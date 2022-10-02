'Music comes first': Classical trio separated by Covid prepare for Aotearoa tour

The Orion Piano Trio have finally been reunited, and are set to perform around Aotearoa after two years.

Deep in the grand houses of Auckland’s Herne Bay, The Orion Piano Trio are rehearsing hard, eager to be in the best shape possible for their upcoming eight-stop tour of the North Island, following a two-year pandemic-induced break.

The trio is made up of Marko Pop Ristov on the violin, Marco Ariani on the cello and Flavio Villani on the piano; they’ve been performing together since 2019, but have been friends for much longer.

The Orion Piano trio’s name was born out of the concept of the three players being connected across New Zealand and Italy, as Orion is only of the only stars you can see in both places.

Villani is originally from Italy, and Ristov from Macedonia, but are also Kiwis and have dual-citizenships.

The pair first met at a classical music performance 10 years ago, when Ristov had just moved to New Zealand.

“We met, and started playing together, doing some duets, before performing in a piano quartet,” Ristov said.

“I’m the point of connection between them [Villani and Ariani] because Marco is married to my best friend.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Violinist Marko Pop Ristov, left, pianist Flavio Villani and cellist Marco Ariani have been playing together since 2019.

When all three of them were in Europe back in 2019, Ristov reached out to Villani to organise some concerts, and the trio were about to embark on an international tour of 50 concerts across China and Europe before Covid-19 swept the world.

When Ristov and Ariani arrived from overseas last week, it was the first time the trio had rehearsed in person since the forced cancellations of the 2020 concerts, and they spilt to New Zealand, Italy and Macedonia.

We had the pleasure of walking right into their rehearsal space at the gorgeous Italian consulate.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The trio is embarking on an eight-stop tour of New Zealand.

The trio say they have “a lot to work on”, although an untrained ear would have no idea it had been years since their last rehearsal.

For their upcoming performances they’ve selected two of the best compositions from Schubert’s (Piano Trio No.2 in E flat, Op. 100) and Brahms’ (Piano Trio No.1 in B) pieces, with the tour marking 225 and 125 years since the composers died, respectively.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The trio have been rehearsing non-stop since they were reunited last week.

“It’s rich music. It’s got so much lyricism, poetry and structure. It’s an experience,” Villani said.

Kiwi composer Claire Cowan’s piece Subtle Dances will also be featured in the concert; Cowan is a friend of Villani and composed the pieces for the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s latest performance of Cinderella.

The trio openly admit that the music they perform comes before anything else.

“We are here for the music, we are not here for ourselves,” Ristov explained.

The three musicians have different ideas when it comes to performing, and what they are looking forward to the most.

“When I perform, I like to give something to the audience. I like to give as much as I can. I want them to remember [the performance], make it a special night,” Ariani said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Orion Piano Trio will be performing works from Schubert, Brahms and Kiwi Claire Cowan.

Ristov described missing the beat of silence before a performance, as the audience settle themselves.

“The settling of the audience is like a meditation, you feel the audience almost heavy on you – you can feel the audience, their eyes, almost heavy on you,” Ristov said.

The trio acknowledged that music doesn’t happen without an audience, and Villani states “without the audience, we are nothing”.

“The most beautiful thing about playing in a chamber music group is when the music between all players flows like a dialogue, a sort of connection happens,” Villani explained.

“The sound becomes one gesture, one idea cared for mutually, as if the line between one player and the other blurs in the common goal to transport the audience.”

The trio begin their tour on Wednesday, October 5 in Hamilton, then make their way around the North Island to Waiheke, Whangārei, Waipu, Warkworth, Kerikeri, Wellington and finally Auckland.