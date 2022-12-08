The shredding machine - who gets to be made visible and who doesn't?

Daniel John Corbett Sanders, is a Pākeha artist and curator interested in critical geographies and social power structures. He is Managing Director of Enjoy Gallery in Wellington.

I’m not sure if having a panel of rainbow triangles in the foyer of the Aon Centre in central Wellington does anything for me as a homosexual. However, set against the dark and brutal architecture of the building, it makes sense.

Make Visible is a project by Shannon Novak occupying public space across Wellington with the intention of ‘“making visible the challenges and triumphs” for local LGBTQ+ communities. Aiming to grow support for LGBTQI+ communities, as Novak wrote in November, he looks to develop the work with them.

The project takes the form of interventions spread over several sites, including the Aon Centre, PWC Building and Turnbull House.But what is this representation doing, both conceptually and in praxis? The immediate criticism of the project is as an act of pinkwashing – the promotion of cities, countries, products, people or entities as gay-friendly in order to be perceived as progressive, modern, and tolerant. However, more than often, these strategies have nothing to do with LGBTQ+ equality or inclusion, and often are used to legitimise violence against other communities.

Thinking from this perspective, I am interested in who is doing this work, and who is profiteering and how. It’s important then, that it’s clear this criticism is directed at the cultures and systems beyond Novak, and any others.

If we put rainbows up around the city, do we still have to address the material circumstances that contribute to and enable the violence against and death of LGBTQ+ people? Projects such as Make Visible are ‘necropolitically adjacent,’ and by that I mean they are adjacent to systems that determine who and what gets to participate in the public sphere and who and what doesn’t. In this context, who gets to be made visible and who doesn’t? If the project is a response to violence towards LGBTQ+ people in the present, and in turn the anticipated violence of the future, what is actually being done about it?

At the same time as the Wellington City Council funded Make Visible project began, the Te Aro Park toilets were demolished with the intention to increase public surveillance in the area and in turn discourage ‘anti-social’ behaviour.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff

This ‘making visible’ of such a communal hub has a lot of parallels to the Make Visible project in that they reveal broader issues. Where the projects are apparently materially beneficial to some people, they are not to others. This reveals the impossibility of a singular person or entity attempting to represent several communities. As well, they reveal the problematics of determining who gets to be visible and who is pushed into the shadows.

Where we used to have to fight for basic representation and autonomy, we have the opposite problem now. Artists and curators are employed almost like police, sent out in patrol cars into autonomous communities to extract and fold them into galleries, museums and other state systems. But perhaps all these people want is to be left alone, or remain invisible.

It’s useful to imagine the art sector often functioning like a great shredding machine. Communities and collectivities are fed in and come out individuated, and in turn, commodifiable. But individual representation on its own is not enough, just like a panel of rainbow patterns in a corporate foyer is not enough. We need to create the conditions for collectivity, and we need to develop tools to discuss and address material violence. And the way to do that is to restore the collectivity that shredding machines such as the art sector, and other state apparatuses, are constantly eroding.

“There is no such thing as an individual abolitionist.”