Planes onstage: How iconic North by Northwest scenes were brought to theatre

Frantic and fun, inventive and intriguing, Alfred Hitchcock’s trailblazing thriller North by Northwest is re-imagined for the stage.

Aeroplanes aren’t an easy thing to show onstage, but Auckland Theatre Company was determined to make it work for North by Northwest.

Without those iconic scenes from Hitchcock’s 1959 classic – a crop-dusting plane roaring towards a fugitive from justice – a stage production would fall flat.

“Those famous scenes from the film were critical,” says Jonathan Bielski​, who is the CEO and artistic director at Auckland Theatre Company (ATC).

“If they couldn’t be created onstage in some way, in a theatrical sense, then the film was not going to be able to be translated to the stage.”

Andi Crown/ATC Ryan O'Kane plays Roger O Thornhill in Auckland Theatre Company’s North by Northwest.

Bielski credits director Simon Phillips with thinking outside the box to make it happen.

“What Simon picked up on in the film is that actually it has quite a sense of humour embedded in it,” says Bielski.

“This is unusual for Hitchcock’s films, because usually they’re very serious and very dark. And although this is an international espionage thriller, it’s been made with a degree of tongue-in-cheek camp in various places.

“Simon picked up on this, and thought there are ways, then, to create in a theatrical sense these big scenes.”

Phillips’ big idea was using scale models to recreate backgrounds in miniature, which are then filmed and projected live onto a stage backdrop.

The result is a zany production where the audience can see a cast member zooming around in circles holding a model aeroplane, while also seeing the much larger projection.

Andi Crown/ATC Haanz Fa'avae-Jackson plays a pilot in Auckland Theatre Company’s North by Northwest.

“Like all theatre productions there’s a need for people to enter into the idea that they’re building the world with the actors,” says Bielski.

“They’re leaning into the creative process and suspending their disbelief to go along with the plot and come into the story.”

Bielski also points to the famous Mt Rushmore scene, which contains some surprises.

“What we’ve chosen to do with that one is put some humour into the moment, because of course it’s being created by the actors.

“So what we end up with is quite a dramatic scene, but it starts off with quite a good laugh, because you can see ‘oh, this is how the actors are creating this’, and it’s quite a funny way of doing it.”

Bielski says tickets for North by Northwest are proving popular.

“If people are keen they better get in quick for the final week, because it’s filling up fast.”

Auckland Theatre Company’s season of Hitchcock’s North by Northwest runs at ASB Waterfront Theatre until November 19. Tickets at atc.co.nz