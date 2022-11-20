New Pacific-inspired sensory show steps into the world of Black Grace

The Art of Black Grace immersive dance sensory show will be at Auckland's Karanga Plaza until December 10.

Audience members will feel like they are in the cast of Pacific contemporary dance company Black Grace, in its most ambitious project yet.

The Art of Black Grace 1/5 is an immersive dance sensory show displayed on 288 square metres of LED panels inside a 360-degree, 15-metre diameter, 6-metre-high portable cylindrical structure at Auckland’s Karanga Plaza starting Sunday.

Black Grace founder and artistic director Neil Ieremia​ said live performance had been the bread and butter of the company since its establishment in 1995, but the Covid-19 pandemic had forced him to consider alternative ways of showing the company’s work.

The 22-minute show was inspired by pivotal moments in New Zealand history, with reference to the Dawn Raids, the Springbok tours, the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior and David Lange’s stance against nuclear power – events that helped shape Aotearoa’s nationhood.

READ MORE:

* Neil Ieremia on the power of dance and the art of Black Grace

* Black Grace's 'Life - O Le Olaga' a masterpiece of dance and storytelling

* How does creativity help strengthen Pacific wellbeing and identities?



RICKY WILSON/Stuff Black Grace founder Neil Ieremia with the cylindrical structure that he hopes will give audience members an immersive view into the world of Pacific contemporary dance.

“This is a reflection, I think, of who we are. It’s the best of who we are. We all contribute to the fabric of our culture and our society.”

Dancers in the show tower over the audience as they stand in the cylinder, as if they are gods. Much of the music in the performance is by New Zealanders.

Having been a dancer himself, Ieremia wanted to give his audience the feeling that they were on stage in the middle of the performance.

Black Grace/Supplied The dancers tower over those watching the show, as if they are gods.

“It’s like being in the middle of a rugby game. Dancers are running all around you and flying this way and that way.”

The project was supported by a grant from Creative New Zealand’s adaptation fund, which aims to inspire sustainability via new business models.

The cylindrical structure will also be a good long term investment for sustaining Black Grace through passive income.

Black Grace/Supplied Audience members may stand and walk around inside the cylinder during the 22-minute sensory show.

Ieremia’s dream is to have five of the experiences running simultaneously around the world.

“What we end up having is the ability to tour work without the company actually having to be on the road.”

“It’s just to encourage people to participate more in the arts because it’s such an important part of our society.”

Black Grace/Supplied Ieremia wanted people who watch the show to feel as if they are standing on stage with the performers.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or at Karanga Plaza, Wynyard Quarter. The cylinder is wheelchair accessible. The experience involves bright flashing lights. Those with sensory disorders may step outside if they become overwhelmed.