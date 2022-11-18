Culture calendar for the Wellington region: Nov 18-20

Wellington Lantern Festival’s Lumino City runs for two days on Wellington's waterfront. If raining the festival will be postponed to next weekend.

Lumino City

Wellington Waterfront, Nov 18-19

Wellington Lantern Festival’s Lumino City runs for two days on Wellington’s waterfront. It features dance and cultural performances, live music, parades and more. At night the waterfront will be turned into a playground of lights and lanterns. Download the programme at wellingtonlanternfestival.co.nz

NZSO Requiem

Michael Fowler Centre, Nov 18, 6.30pm, $25+

Gemma New conducts the NZSO performing Mozart’s masterpiece Requiem, featuring Voices New Zealand Chamber Choir and singers Anna Leese, Rhonda Browne, Amitai Pati and Robert Tucker.

Wāhine Asians Are Here Tour

Meow, Nov 18, 8pm $20+

A power line-up of woman Asian pop musicians that perform a range of pop music styles. Tckets: moshtix.co.nz

supplied Wellington’s waterfront will be lit up this weekend with Lumino City.

Dave Murphy and Janet Muggeridge

Thunderbird Cafe, Featherston St, Nov 18, 5.30-7.30pm, free

Janet and Dave play new tunes and old faves, Americana, blues , folk, originals, driving fingerpicked acoustic guitar, mandolin, melodic vocals. Two hours to wind down after the week!

Chaos Circus

The Fringe Bar, Nov 19, 8pm, $24+

Chaos Circus is back for an intimate night of circus, magic, juggling, acrobatics, comedy, and a lot of chaos! Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

Bulletbelt, Bodysiege and Infinity Ritual

Valhalla, Nov 19, 9pm, $20+

Bulletbelt are playing their first Wellington show in 18 months. They'll be road testing some brand-new tracks as well as blasting through classics. Joining them are Bodysiege and Infinity Ritual. Tickets: undertheradar.co.nz

supplied Trick of the Light theatre company's show The Griegol is showing at Te Auaha.

The Griegol

Te Auaha, to Nov 19, $20-$35

The Griegol is a mythic, gorgeously rendered dark fantasy for brave children and lovers of atmospheric theatre. Tickets: teauahaevents

Anxiety ... The Musical !?

BATS Theatre, to Nov 19, 7pm, $22

At its best it's fine art, at its medium it's theatrical comedy, and at its worst it's a hot mess! Join stressed-out millennial Maria Williams for a one-hour rant about her life. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Seatoun Art & Crafts

Village Hall, Seatoun, Nov 19, 9.30am-5pm, free

Seatoun Arts & Crafts is celebrating its 50th Exhibition. Everyone welcome.

Songwriters’ Showcase

Moon, Newtown, Nov 20, 7pm, $10

Featuring Julie Lamb Outfit, along with Renee Millner, and Nigel Marshall. Renee's performance is part of their tour to promote the new ‘Fly Me Back’ EP.

The Kugels

Breaker Bay Hall, Nov 20, 5pm, $15-$30

The Kugels once again return to lull and inspire with mournful ballads and frantic dances. Featuring klezmer classics alongside new art songs by Arts Foundation Laureate Ross Harris. Tickets: undertheradar.co.nz

supplied Penny Ashton is back at Circa with her Dickens delight; Olive Copperbottom.

Olive Copperbottom

Circa Theatre, until Dec 7, 7.30pm, and 4pm Sundays. $25-$38

In this Dickensian tale of love, gin and the pox, Penny Ashton brings plucky orphan Olive and a squalid gaggle of hilarious Victorians to crusty life. A rollicking romantic musical journey. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Coming Up

NZ Opera Society Screening: Dukas’s: Ariane et Barbe-bleue

Te Auaha Boutique Cinema, Dixon St, Nov 21, 7pm, $18-$25, students and under 25s free

Another fascinating, different take on the “Bluebeard” legend. In French with English subtitles. Two hours. Tickets: Cash at the door only $25, seniors $22, society members $18, students under 25 free.

Homemade Takeaways

BATS Theatre, Nov 22-Dec 3, 7pm, $20+

Shortlisted for the 2021 Adam NZ Playwriting Award Winner – Best New Play at Playmarket’s Playwrights B4 25 2020 Red Scare Theatre Company presents 'Homemade Takeaways' Tickets: bats.co.nz

supplied Elsa Shih and Sirisan Sobhanasiri play music by FaurÃ©, Piazzolla, Bartok and Bizet at St Andrew's on the Terrace.

Flute and guitar duo

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, Nov 23, 12.15pm, koha

Elsa Shih and Sirisan Sobhanasiri play music by Fauré, Piazzolla, Bartok and Bizet.

Avenue Q

Gryphon Theatre, Nov 23–Dec 3, $37.50/$32.50, R13

A world-famous romp through topics that are just that little bit edgy, brought to the audience through the eyes of Sesame Street. Puppets perhaps, but this is not the show for your own little monsters. Tickets: wellingtonrepertory.org.nz/bookings

Exhibitions

Works on Paper

Hutt Art Centre, Nov 19-20, 10am-4pm, free

Last two days of the Hutt Art printmakers' exhibition featuring guest artists from the Print Council Aotearoa NZ. Most works for sale - affordable original beautiful New Zealand art.

Retrospective of a Nobody: A Queer Exhibition by Creek Waddington

Thistle Hall, to Nov 20, 12–7pm Tuesday to Saturday, 12-3pm Sunday.

A multimedia show exploring themes of anti-shame, butch and queer positivity, and scruffiness as an acceptable state.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Visit the NZ Academy of Fine Arts’ Academy Galleries on Queens Wharf.

