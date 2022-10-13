Culture calendar for the Wellington region: October 14-16

Even though Diwali falls on October 24, Wellington will celebrate it a week early this year at a new venue and with fireworks on the waterfront to boot. (File photo)

Sol3 Mio

Michael Fowler Centre, Oct 14, 8pm, from $84.90

The Coming Home Tour will include songs from their third studio album Coming Home, featuring a mix of contemporary hits and well-known classics, including lead single "E Ipo". Tickets: Ticketmaster

Pōhutu by Bianca Hyslop and Rowan Pierce

Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, Coastlands Theatre, Oct 15, 7.30pm

The past, present and future abruptly intersect in multi-disciplinary dance work Pōhutu, a rich synthesis of image, object, movement, and sound. Tickets: Eventfinda

SUPPLIED Sol3 Mio are performing at the Michael Fowler Centre on Friday.

Family Day

City Gallery Wellington, Oct 15, 10am-5pm, free/koha

Come to City Gallery Wellington and look, make and discover. There will be a range of activities running throughout the day along with pop up performances.

Shrek the Musical

St James Theatre, until Oct 16, various times, from $25

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film Shrek, the show has been touring the world since 2008, but this is the first time this production has been to New Zealand. Tickets: Ticketmaster

Supplied Tom Knowles plays the grumpy green ogre in Shrek The Musical.

The Wizard of Oz

Little Theatre, Lower Hutt, Oct 14-15, various times $15

This fun-packed Pantoloons pantomime is guaranteed to have you cheering and rolling in the aisles with laughter. A school holiday treat for all the family. Tickets: Eventfinda

Soft Carnage

BATS Theatre, until Oct 15, 7.30pm, $25

Last year’s NZ Intl. Comedy Festival Billy T Award winner Brynley Stent brings her sold-out, critically-acclaimed show Soft Carnage to BATS. Tickets: bats.co.nz

On a Planet Far Away: Discovering Exoworlds

Karori Library, Oct 14, 11.30am-12.15pm, free

Head to Karori Library for a bit of atmosphere to celebrate World Space Week. Blasting off the day is an interactive talk and demonstration with a couple of space scientists.

Neil Armstrong/Nasa Celebrate World Space Week at the Karori Library this week.

Making Your Mark: Naming Exoworlds

Karori Library, Oct 14, 12.30pm-1.30pm, free

Rangatahi aged 10-15 are invited to join a workshop led by space scientists Drs. Tulasi Parashar and Yvette Perrott to discuss exoplanets and celestial bodies.

The Wasp

Circa Theatre, until Oct 29, Tues–Thur 6.30pm, Fri–Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $25-$54

Heather and Carla haven’t seen each other in years. During an unexpected catch-up, Heather presents Carla with a deadly proposition. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Supertonic Choir presents Joy

Alan Gibbs Centre, Wellington College, October 15, 7.30pm, $25-$35

Vivaldi's Gloria and songs of celebration. Tickets: supertonic.org.nz

Wellington Diwali Festival of Lights

Michael Fowler Centre, Oct 16, 3.30pm-8.30pm, free, fireworks on Wellington waterfront 8.45pm.

Check out the Indian fashion clothes and jewellery retail stalls, experience henna and Indian lantern making, and enjoy food stalls at this annual event.

Andi Crown/Supplied Bree Peters in The Wasp, written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and on at Circa Theatre from to Oct 29.

Blown Away

BATS Theatre, to October 16, 2pm, $13-18

Described as Bugs Bunny meets Beethoven and go to the circus, this family friendly show is presented by Mr Wizowski. Featuring juggling, acrobatics and more balloons than a birthday party. Tickets: bats.co.nz

High Rise

BATS Theatre, to Oct 15, 8pm

Meet Henry Lewis. Everything he touches turns to SOLD. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Mel Parsons

San Fran, Oct 16, 7pm

One of Aotearoa’s favourite touring acts, award-winning Parsons performs an 11-date national tour with her band to celebrate new album Slow Burn. Tickets: Plus1.co.nz and MelParsons.com

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mel Parsons pictured in her Lyttelton home.

