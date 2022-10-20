Returning home and finding the lost art of darning

I am one of the missing million. I’ve lived in Canada for 17 of the last 20 years, became a citizen there, and call it and New Zealand home. I take Stephen Stills to heart, “Love the one you’re with.” I came home to New Zealand every year, but the pandemic meant August was my first time in three years.

Apart from time with family, I was keen to hoover up all the culture I could. What was the state of the art of the nation? Highlights below, but first a confession: I’m a social media fan/addict. I follow the Kiwi literati/twitterati, religiously read www.theatreview.org.nz, stream Kiwi films, Zoom into panels across the Pacific, so what am I really missing? The live experience?

Yes, and my mother’s darning – the lost art form. Mum (85) had been sending me emails with: “I may never see you again, so there’s a box of genealogical stuff in the computer room for you.” I vowed when I got back to spend all my time with her in Friendly Feilding. After two weeks of deep immersion, she said: “Haven’t you got some friends to visit?”

SUPPLIED David Geary's Mum on her trusty Bernina.

“Yes, I do. Can I borrow your car? But first teach me how to darn?”

Darning isn’t just holes in socks. It’s fighting fast fashion and supporting #sustainabilty, right? Yes, but also repairing holes in the generational time continuum. My grandmother was a dedicated darner. Mum took her bags of holey socks and they came back with signature lumpy bits, that we loved, that gave our socks character. To have Mum pass on this knowledge is priceless - patching up the lost years. Stitches in time? Too #cheesy? Don’t care.

Later, Mum and I watch The Chase, to finally prove who is smarter, and then Whakaata Māori. I love how much tā moko is there, inking its way into the mainstream. On a trip to Taranaki I meet with Morgana Watson of 4Phase Games and learn about the challenges facing a non-traditional form: Māori game development. So many tino pai ideas. So little cash to support them. We’re all missing out if there’s no Indigenous creatives to make new life, new civilisations, and boldly go where no one has gone before.

In Wellington, I attend the 80th birthday and book launch for one of our greatest sci-fi writers, Phil Mann. He also started drama studies at Vic Uni, directed many fine productions at Downstage, and was the teacher who turned many of us onto drama. Sadly, this was also goodbye, with Phil passing not long after.

SUPPLIED David Geary calls Canada and New Zealand home.

In Auckland, I catch Victor Rodger’s brilliant theatre adaptation of Peter Wells’ words in Hello Darkness, starring Roy Ward. Our fiction writers are rock stars, ahead of the game. Theatre and film need to adapt more of their work.

In Palmie, I go to Centrepoint Theatre. They pack out a Sunday night with short plays by locals and acted by locals. The #heartland want to see their stories. Everyone needs to do this. I buy books at Palmie’s great Bruce McKenzie Booksellers and more at Wellington’s Unity Books. My bag is overweight at the airport, but what price taonga?

On Air New Zealand, heading home/leaving home, I catch The Justice of Bunny King, James and Isey, and Scotty Morrison fronting Origins – our screens are in good hands - and I think of Mum’s Bernina. It has a 50-year guarantee and is still going strong at 60. She’ll be fixing holes in my brother’s jeans, talking to him as though he were there. I feel a play coming on. Love you, Mum. Home again soon.