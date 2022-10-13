Culture calendar for the Wellington region: October 14-16
Sol3 Mio
Michael Fowler Centre, Oct 14, 8pm, from $84.90
The Coming Home Tour will include songs from their third studio album Coming Home, featuring a mix of contemporary hits and well-known classics, including lead single "E Ipo". Tickets: Ticketmaster
Pōhutu by Bianca Hyslop and Rowan Pierce
Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, Coastlands Theatre, Oct 15, 7.30pm
The past, present and future abruptly intersect in multi-disciplinary dance work Pōhutu, a rich synthesis of image, object, movement, and sound. Tickets: Eventfinda
City Gallery Wellington, Oct 15, 10am-5pm, free/koha
Come to City Gallery Wellington and look, make and discover. There will be a range of activities running throughout the day along with pop up performances.
Shrek the Musical
St James Theatre, until Oct 16, various times, from $25
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film Shrek, the show has been touring the world since 2008, but this is the first time this production has been to New Zealand. Tickets: Ticketmaster
The Wizard of Oz
Little Theatre, Lower Hutt, Oct 14-15, various times $15
This fun-packed Pantoloons pantomime is guaranteed to have you cheering and rolling in the aisles with laughter. A school holiday treat for all the family. Tickets: Eventfinda
Soft Carnage
BATS Theatre, until Oct 15, 7.30pm, $25
Last year’s NZ Intl. Comedy Festival Billy T Award winner Brynley Stent brings her sold-out, critically-acclaimed show Soft Carnage to BATS. Tickets: bats.co.nz
On a Planet Far Away: Discovering Exoworlds
Karori Library, Oct 14, 11.30am-12.15pm, free
Head to Karori Library for a bit of atmosphere to celebrate World Space Week. Blasting off the day is an interactive talk and demonstration with a couple of space scientists.
Making Your Mark: Naming Exoworlds
Karori Library, Oct 14, 12.30pm-1.30pm, free
Rangatahi aged 10-15 are invited to join a workshop led by space scientists Drs. Tulasi Parashar and Yvette Perrott to discuss exoplanets and celestial bodies.
The Wasp
Circa Theatre, until Oct 29, Tues–Thur 6.30pm, Fri–Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $25-$54
Heather and Carla haven’t seen each other in years. During an unexpected catch-up, Heather presents Carla with a deadly proposition. Tickets: circa.co.nz
Supertonic Choir presents Joy
Alan Gibbs Centre, Wellington College, October 15, 7.30pm, $25-$35
Vivaldi's Gloria and songs of celebration. Tickets: supertonic.org.nz
Wellington Diwali Festival of Lights
Michael Fowler Centre, Oct 16, 3.30pm-8.30pm, free, fireworks on Wellington waterfront 8.45pm.
Check out the Indian fashion clothes and jewellery retail stalls, experience henna and Indian lantern making, and enjoy food stalls at this annual event.
Blown Away
BATS Theatre, to October 16, 2pm, $13-18
Described as Bugs Bunny meets Beethoven and go to the circus, this family friendly show is presented by Mr Wizowski. Featuring juggling, acrobatics and more balloons than a birthday party. Tickets: bats.co.nz
High Rise
BATS Theatre, to Oct 15, 8pm
Meet Henry Lewis. Everything he touches turns to SOLD. Tickets: bats.co.nz
Mel Parsons
San Fran, Oct 16, 7pm
One of Aotearoa’s favourite touring acts, award-winning Parsons performs an 11-date national tour with her band to celebrate new album Slow Burn. Tickets: Plus1.co.nz and MelParsons.com
Sense and Sensibility
KAT Theatre, Cochran Hall, Khandallah, until Oct 22, various times, $20-$25.
Sisters Elinor and Marianne seek independence and happiness in a society where status, money – and men – govern the rules of marriage. Does their best chance of success lie in being cautious (sense) or impulsive (sensibility)? Tickets: iTicket.
Voices In The Wind
Oct 14, 7.30pm, St Barnabas Church, Mana; Oct 16, 3pm, Khandallah Town Hall, tickets $15-20
An auditioned Porirua choir present ‘Treasures From American Composers’, includes the world premiere of Hanson's SATB arrangement of Seraphic Songs. Tickets: treasurervitw@gmail.com or door.
Songwriters’ Showcase #57
Moon Bar, Newtown, Oct 16, doors from 6pm, music from 7pm, $10
Featuring Kenny’s First Set, Barry Carter Trio, and Juliet McLean. The show is part of Juliet’s 7 show national tour to promote her new “Amaze Me” EP. Tickets: Door or from Eventfinda.
Yarns in Barns Festival of Reading
In venues across Wairarapa, Oct 14-23.
This organic, community-led festival hosts an eclectic range of events for all ages in venues from Masterton to Martinborough. View the full festival programme at yarnsinbarns.co.nz
TGIF (Thank Grafia it's Friday)
Madison’s on First St in Masterton, Oct 14, 5.45pm-9pm, koha
Grafia is Keith (keyboards and backing vocals), Franklin (drums) with lead guitarist Steve Shivas and Dr Rob on vocals, acoustic rhythm guitar and harmonica. Repertoire of originals, blues, and folk/rock numbers.