Splash 2022 & Ceramicus

Academy Galleries, 1 Queens Wharf, until Nov 20, free

Showcasing a well curated selection of watercolours and ceramics, come and see the wonderfully diverse offerings. Chat with artists available during the weekend, participate in the ‘People’s Choice’ awards, and review the winners of several awards presented by each society.

End of Year Exhibition

Victoria University, to Nov 21, 9am-5pm, free

Te Wāhanga Waihanga-Hoahoa celebrates the mahi of architecture and design innovation students in the annual end of year exhibition. The students are constantly exploring their auahatanga – creativity, to develop and produce works engaging with concepts of architecture and design innovation.

Exposure Te Kanohi Kitea Exhibition

Entrance C, 63 Wallace St, Toi Rauwhārangi College of Creative Arts, Massey University, Wellington, to Nov 25, 10am-4pm, free

The exhibition is a showcase of Massey’s graduating students’ work–undergraduate and postgraduate–in design, fine arts, creative media production and commercial music. Visit exposure2022.massey.ac.nz

Hutt Art Potters' Exhibition Creative Clay 2022

Hutt Art Lower Hutt, Nov 23-Dec 10, 10am-4pm

Guest artist Leo Semau. Affordable, original New Zealand pottery for your home or as a gift.

supplied Auckland-based Glen Wolfgramm is of Tongan and Irish descent, and his show features 17 artworks spanning 25 years.

Glen Wolfgramm: A‘eva tokotaha he Pasifiki – Solo across the Pacific

Pātaka, Nov 20-Feb 26, free

A 25-year survey show of Glen Wolfgramm’s art practice. Auckland-based Wolfgramm is of Tongan and Irish descent, and his show features 17 artworks spanning 25 years, including new paintings he’s created in 2022.

Capital Photographer of the Year: The Exhibition

Pātaka Art + Museum, Porirua, to Dec 11, Mon-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 11-4.30pm, free

Capital Photographer of the Year: The Exhibition is heading up the coast for six photograph-filled weeks. It will showcase the best images from the 2022 competition, handpicked by some of the country’s top artistic talents. Entry is free.

Ōtari Raranga Weavers

Leonard Cockayne Centre, Ōtari Wilton’s Bush, various dates and times to Dec 17, $0-$40

Ōtari Raranga Weavers provides an introduction to raranga with harakeke. Classes aim to spread knowledge of traditional Māori weaving and healing practises utilising the native plants at Ōtari Wilton’s Bush. Ticket/booking details: Eventfinda

Lucien Rizos: Everything

Adam Art Gallery, to Dec 18, free

A project by Wellington-based artist Rizos. Over three years Rizos has documented the possessions of his uncle, Gerald O’Brien former Labour Party MP. Curated by Robert Leonard.

Megan Dunn: The Mermaid Chronicles

Adam Art Gallery, to Dec 18, free

Exploring writer Dunn’s longstanding fascination for mermaids and the world of professional mermaiding, vintage artefacts are brought together with painting, sculpture, underwater photographs, and videos.

supplied Fortune, by artist Bev Moon, a Yum cha feast created of carefully knitted wool is currently on show at Whirinaki Whare Taonga.

Fortune

Whirinaki Whare Taonga, to Jan 22, free

Fortune, by artist Bev Moon, a Yum cha feast created of carefully knitted wool, is a tribute to her Cantonese mother Yip Sue Yen and grandmother Lee Choy Kee who faced great obstacles to settle in New Zealand as refugees during WWII.

Summer Show

Studio Toru, Eastbourne, free

The Summer Group Show is a mixture of established and emerging contemporary artists from around Aotearoa. Introducing new artists to Studio Toru and welcoming back some familiar local artists.

Whetūrangitia/Made As Stars

The Dowse, to Feb 19, free

Through the work of contemporary Indigenous artists from around the world, Whetūrangitia/Made As Stars explores the real-time lived relationships first cultures have with their gods. Featuring work by leading artists from Aotearoa, Nepal, Canada, Hawai’i, Sāmoa, Tonga and Laos.

Te Rawhitiroa Bosch A photograph from the exhibition He Kaupapa Waka shows a waka taua at Waitangi 2020. Photo: Te Rawhitiroa Bosch.

Manu Rere Moana | Pacific Voyagers

Te Papa, free

The navigation of the Pacific by sailing waka is one of the great achievements of human technology. This exhibition explores the mātauranga of celestial navigation that enabled these extraordinary voyages.

He Kaupapa Waka | A Fleet of Waka

Te Papa, free

Created by photographer Te Rawhitiroa Bosch, this exhibition celebrates the traditions of waka and their thriving communities today. Featuring stunning photographs, taonga and an immersive soundscape by Tiki Taane.

Photography/Art Exhibition

Pariwhero Red Rocks Gallery, Owhiro Bay Pde, Nov-Dec, weekends 12pm-4pm, free

A galaxy of Wellington photographers on show, fresh from the prestigious Iris Awards recently held in Nelson. The artists are: Esther Bunning, Catherine Cathanach, Amber Griffin and Debbie Rawson.

Of the Hill by Mary Macpherson

Photospace Gallery, to Jan 28, free

Of the Hill is about Te Ahumairangi hill in Pōneke/Wellington, and hills beyond. It’s a work about the power and presence of the land, rocks and plant life we live on and with. The images take the familiar sights of neighbourhoods and road trips and shapes them into an emotional and psychological response to place. Visit photospacegallery.com

Tūrama: Lighting the Collection

Pātaka, Nov 20- Feb 26, free

Tūrama shines a light on a selection of works from the Pātaka art collection, providing an opportunity to explore and enjoy the taonga of Porirua. Featuring works by well-known names like Colin McCahon, Don Binney, Yuki Kihara and Elizabeth Thomson.