Sense and Sensibility

KAT Theatre, Cochran Hall, Khandallah, until Oct 22, various times, $20-$25.

Sisters Elinor and Marianne seek independence and happiness in a society where status, money – and men – govern the rules of marriage. Does their best chance of success lie in being cautious (sense) or impulsive (sensibility)? Tickets: iTicket.

Voices In The Wind

Oct 14, 7.30pm, St Barnabas Church, Mana; Oct 16, 3pm, Khandallah Town Hall, tickets $15-20

An auditioned Porirua choir present ‘Treasures From American Composers’, includes the world premiere of Hanson's SATB arrangement of Seraphic Songs. Tickets: treasurervitw@gmail.com or door.

Songwriters’ Showcase #57

Moon Bar, Newtown, Oct 16, doors from 6pm, music from 7pm, $10

Featuring Kenny’s First Set, Barry Carter Trio, and Juliet McLean. The show is part of Juliet’s 7 show national tour to promote her new “Amaze Me” EP. Tickets: Door or from Eventfinda.

supplied Juliet McLean will be performing at Moon 1 in Newtown on Oct 16.

Yarns in Barns Festival of Reading

In venues across Wairarapa, Oct 14-23.

This organic, community-led festival hosts an eclectic range of events for all ages in venues from Masterton to Martinborough. View the full festival programme at yarnsinbarns.co.nz

TGIF (Thank Grafia it's Friday)

Madison’s on First St in Masterton, Oct 14, 5.45pm-9pm, koha

Grafia is Keith (keyboards and backing vocals), Franklin (drums) with lead guitarist Steve Shivas and Dr Rob on vocals, acoustic rhythm guitar and harmonica. Repertoire of originals, blues, and folk/rock numbers.

Sound The Trumpet

Old St Paul's, Oct 16, 2pm, free

Paul Rosoman, Stephen Mosa'ati and Andrew Weir will play a selection of music for organ and trumpets in the concluding concert of the Organ Plus+ festival.

Exhibitions

Telly Tu’u – Front Footed

Bowen Galleries, Ghuznee St, until Oct 30

Telly's paintings can transport the viewer into different realms on different occasions. Each look at one of his works reveals a new aspect and reflects a changed perspective.

With Art to Ukraine

The Ryan Room, Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine St, Island Bay. Until Oct 19, 9am-3pm daily, free.

Internationally known and local artists combine for this exhibition to support the largest children's hospital in Ukraine. A stunning collection of works combining sculpture, painting and prints.

supplied Sunflowers (acrylic on canvas) by Ira Ledneva is part of the With Art to Ukraine exhibition.

Amanda Johnson - 'Faces of Spring'

The Kiwi Art House Gallery, 288 Cuba St, to October 23

A modern take on the old masters idealised beauty of the female face.

Collaborate Exhibition II

Studio Toru (3 Oroua St, Eastbourne), October 14 to November 13, Thursday-Saturday 10am-4pm and Sundays 10am-2pm, free.

This contemporary jewellery exhibition showcases and brings together seven talented jewellers and visual artists from around the motu.

Coming up

New Zealand Opera Society Opera Screening

Boutique Cinema Te Auaha, Dixon St, Oct 17, 7pm, $18-25, students and under 25s free.

A double bill Francesca da Rimini – Rachmaninov & Bluebeard's Castle – Bartok. Two challenging, thought-provoking interpretations but very interesting opera productions with English subtitles. Tickets at door.

VANESSA RUSHTON PHOTOGRAPHY The Wellington Jazz Festival is back in various Wellington venues next week.

