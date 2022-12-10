Te Hīkoi Toi: Time to spread Christmas cheer with some stunning Māori art

At Webb’s auction house on Marion St, Auahatia: Creative Innovation presents customary, contemporary and new media art, with whakapapa, identity and authenticity in every piece.

Yes, the Christmas season is upon us. I know you’ve probably got capitalism fatigue already, but we may have a solution here. Surprise, it’s the arts!

With all the pressure facing us to spend money and present meaningful moments to our loved ones, I implore you to look to the arts for opportunities to spread that cheer – there are a plethora of options currently available around Te Whanganui-ā-Tara.

First up, head to Ihorei Gallery on Taranaki St. Not only is it Māori owned and operated, but it’s a veritable hub of high-end Māori art. Ihorei is setting a new standard for ngā toi Māori. It’s an intimate space, which has already hosted a plethora of big names. Established by dynamic husband and wife duo Dee and Tū Sciascia, the gallery is testament to the power of not only ngā toi Māori, but also pākihi Māori (Māori business acumen).

Incredible uku works by Andrea Hopkins (Parehauraki, Tainui, Ngāti Toa) and Davina Duke (Ngātiwai, Ngāti Rehua, Patuharakeke, Taitokerau) are available. We look forward to the collections they have scheduled for 2023.

Speaking of high end, Webb’s auction house in Marion St has an installation of legendary contemporary Māori arts practitioners whose works are limited but available for purchase. Auahatia: Creative Innovation presents customary, contemporary and new media art, with whakapapa, identity and authenticity in every piece.

supplied An uku word by Davina Duke, available at Ihorei Gallery in Taranaki St.

It includes works by Hariata Ropata-Tangahoe (Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa, Te Atiawa), Hemi Macgregor (Ngāti Rakaipaaka/Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe), Stevei Houkāmau​(Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau ā Apanui), Tracy Keith (Ngāpuhi), Suzanne Tamaki (Maniapoto, Tuhoe), Jamie Berry (Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi), and Terence Turner (Tainui). The show runs until Saturday, February 4, 2023.

A collection of stunning painted works by artist Tangahoe dominates my mind. As Tangahoe puts it: “It’s all about connection ... It’s not about me; it’s about us – all Māori, trying to recover what we lost as a result of colonisation.”

Works by Macgregor speak to the form our values take, using the intricate patterns such as pātiki to tell tales of oceans and rivers and the seasonal changes facing our natural world. These are complemented by the works of masterful uku practitioner Houkāmau. Their series of whakapapa chains utilises black seeds, terracotta and white clay. The collection is a valuable representation of time moving forward and back – bringing our past into our present and stretching our future across the oceans we connect through.

supplied Head along to the National Library where an incredible response to some of our most influential poets is on display. The Long Waves of Our Ocean, includes work by Sione Faletau.

This concept is pushed again in the works of Keith, whose exploration of raku clay marries nature and machine in an intricate dance. Alongside this, massive photographic portraits by Tamaki demand contemplation. As always, she wields her legendary skills of social agitation to shake our cultural landscape into a bicultural whenua of understanding.

A highlight of this collection are the works of renowned sculptor Turner, whose endeavour to connect mythology and pragmatism leads to the creation of some beautiful tāonga. Each of the pieces within this incredible show will be of great value to the avid art connoisseur, and are sure to sell fast.

And if you’re looking to consume, to cause inspiration, to enlighten, I would highly recommend treating whānau members to a day at the National Library. Here, an incredible response to some of our most influential poets is on display, The Long Waves of Our Ocean, showing until May 2023. It includes responses by Sione Faletau, Ayesha Green, Turumeke Harrington, Ana Iti, Sione Tuívailala Monū, Ammon Ngakuru and James Tapsell-Kururangi.

These artists have created works for legends such as Alistair Campbell, Keri Hulme, JC Sturm, Hone Tuwhare and Albert Wendt. As curator Hanahiva Rose puts it: “The long waves of our ocean exhibition searches for the shape of poetry beyond written or spoken language, describing waves of influence using new materials and images.”

There are, of course, items available to purchase in the store – where priority has been given to newly established or emerging artists of Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa. Of course, spending is overrated, and capitalism isn’t trending. But art always will, so give the gift of creativity this Christmas, and go see some good art.