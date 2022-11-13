Jane Campion among artists awarded Arts Foundation's highest honour

Filmmaker Jane Campion is amongst three new recipients of the Arts Foundation’s Icon Award, Whakamana Hiranga.

An Oscar-winning filmmaker, a renowned painter and a leader within the Pasifika arts community have been recognised with one of the highest honours in New Zealand arts.

Director Dame Jane Campion, and painters Dame Robin White and Papali'i Fatu Feu'u are the 2022 recipients of The Icon Award, Whakamana Hiranga, a title given to a living circle of just 20 creatives at one time, for their extraordinary lifetime achievements and mark on the arts.

In accepting the icon award, Campion praised the work of the Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi, which she said supported her at points in her career when she needed it most.

"I really believe the arts are important to a country, to humanity, and New Zealand has a strong arts conscious community. It's a really powerful thing," said Campion, a two-time Oscar-winner, most recently for best director of feature film Power of the Dog.

READ MORE:

* Dame Jane Campion has always been fearless

* Ā Jane Campion kōrero mō ngā puka, te tuhi, me te nōhanga hōu ki Pōneke

* #MeToo, Weinstein, and nightmares about The Power of the Dog: Dame Jane Campion talks to sellout crowd



STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentioned director Jane Campion after her historic win at the 2022 Academy Awards. (Broadcast March 2022).

The New Zealand film industry in general was "extraordinary," she said, punching above its weight on an international stage.

Campion's aim now is to support the next generation, opening a pop-up film school in Wellington to encourage new filmmakers.

"I'm the adult in the room now."

Arts Foundation general manager Jessica Palalagi said Campion was asked to join the circle of icons because she continuously pushed the boundaries of her art form.

“She’s always been challenging and headstrong, an absolute powerhouse.” It was an affirmation rather than a full stop, Palalagi said. “If anything it’s like ‘Keep going, we see you, we want everyone to know how significant your work is, but you have much more to give’.

For renowned painter and printmaker Dame Robin White, the award meant “business as usual, but with a heightened sense of responsibility and, as the intimations of mortality become more insistent, a growing sense of urgency to get things done.”

Supplied Dame Robin White is renowned for her painting and printmaking work.

The recognition delighted Papali'i Fatu Feu'u, who has been pivotal in shaping the interest in contemporary Pacific art globally and nurturing a generation of Pacific artists locally. He saw it as a long-standing dream, finally recognised.

“The award helps me fulfil my mother’s wish before she died – she told me that if I could be successful in my art I could then look after my father, sisters and brothers. If I apply myself and work hard enough – I could support my family,” Fatu Feu'u said.

“She believed that the arts could feed a family for the next three to four generations from the success of one person.”

Supplied Papali'i Fatu Feu'u said the award helps fulfil a family dream.

Established in 2003, Whakamana Hiranga – the Icon Awards – are the Arts Foundation’s highest honour and recognise the remarkable impact each artist has had on their medium, community, and the cultural landscape of Aotearoa.

“Our three newest recipients of the Icon Whakamana Hiranga award demonstrate the pre-eminence this honour deserves,” Garth Gallaway, Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi chair said.

“They join a circle of 20 living artists, who have in their own unique ways deeply impacted the arts landscape in Aotearoa.”

This year marks a total of 44 artists honoured as Icons since the beginning of the awards. Twenty are living, and 24 have died. Fatu Feu’u, Campion and White pick up the mantle from the late Billy Apple, Sir Miles Warren and Russell Kerr.

Each Icon will receive a pin designed by sculptor John Edgar and a bronze medallion set with pounamu, which passes on to a future Icon at the time of their death.