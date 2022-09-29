Festival programmer Rijula Das on writing when you’re expecting

Rijula Das is a writer and festival programmer.

As I write this, I’m supposed to give birth in two days.

Having released my debut novel a couple of weeks ago and my debut programme for November’s Verb Readers and Writers Festival, I thought by now I’d be on parental leave. I had idyllic visions of camping out on my couch, binging on Kung Fu Panda and Kitchen Nightmares, knitting a rainbow baby blanket and living my best life – gloriously, deliciously, deadline-free.

But as Calvin would say, reality continues to ruin my life. I’m coming to terms with the realisation that being a words person means having deadlines eternally. In sickness and health, for little money and for free, we have deadlines. But one good thing: they are convenient excuses for not taking antenatal classes.

The state of pregnancy opens a portal to a hidden world, a secret society of sorts: The Order of the Proper Birthing, Care and Feeding Of Infants. Stumbling upon it as I was happily coasting through my third decade, I feel like a foreign correspondent taking notes in the trenches of the breastmilk wars – is breast truly best? Does formula perform just as well in the long term?

supplied Small Deaths by Rijula Das.

I’m surprised it’s not more socially acceptable to ask strangers at parties, ‘’so were you breastfed?’’ I can’t see my son getting up at his wedding and giving a teary-eyed speech about how I shunned formula, or how I chose an unmedicated birth. But if one was to go by a random sampling of posts in Reddit and Mumsnet, the bulk of our collective anxieties centre on how we feed our children.

How we give birth jostles for second position with an overwhelming number of posts about unsupportive, uncaring, oblivious partners. There’s also a significant but small number of regret posts, and other foot soldiers of motherhood rally around the desperate confessions with reassurances that love, like better days, will come.

Perhaps it’s because birth is so close to what we understand as a religious experience that pain is so closely entwined with it. Perhaps it is another stick to beat women and birthing persons with. I grew up in a Catholic convent inundated with images of Mother Mary, blue in sacred virginity, elevated to rare divine power in a patriarchal religion because of her complete devotion through motherhood. Mary has no identity except as a mother. This annihilation of self, this idea of sacrifice seems to cast a wide, and indelible shadow on how we understand motherhood.

A hypno-birther talked to me about ‘’pain with purpose’’, but pain always has purpose. It teaches us to not do it again. It teaches us to survive, to be afraid, to innovate and avoid pain.

Yet when it comes to the survival of the species, our brains literally gaslight us so we will make more babies. You have a traumatic birth and a few months on, your brain has quietly rewired the little bits and what you remember wasn’t so bad. The new baby smell hits your amygdala and you forget how your body drained calcium from your teeth to make your child’s bones.

But for sanity, I’m remembering that the art, business, cult and industry of motherhood is susceptible to fashion, perhaps more so than say, plumbing. And whatever Instagram ads say, just remember: you don’t need handmade organic French linen playmats. That poop-burp-puke-pee-isn’t-he-precious thing you pushed out doesn’t deserve French linen till they can pay for dry-cleaning themselves. But between now, and that blessed future state, lies a million, a billion, deadlines.