Culture calendar for the Wellington region: Dec 9-11

Ihitai ’Avei’a – Star Navigator

Te Rauparaha Arena, Dec 9, 8pm, December 11 at 2pm, 90mins, Tickets from $25 -$55

New Zealand Opera and Orchestra Wellington present Ihitai ’Avei’a – Star Navigator. Aboard a cramped British scientific vessel in the vastness of the Pacific, two navigators find themselves locked on a collision course. One is a Tahitian priest, guided by his ancient knowledge of star pathways. The other a naval officer, desperate to prove both himself and his faith in science.

Composed by Tim Finn with Célestine Hitiura Vaite and Tom McLeod, Ihitai ’Avei’a – Star Navigator tells the story of Tupaia, the Tahitian star navigator who sailed with James Cook, on the maiden voyage of the Endeavour in 1769. The opera explores the relationship between two master mariners, each from vastly different worlds, both far from home and unable to find their way into each other’s world.

Pinocchio the Pantomime

Circa Theatre, to Dec 23, Tues – Sat 6.30pm, Sun 4pm, $18-$54

Jump inside a fantastical storybook adventure with Pinocchio and friends as they fight fake news and discover what it means to be a real person. Tickets: circa.co.nz

NZSO Messiah

Michael Fowler Centre, Dec 10, 7.30pm, $25-$85

Umberto Clerici conducts the NZSO performing Handel’s festive season favourite Messiah, featuring The Tudor Consort choir with soprano Emma Pearson, mezzo-soprano Deborah Humble, tenor Lila Crichton and bass Wade Kernot. Tickets: Ticketmaster

Great Sounds Great

San Fran, Meow, Valhalla, Rogue & Vagabond, Bedlam & Squalor, Dec 10, from 5pm, $65+

This one-day multi-venue festival spans across five neighbouring venues. The jam-packed indie music festival features 17 of Aotearoa's best acts. Tickets: undertheradar.co.nz

Jingle Elves: The Musical

BATS Theatre, Dec 6-10, 8.30pm, $22+

Watch out New World, you’re getting a new playlist. Join the North Pole's inhabitants as they bring you the magic of song, a splash of inter-elf drama, and maybe even something to stuff your stocking. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Braindrops presents SC Cumuna and MaryJane Thomson

241 Cuba St, above Suite Gallery, Dec 10, 1pm, free

Come enjoy an afternoon of ambient experimental electronic music featuring spoken word poetry. Be part of the experience.

Welly Walks

Saturdays from Dec 10-Jan 22, Wellington trails, free

This annual event showcases the many walking tracks around Pōneke, and this year’s six walks range from beginners to pro, for kids, for dogs, and there’ll also be treats to be discovered along the way. The treats box is back and bigger than ever before, filled to the brim with goodies from local Wellington businesses, but a secret code will be needed to unlock the treasure trove. Visit: wellington.govt.nz/wellywalks

A Celtic Christmas, by Taste of Ireland

Opera House, Dec 11, 7.30pm, $79.90+

Witness the champions of Irish dance take to the stage for a magical night of tunes, taps and tradition as they tell the story of two star-crossed lovers. Laugh, clap and sing along to carols under the mistletoe. Tickets: ticketmaster

Wellington Centre for Book Arts Open Day and Xmas Fair

Woolstore, 262 Thorndon Quay, Dec 10, 1-4pm, free

Letterpress printing and bookbinding demonstrations, Xmas card printing (add your own address), and sales of cards, prints, posters, books and printing equipment. Visit meetup.com/theprintingmuseum

Coming up

A Milkmas Carol - Ruff as Gutz

Gryphon Theatre, Dec 13-16, 7:30pm, $10.25+

We're desecrating the theatre: bringing festive, wet, audience engagement, chaos. It's improvised comedy milking A Christmas Carol, hurl water balloons to change the narrative and make our Christmas miracle. Tickets: Eventfinda

Beauty and the Beast

St James Theatre, Dec 14-18, $69.90+

Beauty and the Beast finds Belle imprisoned in a castle with a hideous Beast and some magical characters all entrapped under the spell of a wicked witch! Can the Beast break free from the terrible curse? Relive this timeless classic jam-packed with laugh out loud comedy, hysterical pantomime antics, glittering costumes and chart toppings songs. Tickets: ticketmaster

Resonance Choir – A Carol Celebration

St Andrew's on The Terrace, Dec 14, 12.15 pm, koha.

Resonance sings a wide variety of repertoire in SATB which includes classical, choral, popular and world music. This concert includes much loved and popular Christmas Carols to kick off the festive season, including a carol sing-a-long.

You Should Be Dancin’

Opera House, Dec 16, 8pm, $89.90+

An all-star ensemble joins Orchestra Wellington to pay tribute to disco and pop legends The Bee Gees. Tickets: ticketmaster

Celebratory Delights

St Mary of the Angels Parish, Boulcott St, Dec 17, 2pm $35+

A programme of choral and orchestral works for this time of joy and celebration: JS Bach’s Christen atzet diesen Tag, Corelli’s Concerto Grosso and Handel's Te Deum for the Victory of Dettingen. Soloists Pepe Becker, Eleanor McGechie, Jamie Young and William McElwee. Conductor Shawn Condon.

Exhibitions

Hutt Art Potters' Exhibition Creative Clay 2022

Hutt Art Lower Hutt, to Dec 10, 10am-4pm

Guest artist Leo Semau. Affordable, original New Zealand pottery for your home or as a gift.

