Culture calendar for the Wellington region: Sept 30 to Oct 2

World of WearableArt

TSB Arena, until Oct16, 7.30pm, from $99

Escape to another world and lose yourself in the breathtaking creativity of the 2022 WOW Show. Each night the stage comes alive with incredible works of wearable art, dancers, aerialists and foot tapping beats. At the heart of this theatrical spectacular is the world’s leading wearable art competition for designers from across the world. Tickets: worldofwearableart

2022 Best Foods Comedy Gala

Michael Fowler Centre, Sept 30, 7.30pm, $55-$115

Gala host Rhys Mathewson leads the lineup, joined by Tofiga Fepulea'i, Justine Smith, Kura Forrester, Eli Matthewson and Pax Assadi. Plus - Hayley Sproull, Guy Williams, Two Hearts, and Brynley Stent, for a laugh-packed evening. Tickets: ticketmaster

The Wasp

Circa Theatre, Oct 1-29, Tues – Thur 6.30pm, Fri – Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $25-$54

Heather and Carla haven’t seen each other in years. Carla lives a down and out hand-to-mouth existence while Heather looks like she has it all. During an unexpected catch up, Heather presents Carla with a bag of money and a deadly proposition. Tickets: circa.co.nz

NZSO Legacy

Michael Fowler Centre, Oct 1, 7.30pm, $25-$85

Acclaimed Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero makes her NZSO debut performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 with the Orchestra led by renowned English conductor Alexander Shelley. Tickets: ticketmaster

Duo Enharmonics (piano Duets), Sunday concert series

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, Oct 2, 3pm, $40

Duo Enharmonics, Nicole Chao and Beth Chen, are “exhilarating piano duettists” playing with “unanimity of feeling and technical mastery”. Performing Mozart’s Sonata in D KV381, John Psathas’ Motet, and Turkish composer Fazil Say’s 'Dramatic Night’. Tickets: eventfinda

Selonding – Sacred Sounds of Bali

St Christopher’s Church, Seatoun, Oct 2, 2pm, free

Featuring a performance of sacred gamelan Selonding music dating to the 9th century, a newly choreographed ceremonial dance, and an interactive workshop suitable for families with songs and games.

Tulip Festival

Longbush Cottage, Masterton, Oct 1-2, 10am to 4pm (or by appointment), $10 per person

A celebration of the majestic tulip at this beautiful cottage garden in Wairarapa, only 15 minutes from Carterton.

Exhibitions

Joanna Margaret Paul: Imagined in the Context of a Room

City Gallery, Oct 1- Feb 5, free

This major retrospective celebrates the career and legacy of Joanna Margaret Paul (1945–2003). Paul’s intimate explorations of domestic life pushed the boundaries of artistic practice through an experimental, multi-disciplinary practice spanning drawing, painting, poetry, photography and film.

Marian Maguire – The Enlightenment Project

Bowen Galleries, until Oct 2, free

In an attempt to understand Western history and its world-wide impact Marian Maguire produced a new suite of prints that map philosophical ideas, politics, scientific discoveries, inventions and historical events.

Taumauri

Bartley & Company Art, Level 2, 22 Garrett St Te Aro, until Oct 8, free

Lonnie Hutchinson, Nina Oberg Humphries, Maioha Kara, and Raukura Turei all share an interest in whakapapa as a primary means of making sense of the world and their connection to self, others and the wider environment.

Wāhine Māori: Te Toi o Te ātetenga: The Art of Resistance

Wellington Museum, until October 9, free

Wāhine activist art is a platform to protest and highlight te tino rangatiratanga. An element of the work by this alliance of wāhine addresses trauma created in response to colonisation’s ongoing effects.

Quilt Symposium and Lecture Series

Lower Hutt Events Centre, Hutt Art Society and Sacred Heart College, Oct 4-9, 10-4pm daily, $8-15

For an exhibition of NZ’s best quilters’ work visit the Event Centre and nearby Arts Society. Plus seven lectures by Quilt Artists will be given at Sacred Heart College daily. More info: www.quiltsymposium2022.co.nz

A Boy Called Piano

BATS Theatre, Oct 4-8, 2pm and 8.30pm, $25-40

Auckland, 1963. Three young boys meet in Family Court. Made wards of state and taken to Ōwairaka Boys' Home. A story of darkness and pain, and resilience as they survive through the power of friendship, culture, and music. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Macbeth

St James Theatre, Oct 5, 7 at 7.30pm, Oct 9 at 2.30pm. $25-$149

Be prepared for total theatre in this stunning new production by New Zealand Opera, featuring renowned baritone Phillip Rhodes (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Kahungunu) and South African soprano Amanda Echalaz in their international role debuts as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. Tickets: nzopera.com

Stand-Up Comedy

Moon Bar, Newtown, 7pm, Oct 6, $10

Alien Comedy is Newtown's coolest and only monthly comedy show. Great range of food, in Newtown's favourite bar. MC Lesa Macleod-Whiting. Tickets: Eventfinda or door

The Wizard of Oz presented by The Pantoloons

Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, Coastlands, Oct 7, 10am, $15

This fun-packed Pantoloon pantomime twist on the original story is guaranteed to have you cheering and rolling in the aisles with laughter. A school holiday treat for all the family. Tickets: Eventfinda

Rennie Pearson

Gryphon Theatre, Oct 7, 8, 7.30pm, $20

Expert celtic multi-instrumentalist Pearson is taking his solo show of Celtic traditional music on the road. Proudly bringing the beautiful music of Ireland, Scotland and Maritime Canada into the limelight to share with the people of New Zealand. Tickets: renniepearsonmusic.com

Tutus on Tour

Opera House, Oct 7, 7pm, Oct 8, 1.30pm, 7pm, from $35

Tutus on Tour is a chance for Royal New Zealand Ballet lovers young and old to indulge their passion. Tickets: Ticketmaster

Tiny Dog

BATS Theatre, Oct 7, 9.30pm, $20+

Each month, Te Whanganui-a-Tara’s fierce new improv company will be bringing you fast and loose improvised comedy. Come along for a night of some of Wellington’s most top-of-their-game comedians at their most silly. Tickets: bats.co.nz