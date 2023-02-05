Kelly Ana Morey's short story: I’m not even half as good as Glory in real life

The Short Read is proudly brought to you by The Milford Foundation. Listen to the full podcast in the player below.

Kelly Anna Morey came third place in the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards.

‘F... me,’ I say. ‘It can’t be.’

‘What,’ replies Emma who’s lying on the other sofa.

It’s Saturday night and we’re a little bit toasted from the last of the weed that we scored from Emma’s cousin, and scrolling relentlessly on our phones. Tinder for me. Trade Me for Emma. Both are dangerous.

Emma could end up with even more credit card debt, and given my Tinder history, I’m just one bad choice away from being dismembered in a freezer in some nutter’s basement. Though so far, to be honest, it’s mostly been guys wanting to impress me with their get-rich-quick hopes and dreams. God, I just want to crush them. Both the men and their hopes and dreams. I really do.

But I don’t, I just sit there, smile blandly and die a bit more inside one conversation at a time.

‘It’s Badger. I’m sure it’s him. This guy on Tinder is holding him in his profile photo.’

‘Nice change from a fish or a dead pig.’

Emma pauses Trade Me scrolling and completely changing the subject, says: ‘Oh that is nice. Aesthetic movement gorgeousness right there. Drew would approve.’

Emma watches a lot of antiques shows, and refers to the experts and dealers who populate the bulk of her viewing by their first names. ‘Em!’

‘What?’

‘Badger.’

So anyway. Badger.

David White/Stuff The author, Kelly Ana Morey.

Badger was/is my 7-year-old cross-bred Jack Russell who went missing about 18 months ago. Not that there was anything unusual in that. Badger went missing a lot. An open door, an unlatched gate, a car window cracked a fraction too much and he was off.

Roaming the city streets. Pissing, barking, chasing, shitting and raping. Inevitably the animal control people would pick him up, scan him through the system, get in touch and extract a vast amount of money from me before they returned him. It might not have been a perfect system, but it worked. Until it didn’t.

Not that I’ve given up hope. Lassie always found her way home, so why not Badger who is far more resourceful than a Collie with too-close-together eyes.

‘Show me,’ Emma says. I chuck my phone over. ‘Oh wow,’ she says, looking at the screen. ‘That totally looks like Badger.’

‘It does, doesn’t it?’

‘The guy looks OK too.’ Emma scrolls and starts to read. ‘I like good food, foreign art films, good music and tramping. My best mate is Jack the Jack Russell.’ Jesus he should be shot for that crime against the bloody obvious. I’m looking for friendship first with the possibility of it developing into a long-term relationship. Yeah and we all know that translates as “total f...boy”’.

I laugh. Emma, looking for the bad in everything since forever. And that’s why I love her.

‘If,’ continues Emma, ‘he says he likes long walks on the beach and talking about his feelings, can we track him down and kill him like vengeful feminist assassins?’

‘Oh for sure. That seems totally legit.’

We’ve just binge watched Killing Eve and Emma thinks we have all the makings to be excellent vengeful feminist assassins. I have my doubts, we’re both pretty lazy. But I do absolutely f...... covet a Molly Goddard tulle dress, so maybe that’s enough.

’Where does he live?’

Emma scrolls.

‘40km away.’

‘That could be anywhere.’

‘You’re going to hook up with him right?’

‘Um yeah. I have to find out whether it’s Badger or not.’

‘I think this may be a job for Glory Wintergarden,’ says Emma.

‘I think you’re right.’

123rf ‘My best mate is Jack the Jack Russell.’

I get up from the couch and go to my room to look for the old phone that I use for purposes of Glory Wintergarden. Let me explain. When I think things have the potential to get sketchy, I become Glory, a fun lady who’s looking for “good banter and chillaxing times”, which is just a polite way of saying “wh... with low-standards and zero expectations”.

Not going to lie, that’s sometimes been pretty accurate. And since we’re doing full disclosure, sometimes I’m not even half as good as Glory in real life.

It’s past midnight when the dog-stealing-probable-f...boy (DSPFB) also swipes right and immediately messages.

I’m in town for the night. Want to meet up?

Can’t. I’m in Wellington for the weekend. Game for a coffee later in the week though.

This is not my first rodeo. Never leave room for negotiation.

‘Wow,’ Emma says when I drop into the antiques shop where she works a few days later on my way to meet the DSPFB. ‘You look nice. Not like you to make an effort.’

‘I know. I even brushed my hair. But if it is Badger I’m probably going to need DSPFB, to want to see me again while I take the lay of the land. I need time to put a plan together. That’s what Villanelle would do.’

‘I guess,’ Emma says. ‘Or you can just tell him about Badger going missing.’

‘Or I could do that,’ I agree.

This had all kicked off yesterday in a flurry of messaging as DSPFB and I arranged to have coffee today at the cafe across the road from the shop where Emma works. Is it OK if I bring my dog? I’m trying to make it up to him for leaving him with my mum for the weekend while I was in town.

Sure. I love dogs.

Emma and I lurk in the doorway of the shop watching the cafe. As all the clocks in the shop start striking the hour, a guy with a black and white terrier on a lead stops outside the cafe, ties his dog to the base of a table and goes inside.

‘That’s got to be him right?’

‘I reckon,’ says Emma. ‘He looks OK too.’

‘Em,’ I say in mock affront. ‘I was talking about Badger.’

‘Yeah me too,’ Emma replies. ‘OK here he comes.’

DSPFB walks out of the cafe with a newspaper and sits down at the table the dog’s tied to. He reaches down and gives the dog a quick pat. Good boy. A few minutes later his coffee is delivered.

