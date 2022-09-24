Keepers of the kiln: The Nelson duo firing up Clay Week

From all over the country, they will come, their hair singed by proximity to the kiln, their clothes stained with splashes of glaze, little half-moons of clay under their fingernails.

The inaugural Nelson Clay Week will convene a gathering of the dusty clay clans in early October, with potters, teachers and collectors arriving from all over Aotearoa for a series of exhibitions, workshops and masterclasses.

Organisers Jamie Smith and Thomas Baker moved to Nelson a few years back to set up the Hot Clay gallery, with their Kiln Studio just up the road.

“Nelson was once one of this country’s most active centres for ceramics,” Baker tells Grant Smithies. “We’re hoping Nelson Clay Week will help that happen again.”

Grant Smithies chats with Thomas Baker:

Where did it all start for you?

I was born in New Plymouth and went to Wellington to study fine arts at uni. I later flatted with Jamie, whose mum has been a potter in Nelson for 25 years. My grandmother was a potter, too.

When Jamie and I came down to Nelson for a 21st, we had a lesson on the wheel with Jamie’s mum, and later did night classes with Auckland Studio Potters. After that, I was all in. I got really interested in Japanese raku firing and decided to chuck in my job restoring furniture and move over there.

You ended up studying with a Japanese master potter. How?

Yes, but it was a long journey to find my sensei (teacher). I had months of rejections where I travelled to various studios and they turned me down, then Seppo Iida, from Kanazawa City in Ishikawa prefecture, agreed to become my master.

I quit my teaching job in Osaka and moved there, and just started showing up six days a week, mopping the floor, preparing clay, until he realised how keen I was and started to show me things.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail “People like the idea of unique, hand-made things in this heavily digital age.”

What was the training like?

You can imagine Karate Kid wax-on, wax-off styles; that’s what it was. I was tasked with making a cylinder of a certain size, and once I got that, the size went up. I wasn’t allowed to shape anything until I’d done that for about six months.

My master would sit there with his walking stick and poke the bad pots. He learned two English words for me – “good” and “stop”- and he mostly said “stop”. That pot would get destroyed and I would start again.

Then one day I had just thrown a vase, and he suddenly stood up and grabbed my hand and shook it. He took me out to where he kept all his own work and showed me an identical pot. Shortly after that, he slapped my gut one day and said “Where are you?”. He meant that I could make his pots now, but it was time to work out what sort of pots I wanted to make myself.

How did you end up in Nelson?

I came back when my grandmother died, then intended to move back to Japan permanently, but Covid struck. Jamie was creating a studio space and wrangled me down here for that, then we set up a gallery to sell our work direct.

We started talking to other clay artists and realised a lot of crucial knowledge about clay and glazes and techniques was being lost.

Nelson Clay Week is a way to re-establish those connections. We’ll have artists at the top of their game sharing knowledge with a new generation, and after the festival, people will go back to Hawke’s Bay or Dunedin or wherever, and those connections will continue.

Nelson was once a major centre for New Zealand pottery. What changed?

Potters moved here from the 1950s onwards for the climate and lifestyle, partly, but there were also great local clays, and mineral deposits in the river valleys for distinctive local glazes.

It became a real centre for studio pottery, but then import laws changed. The market was flooded with cheap mass-produced dinner sets, so when I grew up, my parents bought their cups and plates from Farmers. It became difficult for a potter to make a living, and many were forced to give it up.

Things are changing. Art pottery is having a resurgence in Aotearoa, and there’s also a rise in people learning how to make it themselves.

The internet has had an effect. People love Instagram images of ceramics, and watching clips of potters throwing pots, because it looks so soothing and magical.

And people like the idea of unique, hand-made things in this heavily digital age. It’s so primal to dig a lump of raw material from the ground, shape it, colour it with ground-up rocks and bake it hard in a raging fire.

There’s a desire to surround yourself with things people have made in this way, and to get your hands dirty by giving it a go yourself. Most community pottery studios around the country are having a real boom, with waiting lists of up to a year for night classes.

What are your ambitions for this inaugural Nelson Clay Week?

We hope this event will help re-establish the community for a lot of potters around the country and provide a platform to share knowledge.

We want Nelson Clay Week to become a big biennial thing and for these events to inspire the next generation of ceramic artists coming through.

Some kid who had a spin on an outdoor potter’s wheel in a public square at the first Nelson Clay Week might be back here teaching others in another decade or so. How cool would that be?

Nelson Clay Week runs October 1-9. Full programme at www.clayweek.nz