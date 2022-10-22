Te Hīkoi Toi: The house as artist's museum

Eleanor Diaz Ritson was selected for the 2022 Summer Residency and her resulting exhibition, Through Claystone Eyes, is now showing at Enjoy.

Last year, Wellington City Council’s Spatial Plan invoked fierce debate about the merits and relevance of conserving historic values of Wellington’s housing stock. Councillor Rebecca Matthews made her position on the matter known when she memorably asserted “This city is not a museum”.

Matthews’ statement is a fair one yet, what we sometimes forget, is that across the Wellington region, a few houses do indeed operate as museums. As Wellington Heritage Week is almost upon us, in this week’s Te Hīkoi Toi we explore three historic homes that are drawing on creativity to engage visitors, and where artists are finding inspiration for their own practices.

Golder’s Cottage in Upper Hutt offers a classic colonial house museum experience. The cottage was built in the 1870s by John Golder, where he and his wife raised their 12 children. The Golder family occupied the cottage for over 100 years before it opened as a museum in 1990.

READ MORE:

* Preserving our national visual art heritage

* TeHīkoi Toi: Art raising lumps in your throat

* Chris Finlayson's time as arts minister spent 'keeping the luvvies at bay'

* My Wellington: A place where people are kind and embrace new ideas



Adrienne Martyn/Supplied Adrienne Martyn's large scale photographs offer a unique perspective of Golder’s Cottage.

Today, visitors can explore the historic cottage, garden and several outbuildings which shed light on 19th century Pākehā life in Upper Hutt. Despite its domestic scale, there is (quite literally) a lot to see at Golder’s Cottage. Rooms abound with period furniture, objects, and even mannequins that signal how the Golder family lived.

In 2021, however, Golder’s Cottage volunteers temporarily liberated the rooms of all their possessions to allow photographer Adrienne Martyn to record them in her distinctively documentary style. Since 2017, Martyn has built up an extensive visual record of empty interiors all across Aotearoa, and her latest exhibition is Golder’s Cottage at Whirinaki Whare Taonga in Upper Hutt.

Martyn’s large-scale photographs offer a unique perspective of the cottage. They neither celebrate nor dismiss the heritage values of the cottage, instead, allowing us to meditate on the patina of domestic spaces that have seen so much life.

Adrienne Martyn/Supplied Martyn's photographs allow us to meditate on the patina of domestic spaces that have seen so much life.

Rita Angus sketched and painted her historic cottage countless times after she settled in Thorndon in 1955. While not a museum, Angus’ cottage is recognised as a significant heritage site and can be visited on appointment, where visitors can witness the artist’s humble living arrangements and her rather magical garden.

The cottage also hosts an artist residency each summer in partnership with Enjoy Contemporary Art Space. Recent Massey graduate Eleanor Díaz Ritson was selected for the 2022 Summer Residency and her resulting exhibition, Through Claystone Eyes, is now showing at Enjoy. It is a remarkable show, and rare to see the galleries of Enjoy reserved for painterly pursuits.

Eleanor’s time staying at Rita’s place has demonstrably informed her work. The terraced landscape of Rita’s garden reveals itself in Díaz Ritson’s arresting painting, 'Furrowing Wayfarer'. This painting offers viewers an eloquent articulation of the artist’s perspective, where “body-form becomes earth-form, and landscapes of bone, rock and earth fluidly span time to the inner reaches of our bodies and mind”.

There is a lot to celebrate in Eleanor’s exhibition - her work is striking, resolved and plentiful. Ten paintings! If anyone was in doubt of the value of art residencies in historic artist houses, the excellence and confidence of Through Claystone Eyes will be all the convincing you need.

At the other end of Thorndon, the Katherine Mansfield House and Garden has recently opened an intimate exhibition of paintings by Melvin Day (1923-2016). The modernist paintings look surprisingly good within the Victorian exhibition room of the house, and are available for purchase - with proceeds helping to support the cost of operating the heritage destination.

Temporary exhibitions are regularly presented here and under the leadership of director, Cherie Jacobsen, recent exhibitions have even been staged right throughout the house.

supplied The Katherine Mansfield House and Garden has recently opened an intimate exhibition of paintings by Melvin Day (1923-2016). The modernist paintings look surprisingly good within the Victorian exhibition room of the house.

Last year, the rooms of the Katherine Mansfield House were energised with contemporary taxidermy, jewels, painting, photography, and other installation art by female Wellington artists for the exhibition Still Life | Wild Places which explored Mansfield’s views on the relationship of humans to the natural world. This kind of programming is commendable, and is not only refreshing for audiences, but it allows artists with opportunities to exhibit work in spaces other than white box galleries.

I hope we see more novel and artistic interventions take place here, and at other heritage museums across New Zealand. Nairn Street Cottage, while currently closed, is another local house museum well worth visiting especially since its interpretation and visitor experience was refreshed in 2018.

Old houses may not sound like exciting destinations to everyone. It takes a great deal of time and effort to care for these places, and so often it is down to tireless volunteers working with incredibly limited funding to keep them going.

That's why it is even more encouraging to see how artists can harness creativity to contribute new and unexpected perspectives on our historic heritage places. They’re reminding us to connect to our communities, and that an empty room can be a work of art.

As part of Wellington Heritage Week, many significant sites are welcoming visitors next week. Head to https://wellingtonheritageweek.co.nz/ for inspiration.