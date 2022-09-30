Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes surprise appearance at World of WearableArt

Digitally Grown by Dylan Mulder is worn by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the 2022 World of WearableArt awards show at TSB Arena in Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken to the stage in Wellington in a surprise appearance at the World of WearableArt awards show.

On Friday night, Ardern modelled a specially commissioned piece called Digitally Grown, by New Zealand designer Dylan Mulder during the opening of the show.

A spokesperson for Ardern said: “The World of Wearable Arts approached the prime minister to take part in today’s event as a surprise guest.

“It’s been a tough two years for many events that dealt with cancellations, so the prime minister was more than happy to take part in an important recovery milestone for the arts sector, and will continue to be supportive of events that boost our regional tourism, and the economic recovery.”

WORLD OF WEARABLEART/SUPPLIED A snippet of the 2022 World of WearableArt show.

“Her participation required her to undergo two short fittings, one on the day. The prime minister felt privileged to meet the designer and some of the outstanding WOW team,” the spokesperson said.

The winners of this year’s World of WearableArt awards were announced on Friday night as the show’s 2½-week run at Wellington’s TSB Arena on Queens Wharf continues.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jacinda Ardern pictured on stage at the 2022 World of WearableArt awards show on Friday.

Kate MacKenzie – who won the Supreme WOW Award in 2014 – was again announced as the Supreme WOW Award winner, for her ‘Wanton Widow’, which also won the Open section award.

“We are in awe of the designer’s resourcefulness in use of the vintage china cabinet and Singer sewing machine drawers. It perfectly captures what we mean when we say wearable art. It is refined, sculptural and tells a story,” the judges said of Wanton Widow in a statement.