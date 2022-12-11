About Face: Artist Salome Tanuvasa on capturing the beauty of human connections

Salome Tanuvasa is a multidisciplinary artist who sees beauty in the world inside and outside a domestic setting. Her solo exhibition A feeling of; a sensation of, showing at Page Galleries in Pōneke/Wellington until December 22, is inspired by what she observes in nature and her immediate surroundings, as well as grappling with the often-invisible labour undertaken by women.

I see beauty in nature and connections between people. I see this in how people care for one another, this is shown through gestures of love among family and friends. I also find connections with nature between people – showing respect to nature is beautiful as well.

My life experiences have influenced my views on who I am. I became a mum at an early age, and with this, I’ve learnt so much about how important family is in helping me raise my sons.

With past relationships, this has also shown me about myself and the care that is needed to become a person who is strong both physically and mentally.

Becki Moss Tanuvasa says support from parents, family and friends has taught her about beauty.

As a daughter of migrants from Samoa and Tonga, learning about how my parents lived in the Pacific has truly given me a humbled perspective on the opportunities that are given to me and my siblings being born in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Hearing about the journey and sacrifices my parents have made is an act of beauty in itself and this has given me an appreciation of the two cultures I belong to.

My parents, family and friends have taught me about what beauty is, with the support and love they have given me in my times when I find it hard.

In these moments, finding ways to regain myself, I would turn to nature to help centre myself. I encourage this with my family as going for walks and taking time to be in nature helps find meaning in life.