Sound The Trumpet
Old St Paul's, Oct 16, 2pm, free
Paul Rosoman, Stephen Mosa'ati and Andrew Weir will play a selection of music for organ and trumpets in the concluding concert of the Organ Plus+ festival.
Exhibitions
Telly Tu’u – Front Footed
Bowen Galleries, Ghuznee St, until Oct 30
Telly's paintings can transport the viewer into different realms on different occasions. Each look at one of his works reveals a new aspect and reflects a changed perspective.
With Art to Ukraine
The Ryan Room, Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine St, Island Bay. Until Oct 19, 9am-3pm daily, free.
Internationally known and local artists combine for this exhibition to support the largest children's hospital in Ukraine. A stunning collection of works combining sculpture, painting and prints.
Amanda Johnson - 'Faces of Spring'
The Kiwi Art House Gallery, 288 Cuba St, to October 23
A modern take on the old masters idealised beauty of the female face.
Collaborate Exhibition II
Studio Toru (3 Oroua St, Eastbourne), October 14 to November 13, Thursday-Saturday 10am-4pm and Sundays 10am-2pm, free.
This contemporary jewellery exhibition showcases and brings together seven talented jewellers and visual artists from around the motu.
Coming up
New Zealand Opera Society Opera Screening
Boutique Cinema Te Auaha, Dixon St, Oct 17, 7pm, $18-25, students and under 25s free.
A double bill Francesca da Rimini – Rachmaninov & Bluebeard's Castle – Bartok. Two challenging, thought-provoking interpretations but very interesting opera productions with English subtitles. Tickets at door.
Wellington Jazz Festival
Wellington Opera House and various Wellington venues, October 19-23
Featuring more than a hundred gigs across the capital city’s bars, eateries and venues, the Wellington Jazz Festival is back with a star-studded international and Aotearoa programme. Showcasing a line-up from near and far that spans genres, a raft of international Grammy award-winning artists and four brand-new jazz commissions from Aotearoa New Zealand artists, this is your chance to amplify your Labour Weekend. Tickets and full programme at: jazzfestival.nz
Legacy: Lalah Hathaway Sings Donny Hathaway
Wellington Opera House, Oct 19, 8pm, from $59
The five-time Grammy winner and daughter of American soul singer and musician Donny Hathaway will be performing live in Wellington for one night only. Tickets: Ticketmaster
NRJ
Thistle Inn, October 19, 7pm-9pm, free.
Sultry vocals, smooth tunes, jazz with a twist for the opening night of Wellington Jazz Festival. With Tineke Jennings, Jeremy Winter, Murray Costello, and special guest Martin Durrant.
Pudgy Mediocre White Men Solve Your Problems
BATS Theatre, 18-22 Oct, 8pm, $15/$20
Dave and Bryan invite you to the “Hataitai Bowling Club” for a night of fun where we'll help solve your problems through the power of improv. Tickets: bats.co.nz
Inbal Megiddo and Jian Liu, cello and piano
St Andrew's on The Terrace, Oct 19, 12.15 pm, koha.
The recital includes selections from a recent recording of works by Forbidden Composers banned by the Nazis. NZ premiers by composers Simon Laks, Alexander von Zemlinsky, Aldo Finzi, James Simon and more familiar works by Erich Korngold and Miklos Rozsa.
A Work About The Housing Crisis
Manners St vicinity, Oct 19-Nov 12, Wednesday thru Sunday, midday-9pm, free
Public arts practitioner Heleyni Pratley invites the public to be part of the art in her latest immersive work that intends to carve out a space in Wellington City, where the complexities of the housing crisis can be explored and feelings shared via collective art making, discussion, and reflection.
Gallery Babes
City Gallery Wellington, October 18, 11am-1pm, free
Bring the baby and enjoy a tour of City Gallery’s exhibitions. Best suited to those with babies up to 12 months. Booking essential.
Gallery Seniors
City Gallery Wellington, October 19, 11am free
Join City Gallery for a free guided tour for visitors aged 65+, followed by complimentary morning tea.
Book launch: Ebbs and Floods by Jane Paul
Unity Books Wellington, Oct 18, 6-7.30pm, free
With an introduction by Briana Jamieson and readings by Rhegan Tu'akoi, Stacey Teague, Ellen Morgan Butler, and a special one from Paul all the way from Brussels, where she will live at the time of the launch.
Book launch: Pasolini’s Cat by Marco Sonzogni
Unity Books Wellington, Oct 19, 6-7.30pm, free
Marking the birth centenary of the Italian writer, translator, and filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini, and the twenty-second edition of Italian Language Week in the World.
Author talk: Michael Bennett in conversation with Kirsten McDougall
Unity Books Wellington, Oct 20, 12.30-1.15pm, free
Screenwriter, director and author Bennett digs into his new crime novel, Better the Blood, a high-tension crime thriller that explores big and urgent themes about social and racial injustice in New Zealand.
Book launch: Blood and Bone: Revelations of an Orthopaedic Surgeon by Russell Tregonning
Unity Books Wellington, October 20, 6pm-7.30pm, free
Blood and Bone recounts Tregonning’s story of becoming a surgeon, and looks at many aspects of the job including sexism and bullying in the workplace and the daily drama of cutting and sawing bones. Grant Nisbett will be launching the book.