Capital Photographer of the Year: The Exhibition

Pātaka Art + Museum, Porirua, to Dec 11, Mon-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 11-4.30pm, free

The exhibition showcases the best images from the 2022 competition, handpicked by some of the country’s top artistic talents.

Ōtari Raranga Weavers

Leonard Cockayne Centre, Ōtari Wilton’s Bush, various dates and times to Dec 17, $0-$40

Ōtari Raranga Weavers provides an introduction to raranga with harakeke. Classes aim to spread knowledge of traditional Māori weaving and healing practices utilising the native plants at Ōtari Wilton’s Bush. Ticket/booking details: Eventfinda

The Places We Called Home

Toi Pōneke Arts Centre, to Dec 18, 10am-4pm weekends, free

The Places We Called Home brings together the work of Andrew Ross & Cody Ellingham, two photographers capturing the history of urban Wellington 20 years apart.

Lucien Rizos: Everything

Adam Art Gallery, to Dec 18, free

A project by Wellington-based artist Rizos. Over three years Rizos has documented the possessions of his uncle, Gerald O’Brien former Labour Party MP. Curated by Robert Leonard.

Megan Dunn: The Mermaid Chronicles

Adam Art Gallery, to Dec 18, free

Exploring writer Dunn’s longstanding fascination for mermaids and the world of professional mermaiding, vintage artefacts are brought together with painting, sculpture, underwater photographs, and videos.

Kiwi Art House Gallery Christmas Group Exhibition

Kiwi Art House Gallery, 288 Cuba St, to Dec 24, then Jan 10-Jan 31, free

Featuring 18 artists and 45 artworks large and small from artists from around the country.

Braindrops

‘N’ Sour, above Suite Gallery, Cuba St, to Dec 21, Tues-Fri 11am-5pm, Sat 11am-4pm

Artists: Seraphine Pick, Rob Cherry, Simon Cuming, Andrew Beck, Amy van Luijk, MaryJane Thomson.

Prototypes

Bartley & Company Art (Level 2, 22 Garrett Street, Te Aro) to Dec 21, free

Bartley & Company Art is delighted to give this body of work by Michael Mahne Lamb its first showing in Aotearoa. Prototypes, which uses photography to explore the built environment and its constant flux, was developed for Lamb’s Master of Fine Arts degree completed in the US earlier this year.

Ideal Homes and Gardens

Bowen Galleries, to Dec 22, free

New work by Kerrie Hughes. “My ideal home is a Bower (a shelter made with boughs or vines twined together), a combination of a home and garden intertwined, an attractive dwelling, a recess providing shelter.”

Glen Wolfgramm: A‘eva tokotaha he Pasifiki – Solo across the Pacific

Pātaka, to Feb 26, free

A 25-year survey show of Glen Wolfgramm’s art practice. Auckland-based Wolfgramm is of Tongan and Irish descent, and his show features 17 artworks spanning 25 years.

Fortune

Whirinaki Whare Taonga, to Jan 22, free

Fortune, by artist Bev Moon, a Yum cha feast created of carefully knitted wool, is a tribute to her Cantonese mother Yip Sue Yen and grandmother Lee Choy Kee who settled in New Zealand as refugees.

Of The Hill by Mary Macpherson

Photospace Gallery, to Jan 28, free

Of the Hill is about Te Ahumairangi hill in Pōneke/Wellington, and hills beyond. It’s a work about the power and presence of the land, rocks and plant life we live on and with. Visit photospacegallery.com

Summer Show

Studio Toru, Eastbourne, free

The Summer Group Show is a mixture of established and emerging contemporary artists from around Aotearoa. Introducing new artists to Studio Toru and welcoming back some familiar local artists.

Selwyn Muru: A Life’s Work

NZ Portrait Gallery, Shed 11, Wellington waterfront, until Feb 12, free

The exhibition weaves together a biographical portrait of the life’s work of Muru. It offers an insight into the breadth of his achievements through a focus on his art, and seeks to raise public awareness of his mahi, especially with younger generations who may not be aware of his contributions.

Whetūrangitia/Made As Stars

The Dowse, to Feb 19, free

Whetūrangitia/Made As Stars explores the real-time lived relationships first cultures have with their gods. Featuring work by leading artists from Aotearoa, Nepal, Canada, Hawai’i, Sāmoa, Tonga and Laos.

Manu Rere Moana | Pacific Voyagers

Te Papa, free

The navigation of the Pacific by sailing waka is one of the great achievements of human technology. This exhibition explores the mātauranga of celestial navigation that enabled these extraordinary voyages.

He Kaupapa Waka | A Fleet of Waka

Te Papa, free

Created by photographer Te Rawhitiroa Bosch, this exhibition celebrates the traditions of waka and their thriving communities. Featuring stunning photographs, taonga and a soundscape by Tiki Taane.

Photography/Art Exhibition

Pariwhero Red Rocks Gallery, Owhiro Bay Pde, Nov-Dec, weekends 12pm-4pm, free

A galaxy of Wellington photographers on show, fresh from the prestigious Iris Awards recently held in Nelson. The artists are: Esther Bunning, Catherine Cathanach, Amber Griffin and Debbie Rawson.

Tūrama: Lighting the Collection

Pātaka, to Feb 26, free

Tūrama shines a light on a selection of works from the Pātaka art collection, providing an opportunity to explore and enjoy the taonga of Porirua. Featuring works by well-known names like Colin McCahon, Don Binney, Yuki Kihara and Elizabeth Thomson.