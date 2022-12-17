Te Hīkoi Toi: Pretty as a picture on Wellington's south coast

Debbie Rawson at Pariwhero Gallery, in Ōwhiro Bay. Her distinct principal focus with the artists she shows is manipulated photography. (File photo)

The view is such a knockout at Breaker Bay that Three Eyes Gallery faces the tasteful native garden out back. So stellar that, upstairs in this house, the effect of light bouncing off the picture glass almost feels designed - the landscape melding with the eloquent and abstract expressive mark making of the late artist Scott Kennedy.

Kennedy had, like his partner Donna Cross does, a feeling for the human space in between things. Facing the narrow heads between Te Whanganui-a Tara harbour and ocean, ferries cut through the blue channel in front of their home like ice skaters, the tide tugging, making lines.

The foreground coastline is peppered by harakeke, kelp and jagged rocks. In the backdrop: the punctum of Pencarrow lighthouse and the painterly layers of the Orongorongos, once iconised by the late Wellington artist Melvin Day. As they say, pretty as a picture.

Where house, landscape and art begin and end is smudged at Three Eyes. Every object is in arrangement when the doors are open to the public on a Sunday (at other times by appointment). Even the home’s toolkit is artfully arranged on a wall at the entrance, like a Don Driver assemblage. No surprise that Cross is a designer. Reflecting Cross and Kennedy’s love of the readymade and the spoils of beach wrack outside the door, when the functional is not in use, its form is to be admired.

Cross opened the gallery in 2014, after Kennedy died from cancer. His landscape-merging series upstairs is called ‘Deadly Garden’. That could be Tangaroa’s, but is in fact Kennedy’s own - dealing with that chemical affront internally with his final illness.

supplied Scott Kennedy's work with landscapes showing at Three Eyes Gallery in Breaking Bay.

Currently showing in the gallery is another artist who died earlier this year, Lindsay Missen. He and partner painter Gerda Leenards once lived here in Breaker Bay, and Missen already had a Three Eyes show planned.

Celebrated for his career as a graphic designer (Kennedy and Cross studied typography under him in the 70s) Missen brings the quiet clear sensitivities of graphic design to jewellery. The space between body and object (he started off making work for Leenards to wear), wittily and poetically combines found material with silver and stones in seemingly simple ways.

Seventeen necklaces and more than 50 rings demonstrate Missen’s attention to the primacy of shape and interest in pushing his skills into diverse form. Nature and ceremony are important. Truth with materials but work to be fingered and shifted like a rosary. As in Kennedy’s work there’s a lot of play and a love of making a talisman of everything from fish vertebrae to a teeny silver teacup with a figure emerging from it.

At the entrance a series of small moonlit or dusky landscape paintings scenes from Bali by Leenards in ornate Balinese frames recall the Indonesian island as a special place for them. They face Pencarrow Head’s colder currents.

supplied Lindsay Missen rings at Three Eyes Gallery. Missen brings the quiet clear sensitivities of graphic design to jewellery.

On a beautiful day it’s a sublime drive or bike ride from here to Ōwhiro Bay. On a Te Hīkoi Toi you might stop at Lyall Bay for refreshment, admiring the now brightly-coloured hipster hood sitting cheek by jowl with the likes of Bunnings and the Warehouse and the design smarts of the new leaning airport control tower and surf club.

In amongst it atmospheric painter Jane Blackmore has her popular shop, gallery and studio, sheltering a range of artists offering local ware. Around the shoreline at Island Bay, Michael McCormack has impressively held his gallery and studio for coming on 20 years (he currently has a pop-up in Willis St over summer)

You could argue it’s our final stop on the tour which has the best view. By the time you reach Ōwhiro Bay, you’re looking out over the rockpools to the Cook Strait. Here Pariwhero Gallery, the second-to-last dwelling, is a cool dark rustic shed shelter from the hard sunlight and majestic cliffs of Red Rocks.

supplied Debbie Rawson's work at Paihwero Gallery. Her principal focus is manipulated photography.

The gallery is quite different in approach from Three Eyes - noisier, more high-keyed and rambunctious - reflecting its proprietor Debbie Rawson’s work as a musician and Wellington’s quirkier performance edge. Yet both offer refuge beyond the hills of the city to artists who fall in their mixed careers and concerns outside the professional city dealer gallery set.

Rawson’s distinct principal focus with the artists she shows is manipulated photography. You see this in the intensity of her own work: full of reflected fracturings, overlays and plays with technique. It ranges from black and white work that mimics and extends the organic nature of early 19th photography, to smart takes on the colourful reflections of mannequins in Cuba St windows speaking to the human condition.

Alongside Rawson she shows accomplished work by the likes of Catherine Cattanach - blooms as very alive still lifes reflected in rippling water - and Esther Brunning quatrefoil windows on nature, with human stitches made across surfaces wandering like the passage of ants.

For photographers like these Pariwhero is like the precious dark chamber of a giant Box Brownie on the foreshore. Any moment it’s ready to turn into a camera obscura for the hard lit ocean scene outside.