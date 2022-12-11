Review: Leads for new opera Ihitai’Avei’a – Star Navigator perfectly chosen

Ihitai’Avei’a – Star Navigator, by Tim Finn with Célestine Hitiura Vaite and Tom McLeod. Orpheus Choir Wellington, Signature Choir, New Zealand Opera Chorus, Orchestra Wellington. Director: John Davies; Conductor: Uwe Grodd. Te Rauparaha Arena, December 9,11. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke.

Two men on board an 18th-century sailing ship, living in the claustrophobic environment below decks, operating opposed navigational systems that stand in for their mutually misunderstood world views: such is the setting of a new and innovative opera based on the relationship between Captain James Cook and Tupaia, a Tahitian leader and “star navigator” who sailed on the Endeavour.

The core of the show comprises songs by Tim Finn, orchestrated by Tom McLeod and complemented by monologues by Tahitian writer Célestine Hitiura Vaite. A small cast of characters – an orator, Cook, Tupaia and his acolyte Teata, and Tahitian noblewoman Purea – are backed by Orchestra Wellington and a massed choir combining the forces of some of the capital’s leading outfits.

On Friday night the venue, the Te Rauparaha Arena, displayed a few drawbacks, including noisy air-conditioning and an acoustic that necessitated all the singers being miked up. But its location in central Porirua undoubtedly contributed to the audience being far more diverse – in age and ethnicity – than is usually the case.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied The role of Purea is a strong vehicle for Marlena Devoe’s rich, honeyed tones.

Though billed as an opera, Ihitai’Avei’a feels more like a musical. The lyrics at times have a deft poetry; there are thrilling moments, especially when the Endeavour is nearly shipwrecked on a reef; and the choir is exceptionally well-used, at once a Greek chorus, the main narrator, and the singer of atmospheric sea shanties. Some of the arrangements verge on monotonous, however; there is less harmonic and thematic development than might be expected; and the music makes only sparing use of Pacific motifs and instruments.

On the bright side, the two leads are perfectly chosen: as Tupaia, young tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono continues his impressive rise, singing with warmth and a dignified heroism, while Paul Whelan gives Cook a stiff, angular physicality and a powerful and imposing voice. Though less prominent, the role of Purea is nonetheless a strong vehicle for Marlena Devoe’s rich, honeyed tones.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied Aiolupotea Norah Stevenson-Tuuga in Ihitai'Avei'a - Star Navigator 2022.

An ambitious work, based on cross-cultural collaboration, Ihitai’Avei’a attempts to grapple with colonisation and its literal and figurative violence. The show’s execution is flawed, however. The pacing is odd – the characters seem to take an age to leave Tahiti, compressing the rest of the action – and although Cook’s humble background and colonial mindset are deftly explored, we never get any real sense of how the cross-cultural encounter might have changed either him or Tupaia.

The borderline-schmaltzy ending, meanwhile, ill fits the show’s dark realities. Ihitai’Avei’a embodies a powerful vision, but one that is only partly realised.