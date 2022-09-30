Culture calendar for the Wellington region: Sept 30 to Oct 2
World of WearableArt
TSB Arena, until Oct16, 7.30pm, from $99
Escape to another world and lose yourself in the breathtaking creativity of the 2022 WOW Show. Each night the stage comes alive with incredible works of wearable art, dancers, aerialists and foot tapping beats. At the heart of this theatrical spectacular is the world’s leading wearable art competition for designers from across the world. Tickets: worldofwearableart
2022 Best Foods Comedy Gala
Michael Fowler Centre, Sept 30, 7.30pm, $55-$115
Gala host Rhys Mathewson leads the lineup, joined by Tofiga Fepulea'i, Justine Smith, Kura Forrester, Eli Matthewson and Pax Assadi. Plus - Hayley Sproull, Guy Williams, Two Hearts, and Brynley Stent, for a laugh-packed evening. Tickets: ticketmaster
The Wasp
Circa Theatre, Oct 1-29, Tues – Thur 6.30pm, Fri – Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $25-$54
Heather and Carla haven’t seen each other in years. Carla lives a down and out hand-to-mouth existence while Heather looks like she has it all. During an unexpected catch up, Heather presents Carla with a bag of money and a deadly proposition. Tickets: circa.co.nz
NZSO Legacy
Michael Fowler Centre, Oct 1, 7.30pm, $25-$85
Acclaimed Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero makes her NZSO debut performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 with the Orchestra led by renowned English conductor Alexander Shelley. Tickets: ticketmaster
Duo Enharmonics (piano Duets), Sunday concert series
St Andrew’s on the Terrace, Oct 2, 3pm, $40
Duo Enharmonics, Nicole Chao and Beth Chen, are “exhilarating piano duettists” playing with “unanimity of feeling and technical mastery”. Performing Mozart’s Sonata in D KV381, John Psathas’ Motet, and Turkish composer Fazil Say’s 'Dramatic Night’. Tickets: eventfinda
Selonding – Sacred Sounds of Bali
St Christopher’s Church, Seatoun, Oct 2, 2pm, free
Featuring a performance of sacred gamelan Selonding music dating to the 9th century, a newly choreographed ceremonial dance, and an interactive workshop suitable for families with songs and games.
Tulip Festival
Longbush Cottage, Masterton, Oct 1-2, 10am to 4pm (or by appointment), $10 per person
A celebration of the majestic tulip at this beautiful cottage garden in Wairarapa, only 15 minutes from Carterton.
Exhibitions
Joanna Margaret Paul: Imagined in the Context of a Room
City Gallery, Oct 1- Feb 5, free
This major retrospective celebrates the career and legacy of Joanna Margaret Paul (1945–2003). Paul’s intimate explorations of domestic life pushed the boundaries of artistic practice through an experimental, multi-disciplinary practice spanning drawing, painting, poetry, photography and film.
Marian Maguire – The Enlightenment Project
Bowen Galleries, until Oct 2, free
In an attempt to understand Western history and its world-wide impact Marian Maguire produced a new suite of prints that map philosophical ideas, politics, scientific discoveries, inventions and historical events.
Bartley & Company Art, Level 2, 22 Garrett St Te Aro, until Oct 8, free
Lonnie Hutchinson, Nina Oberg Humphries, Maioha Kara, and Raukura Turei all share an interest in whakapapa as a primary means of making sense of the world and their connection to self, others and the wider environment.
Wāhine Māori: Te Toi o Te ātetenga: The Art of Resistance
Wellington Museum, until October 9, free
Wāhine activist art is a platform to protest and highlight te tino rangatiratanga. An element of the work by this alliance of wāhine addresses trauma created in response to colonisation’s ongoing effects.
Coming Up
Quilt Symposium and Lecture Series
Lower Hutt Events Centre, Hutt Art Society and Sacred Heart College, Oct 4-9, 10-4pm daily, $8-15
For an exhibition of NZ’s best quilters’ work visit the Event Centre and nearby Arts Society. Plus seven lectures by Quilt Artists will be given at Sacred Heart College daily. More info: www.quiltsymposium2022.co.nz
A Boy Called Piano
BATS Theatre, Oct 4-8, 2pm and 8.30pm, $25-40
Auckland, 1963. Three young boys meet in Family Court. Made wards of state and taken to Ōwairaka Boys' Home. A story of darkness and pain, and resilience as they survive through the power of friendship, culture, and music. Tickets: bats.co.nz
Macbeth
St James Theatre, Oct 5, 7 at 7.30pm, Oct 9 at 2.30pm. $25-$149
Be prepared for total theatre in this stunning new production by New Zealand Opera, featuring renowned baritone Phillip Rhodes (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Kahungunu) and South African soprano Amanda Echalaz in their international role debuts as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. Tickets: nzopera.com
Stand-Up Comedy
Moon Bar, Newtown, 7pm, Oct 6, $10
Alien Comedy is Newtown's coolest and only monthly comedy show. Great range of food, in Newtown's favourite bar. MC Lesa Macleod-Whiting. Tickets: Eventfinda or door
The Wizard of Oz presented by The Pantoloons
Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, Coastlands, Oct 7, 10am, $15
This fun-packed Pantoloon pantomime twist on the original story is guaranteed to have you cheering and rolling in the aisles with laughter. A school holiday treat for all the family. Tickets: Eventfinda
Rennie Pearson
Gryphon Theatre, Oct 7, 8, 7.30pm, $20
Expert celtic multi-instrumentalist Pearson is taking his solo show of Celtic traditional music on the road. Proudly bringing the beautiful music of Ireland, Scotland and Maritime Canada into the limelight to share with the people of New Zealand. Tickets: renniepearsonmusic.com
Tutus on Tour
Opera House, Oct 7, 7pm, Oct 8, 1.30pm, 7pm, from $35
Tutus on Tour is a chance for Royal New Zealand Ballet lovers young and old to indulge their passion. Tickets: Ticketmaster
Tiny Dog
BATS Theatre, Oct 7, 9.30pm, $20+
Each month, Te Whanganui-a-Tara’s fierce new improv company will be bringing you fast and loose improvised comedy. Come along for a night of some of Wellington’s most top-of-their-game comedians at their most silly. Tickets: bats.co.nz