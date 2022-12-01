Living with the arts 'no-strategy strategy'

Lucy Marinkovich is a Pōneke based dance artist and choreographer. She codirects Borderline Arts Ensemble with Lucien Johnson. She is an Arts Foundation Tu Tumu Toi awarded artist.

A fact of life: no one likes being rejected. As a professional artist, it’s inevitable you will cultivate an intimate relationship with rejection. I recently received an email that translated as the ultimate of break-up lines: “It’s not you, it’s me.” I’m usually quick to self-deprecate, but for once I believed them.

I’m one of many swept into the maelstrom of Aotearoa’s arts funding crisis. A storm of neglect that’s been brewing for decades, whose waves of reckoning started to crest long before the pandemic hit.

Recently I applied to Creative New Zealand for an annual arts grant on behalf of Borderline Arts Ensemble. We’ve presented Strasbourg 1518 and Lobsters at Aotearoa’s most prestigious festivals, undertaken commissions and international residencies. Previous successful recipients of this fund, we proposed a bold new programme including multi-city theatre seasons alongside business mentoring support.

READ MORE:

* Ways to scatter seeds to develop big ideas further

* 'Mothballed' arts industry calls for more support as Delta decimates

* Creative NZ needs to step up: $25 an hour is a joke for contractors



Our proposal was rejected, which stung in the way any “no” will do when your heart hoped to hear “yes”. Feedback and high marking from peer assessors broke our hearts in a different way. They spoke of the excellence of our work and thoroughness of our budgets and plans. We were told we weren’t going to receive funding because CNZ simply didn’t have the money.

With an operating budget less than 0.01% of the Crown’s core expenses, CNZ is not credibly financed by the government to support the professional arts. Our story is identical to other established arts professionals. CNZ does not fund hobbyists. They have rigorous systems of accountability, peer reviewing, and reporting. But their pie can only be cut into so many slices. Why then, is the arts portfolio on the budgetary margins?

There are two loud, popular, arguments against public arts funding, and it appears to be fear from these small, vocal factions that impedes significant progress for increased support. First: publicly funded arts is somehow an exercise in grand larceny. I can only assume this position is held by those who fundamentally misunderstand arts professionalism. The economic and societal benefits of the arts, as data from countless international studies elucidates, places art firmly in the centre of a Venn diagram supporting economic growth and improved social outcomes.

The arts are a laboratory for innovation, collaboration, conflict resolution, and emotional intelligence. Artists are expert communicators and we need visionary thinkers to help us make sense of the contemporary world. An Australian study found that each artist had the impact of creating six other jobs in other industries. Financially, there is a stronger case for increasing arts funding than abolishing it. The ‘no-strategy strategy’ leaves the arts starving on the bare minimum.

The second argument is expressed as a form of Darwinian economics: “I pay for the music, TV and films I want to stream, so if your performance isn’t commercially viable it’s because no one wants it.” Imposing a Hunger Games-esque consumer theory is problematic. The true value of art isn’t able to be quantified on a profit and loss sheet. Good things take time, and time requires investment. Without a rich ecology of creative voices we will be left perusing an uncomfortably narrow bric-a-brac of commercial pop songs and endless prequels of movie franchises.

I ask why our creative visionaries shouldn’t expect to have thriving careers as is expected by those in the public sector, or the fields of science and sports.

I was recently asked by a public official (who didn’t seem to reflect on their own salary as an administrator of culture) why I thought the government should pay people to make art. The idea of salaried artists is anathema to some, and our government tends to dance an awkward tango with such incendiary issues rather than embrace possibly unpopular positions. This may explain how - adjusted for inflation – Creative NZ received more funding in 2006/2007 than in 2022, and why no political party has a robust, articulate arts policy on their website.

Without increased funding our brilliant, visionary artists will leave the sector or move overseas. Artists aren’t entitled, we consider it a privilege to be supported to contribute our work to enhance the vibrancy and wellbeing of our communities. But at 0.01%, this relationship isn’t working for us either.