Wellington Jazz Festival

Wellington Opera House and various Wellington venues, October 19-23

Featuring more than a hundred gigs across the capital city’s bars, eateries and venues, the Wellington Jazz Festival is back with a star-studded international and Aotearoa programme. Showcasing a line-up from near and far that spans genres, a raft of international Grammy award-winning artists and four brand-new jazz commissions from Aotearoa New Zealand artists, this is your chance to amplify your Labour Weekend. Tickets and full programme at: jazzfestival.nz

Legacy: Lalah Hathaway Sings Donny Hathaway

Wellington Opera House, Oct 19, 8pm, from $59

The five-time Grammy winner and daughter of American soul singer and musician Donny Hathaway will be performing live in Wellington for one night only. Tickets: Ticketmaster

Supplied Lalah Hathaway is part of this year's Wellington Jazz Festival.

NRJ

Thistle Inn, October 19, 7pm-9pm, free.

Sultry vocals, smooth tunes, jazz with a twist for the opening night of Wellington Jazz Festival. With Tineke Jennings, Jeremy Winter, Murray Costello, and special guest Martin Durrant.

Pudgy Mediocre White Men Solve Your Problems

BATS Theatre, 18-22 Oct, 8pm, $15/$20

Dave and Bryan invite you to the “Hataitai Bowling Club” for a night of fun where we'll help solve your problems through the power of improv. Tickets: bats.co.nz

supplied Pudgy Mediocre White Men Solve Your Problems is on at BATS Theatre next week.

Inbal Megiddo and Jian Liu, cello and piano

St Andrew's on The Terrace, Oct 19, 12.15 pm, koha.

The recital includes selections from a recent recording of works by Forbidden Composers banned by the Nazis. NZ premiers by composers Simon Laks, Alexander von Zemlinsky, Aldo Finzi, James Simon and more familiar works by Erich Korngold and Miklos Rozsa.

A Work About The Housing Crisis

Manners St vicinity, Oct 19-Nov 12, Wednesday thru Sunday, midday-9pm, free

Public arts practitioner Heleyni Pratley invites the public to be part of the art in her latest immersive work that intends to carve out a space in Wellington City, where the complexities of the housing crisis can be explored and feelings shared via collective art making, discussion, and reflection.

CITY GALLERY WELLINGTON/Supplied A retrospective of Kiwi artist Joanna Margaret Paul’s work is currently on at City Gallery Wellington.

Gallery Babes

City Gallery Wellington, October 18, 11am-1pm, free

Bring the baby and enjoy a tour of City Gallery’s exhibitions. Best suited to those with babies up to 12 months. Booking essential.

Gallery Seniors

City Gallery Wellington, October 19, 11am free

Join City Gallery for a free guided tour for visitors aged 65+, followed by complimentary morning tea.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Visit City Gallery Wellington for a baby or seniors day next week.

Book launch: Ebbs and Floods by Jane Paul

Unity Books Wellington, Oct 18, 6-7.30pm, free

With an introduction by Briana Jamieson and readings by Rhegan Tu'akoi, Stacey Teague, Ellen Morgan Butler, and a special one from Paul all the way from Brussels, where she will live at the time of the launch.

Book launch: Pasolini’s Cat by Marco Sonzogni

Unity Books Wellington, Oct 19, 6-7.30pm, free

Marking the birth centenary of the Italian writer, translator, and filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini, and the twenty-second edition of Italian Language Week in the World.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Unity Books in Wellington is hosting a series of author talks and book launches next week.

Author talk: Michael Bennett in conversation with Kirsten McDougall

Unity Books Wellington, Oct 20, 12.30-1.15pm, free

Screenwriter, director and author Bennett digs into his new crime novel, Better the Blood, a high-tension crime thriller that explores big and urgent themes about social and racial injustice in New Zealand.

Book launch: Blood and Bone: Revelations of an Orthopaedic Surgeon by Russell Tregonning

Unity Books Wellington, October 20, 6pm-7.30pm, free

Blood and Bone recounts Tregonning’s story of becoming a surgeon, and looks at many aspects of the job including sexism and bullying in the workplace and the daily drama of cutting and sawing bones. Grant Nisbett will be launching the book.