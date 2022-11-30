Rare Goldie artworks fetch more than $2 million at Auckland art auction

A collection of C.F Goldie pieces is expected to set a multi-million dollar record at auction.

Three pieces by legendary artist Charles Frederick Goldie have sold for more than $2 million in an auction of rare and important art in Auckland.

Before the auction on Tuesday evening, art director of the International Art Centre Richard Thomson said he was forecasting the pieces to collectively fetch over $2 million.

“It was a terrific auction, with the Goldies selling for $2.186 million,” Thomson said on Wednesday morning.

Goldie, who died in 1947, is well known for his portraits of Māori elders and Māori culture.

“Charles Goldie produced intricate art of mostly Māori elders, and art lovers cannot get enough of his work,” Thomson said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The three Goldie pieces went under the hammer at Tuesday evening’s auction.

“He is quite simply New Zealand’s best artist of Māori people and culture. No other artist has his artistic ability and his insight and deep appreciation of Māori culture.”

After 17 bids, one of the paintings, The Calm Close of Valour’s Various Day, a portrait of Māori rangatira Wharekauri Tahuna sold for $925,000.

The addition of a buyer’s premium and GST pushed it up to over $1.1 million.

The second piece was Māori Rangatira with Hei-Tiki, signed and completed in 1939.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Goldie is well known for his portraits of Māori elders and Māori culture, aiming to preserve Māori culture by immortalising significant figures in his work.

It was the first time the painting had ever entered the market, as it was owned by the same family until now.

It sold for $918,918.

The third and final Goldie piece was a drawing of Sophia Hinerangi, who was a well-known guide at the Pink and White Terraces.

Throughout her time as a guide, Hinerangi introduced thousands of visitors to the beauty of the Terraces, which were acknowledged by Mark Twain as the eighth wonder of the world.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sophia Hinerangi worked at a guide at the Pink and White Terraces, and became a friend to Goldie.

The drawing of her, which included a personal message from Goldie himself, sold for $156,000.

Thomson said the paintings were purchased by an Auckland and Wellington collector and would remain in New Zealand.

He was not able to disclose any information about whether the paintings would be on display.

Also sold at Tuesday night’s action was No Ball Games, a print by mystery figure Banksy, which went for $180,000.

“He’s a modern day Michelangelo, one of the most important artists of the 21st century,” Thomson said.

Two other Banksy prints, Have a Nice Day, which features 27 military police in a single line, and Golf Sale, a print taken from a photograph of a protestor standing in front of tanks in China, are still under negotiation.

Ralph Hotere, Karl Maughan, Peter Siddell, Colin McCahon, Michael Smither, Peter McIntyre, Rita Angus were some of the other artists included in the auction, with the overall sale price totalling $4.65 million.