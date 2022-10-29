Te Hīkoi Toi: Finding the spark of light in the long, dark night

Lightworkers at the Pyramid Club is a massive audio and visual installation and includes a separate screening room of tāniko replications from the recent Ahi Kaa installation on the waterfront (pictured) in the form of six light boxes.

“He rite ki te kōpara e kō nei i te ata (Just like a korimako singing at dawn)”

Storytellers have a massive job in today’s world. We’re tasked with taking our narratives to the edge of our understanding and back again, finding unity across the divide and sharing wisdom somewhere in between.

But the way we’re telling our stories is changing, and the people telling them are changing, too. Where once we told stories to make sense of the ever-changing world, now, we now also tell them to remind ourselves of its magic. To find the spark of light in the long, dark night.

Many of our storytellers have multiple outlets for storytelling. They work collectively, sharing their tools amongst themselves and inviting us to glimpse upon a moment of understanding. The collective pursuit of Mātauranga Māori amongst the artists of our world is unending, ever evolving and constant.

For this reason, the release of new works is staggered. It can take years to bring an idea to fruition, and then years again to find resource enough to produce it. Years again to find the appropriate safe space from which to share it.

One such maverick is Jamie Berry (Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi), whose work has revolutionised the ways in which we engage with video and sound media. You’d be hard-pressed to find a successful collective body of work that doesn’t have a contribution by or nod to Berry’s work in Te Whanganui-a-Tara. Her work has been increasingly prevalent over the past year.

supplied Jamie Berry’s work has revolutionised the ways in which we engage with video and sound media.

Lightworkers is a collaborative mihi and acknowledgement of all who have contributed to Berry’s creative journey. It’s a bringing together of the many strands of Berry’s story, culminating in their​ first solo show in Pōneke for nearly six years at the Pyramid Club.

The show includes video, audio and lightbox works by Berry and featuring a work by 7558 collective. It is a massive audio and visual installation and a separate screening room of tāniko replications from the recent Ahi Kaa installation on the waterfront in the form of six light boxes.

The opening of the show begins with a breaking of tradition, moving away from the mould of stiff speeches, wine and crackers. The show is instead opened with a live VJ event, where Berry curates a show for the audience to experience as it happens.

The video works have an audio component, which is the first part of any project that they create. The creation of the soundscape is pivotal to curating the experience of the work. As Berry puts it, in the darkness, you hear before you see. The audio component ensures that multiple aspects of the person are engaged in the experience of the work – it’s impossible to be a passive witness to Berry’s mahi, and that’s intentional.

One of Berry’s key collaborators is the unequalled Te Kahureremoa Taumata (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Tuwharetoa). Taumata brings her tāonga pūoro magic to the space, and ignites the power of wild wāhine wisdom, charisma, charm and pure talent. They also bring an orchestra of tāonga pūoro collaborators to the scene, lifting the experience even higher than these meagre words could describe.

The visual elements are an experimentation of light and colour, and Berry is known for wielding light in dark spaces to create a dramatic impression of movement and life. This is something they’ve been working with many others to perfect, including mentor Mike Busy. Berry is also known for creating soundscapes utilising DNA, something unique to their brand of audio and visual mastery.

One of the other things Berry is known for is the exploration of history and whakapapa within their works. This project brings all of that to the forefront, and uses tikanga Māori to create a sense of safety within the space. This show is a particularly refined ode to the nuance of energy curation – Berry has created an intentional delineation of audio, visual scapes to ensure that there is equal parts presence and tikanga for the audience.

This show is a retrospective, but it’s also just a massive exploration of how creativity can be unfettered by our expectations of art. Our greatest creative minds were all considered mavericks in their time, and yet now, we freely call them our legends.