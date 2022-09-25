Top judges, new prizes for 2022 Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards

The much anticipated Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards, whose past winners include some of New Zealand’s best known writers, are back for 2022.

With the winner set to take home $7000 and other prizes totalling $4500, this year’s competition is set to be hotly contested and likely to surpass last year’s 900 entries, said Sunday Star-Times editor Tracy Watkins.

“Every year seems to raise the bar for both the standard and number of entries,” Watkins said.

Entries categories include:

Open award ($7000 for up to 3000 words)

Emerging Māori writer ($1500, 3000 words)

Emerging Pasifika writer ($1500, 3000 words)

Milford Foundation Secondary School writer ($1500 for up to 2000 words)

As one of New Zealand’s oldest and most prestigious short story competitions, the event always attracts a high calibre of judges – and this year is no exception, Watkins said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Witi Ihimaera is one of the judges in this year’s Sunday Star Times short story awards.

They include renowned New Zealand author Witi Ihimaera, judging the emerging Māori category, and novelist Owen Marshall, who will judge the overall winner. Further judges will be announced next week.

Ihimaera is one of the most influential figures in New Zealand literature and was the first Māori writer to publish both a book of short stories and a novel. His substantial work includes writing for screen and stage, and his best-known novel Whale Rider was made into an internationally successful film in 2002.

Supplied 2021 Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards winner Dominic Hoey – his new book, Poor People With Money, was published last month.

Ihimaera has received numerous awards for his contribution to literature. The 50th anniversary edition of his book Pounamu Pounamu was published earlier this month, with a te reo Māori version to follow next year.

Marshall is an award-winning novelist, short story writer, poet and anthologist and was previously a school teacher for 25 years before becoming a full-time author. He has written or edited more than 30 books, including the best-selling novel The Larnachs​, and has numerous awards for his fiction. Marshall has recently published Return to Harikoa Bay​, his first collection of new stories in over 10 years.

“The opportunity to have your writing reviewed by such influential and important figures in the writing community is a huge attraction,” said Watkins.

“Imagine having your work critiqued by a literary giant like Witi Ihimaera as a young or emerging Māori writer.”

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Award winning novelist Owen Marshall.

It’s not just the judges who will critique winning entries – Penguin Random House fiction publisher Harriet Allan​ will also provide the overall winner with her written review of their work.

Penguin Random House is a long-time supporter and sponsor of the competition, providing not just prize money but expert guidance and support.

“Harriet is held in such high regard in the writing community that many of our winners have told us that’s as valuable to them as the prize money,” Watkins said.

Past awards have helped launch the careers of many well-known writers. Previous winners include novelists Kirsten McDougall, whose most recent book is the novel She’s a Killer (2021), set in NZ a few years from now; Booker prize winner Eleanor Catton; and best-selling authors Eileen Merriman, and Carl Nixon.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Author Kirsten McDougall, who won the 2020 competition

Part of the attraction for writers is the opportunity to be published in the Sunday Star-Times and on Stuff, exposing their work to a much wider audience than usual.

Last year’s awards attracted almost 900 entries, with artist and writer Dominic Hoey taking out the top prize.

His story 1986 captured the judges’ hearts with its sharply observant social commentary on a Grey Lynn neighbourhood in the days before gentrification.

The awards, now approaching their 40th year, were reinvigorated last year with the help of new sponsor Milford Foundation, which put up extra prize money for the emerging Maori and Pasifika categories to open the door to more young writers.

This year, Milford Foundation has also sponsored a category for secondary school writers, worth $1500.

The purpose of sponsoring the new category is to help promote a new scholarship scheme easing the path to tertiary study for school leaders who might otherwise face cost and other barriers, said Milford Foundation chief executive Bryce Marsden​.

Applications can be made through schools and details are on the Milford Foundation website.

The tertiary study scholarships will be awarded to up to 12 applicants from each of the Otago, Canterbury, Wellington, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Auckland regions, and include a flexible support package up to a value of $10,000 a year, for up to four years of full time undergraduate study.

This funding is intended to help the students cover various costs associated with their study: fees, living costs, course materials, accommodation, and travel.

Supplied Bryce Marsden, chief executive Milford Foundation

The foundation would work alongside school principles to identify scholarship winners, Marsden said.

“As an example, at one South Island high school the principal has already identified an ideal recipient for a foundation scholarship. This student is a top academic but is also living alone and paying for living costs via a student benefit as her mother has significant health issues.”

Twelve scholarships will be awarded in the scheme’s first year, rising to 20 annually.

The closing date for the short story awards is October 31 and winners will be announced in December. The winning entries from each category will be illustrated and published in the Sunday Star-Times and on Stuff over December and January. The winning entries will also be read to a wider audience on a special podcast, broadcast through Stuff.

The full terms and conditions are available online.

You can also enter here.