further it’s not too late for Prime MInister Jacinda Ardern to pick up Helen Clark’s cry. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is currently making it difficult for banking behemoth Citigroup to get the price it wants selling Banco Nacional de Mexico (Banamex), demanding that their equally important Mexican art collection be preserved. Ardern like López Obrador doesn’t have the power to stop the sale, but can make a huge difference with purchasers in making a principled stand.

In these globalised times such nationalism might seem old school, but its government’s vital role to treat as heritage that which gives us our sense of history and identity. We find this easy when it comes to taonga before the modern period. Many Asian and EU nations have regulations on the export of artwork more than 50 years old. Back in 2015 the Italian government even blocked the sale of a work by a Spanish artist Salvador Dali on the grounds it was part of Italian cultural heritage.

Finally, how do we get away (unlike the US and Australia) on not offering tax benefits to donors to public museums, as they get for other donations?

Our size means we only have so many private art museums compared to wealthier countries (the new likes of Ravenscar in Christchurch are to be much applauded). And when it comes to housing public art collections this private model is flawed. The Wallace Arts Trust - with its growing set of museums - holds on permanent loan the large Rutherford Trust Collection, established in 1988 when separated from the Electricity Corporation of New Zealand. This was the subject of regular public exhibition until 2015 when, after being held at Aratoi museum in Masterton, it shifted to Auckland. I’ve struggled to find signs of its showing since.