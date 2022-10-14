Uncovering buried truths: the power of storytelling

Nelsonians are invited to join the conversation when bestselling novelist Charity Norman and high-profile writer and magazine editor Wendyl Nissen appear together on Friday, October 21 as part of this year’s Nelson Arts Festival Pukapuka Talks programme.

With dementia one of the most common and feared neurodegenerative diseases, they will explore the almighty power of storytelling in tackling this often taboo topic.

Norman’s mother Beryl died with Alzheimer’s in 2016 and Nissen’s mother Elsie died with the same disease in 2019.

In the session, titled ‘The Forgotten Epidemic?’, they reveal how they transformed their experiences into art, resulting in the publication of two astonishing books.

In Norman’s case, she wrote Remember Me, a compelling novel about a 40-something woman called Emily returning to Aotearoa to care for her father who has dementia.

The story is also a ‘whodunnit’, as Emily gradually finds out the truth about the disappearance of their neighbour’s daughter 25 years earlier.

As her father Felix’s memory fades and his guard slips, she discovers startling evidence from the past that he’s tried for decades to keep buried. It is possible this secrecy has exacted a toll on his own health.

Nissen also attempted to come to terms with her mother’s final years by writing about it; in her case, a moving and often funny memoir called My Mother and Other Secrets.In doing so, she unexpectedly exposed numerous skeletons in the family closet.

Determined to uncover the buried truth, Nissen’s journalistic training led her to some wild and intriguing stories of loss, grief, and love.

My Mother and Other Secrets is a story about mothers and daughters, ageing, and the way deep family traumas echo across generations.

Nissen’s book is spliced with practical advice. In particular, the author urges readers to put together an advance care plan or advance directive while they are still healthy and well.

It’s likely dementia will impact on almost everybody in some way. About 70,000 Kiwis are already living with dementia and Alzheimers New Zealand has predicted that case numbers will more than double by 2050, when one in four will die with the condition.

Vivienne Haldane/SUPPLIED Bestselling novelist Charity Norman will be joining Nissen on stage, with the pair exploring the power of storytelling in tackling the often taboo topic of Alzheimer’s.

This will not only have a devastating impact on many families, but it signals a looming crisis for the health system, particularly aged-care facilities.

While scientists attempt to identify genetic factors, there is a growing body of research that suggests we can actively prevent the disease.

Norman and Nissen will discuss theories about the contributing factors, including the role of emotional repression. They’ll share what works – and what doesn’t – when it comes to dementia treatment and care.

They will also consider what a ‘good death’ looks like and spell out what desperately needs to change to ensure our loved ones can die with dignity.

Prevention is a useful tool for those who want to maintain a healthy brain, but it’s only one part of the puzzle. Preparation can help equip families to support their loved ones. For this reason, this session is for all ages.

You can find out more and book tickets to ‘The Forgotten Epidemic?’ at nelsonartsfestival.nz. Like all Nelson Arts Festival events this year, tickets are ‘Pay What You Can’, ranging from $9 to $29, with $19 the recommended price.

Kerry Sunderland is the Pukapuka Talks programme manager at the Nelson Arts Festival