‘Well are you going?’ Emma asks.

‘I guess.’

It has to be Badger.

I have to know. So I walk out of the shop and across the road.

Stuff ‘Emma and I lurk in the doorway of the shop watching the cafe.’

Badger sees me before DSPFB, and hits the end of his lead at speed. He’s not the biggest dog in the world, but he’s solid and manages to drag the table a short distance before I reach him and squat down.

‘Hello you,’ I whisper in his ear as he wriggles onto my lap and tries to frantically lick my face. I hear a chair scraping as DSPFB stands up and comes around to where Badger and I are having our clandestine reunion.

‘Wow,’ DSPFB says. ‘He really likes you. Sorry about that.’

I look up and suddenly realise that I have no plan at all. NONE.

‘Ridiculously cute but in a way that’s hard to describe,’ I tell Emma later. ‘Not exactly pretty, or classically handsome. It’s weird. He has this profile, kind of like a sheep or a Siamese cat. I’m sure there’s a word for it. Starts with a vowel maybe.’

‘I’ll ask Twitter,’ Emma says, her thumbs a well-practised blur across her phone screen. Literally seconds later we have a word.

Ursine.

No, ovine.

Ursine is bear-like.

Definitely ovine.

Yep ovine.

‘So ovine is the word we’re looking for apparently.’

‘So yeah, like a sheep, but I don’t know, also sexy as hell. Like better for not being too obviously good-looking. You know. Like Adam Driver.’

‘Oh I like him,’ Emma agrees. ‘But he’s an idiot right? DSPFB. Not Adam Driver obviously.’

‘Well …’

‘Oh wow. You’re a bit into him aren’t you?’

Maybe,’ I confess and proceeded to tell Emma about how DSPFB had been seemingly charmed by my general grim outlook on life and even started to play along with the joke when I trotted out my theory of eternal disappointment. I mean kudos to him. Most guys message me a few hours after a meet up expressing a reluctance to pursue any further contact due to my “negativity”.

Getty/Thomas Trutschel/Photothek ‘Given my Tinder history, I’m just one bad choice away from being dismembered in a freezer in some nutter’s basement.’

Bitch what the f... is your problem?

C.... like you, apparently.

So yeah, f...... hell this is not how it was supposed to roll at all. ‘But the best bit,’ I conclude, ‘was Badger lovingly licking my feet under the table. It was as close to a perfect moment as someone like me is entitled to expect.’

‘That’s just gross,’ Emma says.

So in the absence of a plan I make another plan with DSPFB to grab dinner and a movie later in the week.

Pizza and something artsy?

Kill me now. There’ll be reading involved. I know artsy means subtitles. Sure. That sounds perfect.

Stupid date is perfect - what the actual hell - well not quite. The film has sub-titles but it is at the Civic which I love, and Badger hasn’t come along.

‘My mum Kathleen’s got him for the evening.’

We part at the cinema. DSPFB says he has an early start and I pretend I do too and although he offers to drive me home, I brush him off because there’s no way I want him knowing where I live. I’m planning to rob him after all.

Sorry I had to head off early last night. Why don’t you come out to Piha on Saturday and I’ll cook you dinner.

Can my friend Emma come too? I don’t drive. She’s a gluten-intolerant vegan.

This is not even close to true. I do drive, I just don’t have a car and Em’s favourite pizza is a meat-lovers. Every single time.

No she cannot even though she sounds like a gem. I’ll come and pick you up. Where do you live?

I’m working until five, so maybe pick me up outside the museum.

I may have told DSPFB that I worked at the museum. Which used to be true. I part-timed at the gift-shop one summer holidays while at university. This could have proven to be a bit dumb really because it’s a sodding rat race getting there from Kingsland on public transport, though luckily Em decides we should make an outing of it, and drives us there. Last one to decorative arts is a philistine.

When we walk out as the museum is closing at 4.30, DSPFB is waiting in the car park out front.

‘He’s keen,’ says Emma.

‘Who’s that?’ DSPFB asks as Em and I part company.

‘My flatmate,’ I say. ‘We both work here.’

‘She looks familiar,’ says DSPFB.

‘This is nice,’ I say, walking around looking at everything in the bach which is one of those dinky little original ones from the early days of Aucklanders coming over the hill and down to the beach for the summer. It smells like a thorough recent cleaning. I’d put money on the sheets being clothesline fresh too. DSPFB has books and records. Both in alphabetical order.

I’m definitely going to f... him.

‘Yeah,’ he says, opening the fridge. ‘It’s not fancy, but it’s home. Beer? Wine? Or cider?’

‘Cider please.’

We go outside and sit ourselves down on a pair of retro wire and vinyl barstools that are in the middle stages of losing the war against neglect and the environment. Out at sea wet-suited surfers, their bodies rising and falling in the choppy water, look like shark dorsal fins.

‘So how long have you lived here?’

‘Me personally, almost four years. I’m in the process of buying the half I don’t own off my sister. Our grandmother on our mum’s side left it to us. It was built by her father, back between the wars I think. 1920s, 30s. And each generation has added a bit to it ever since.’

‘What’s your contribution?’

‘I don’t know. Maybe a new bathroom and kitchen eventually. Need to punch a slightly bigger hole in that mortgage first. Lucky there’s lots of work around.’

RICKY WILSON/Stuff ‘The bach is one of those dinky little original ones from the early days of Aucklanders coming over the hill and down to the beach for the summer. It smells like a thorough recent cleaning.’

‘Do you like your job? Must be exciting.’

‘I do,’ DSPFB says. ‘Everyone wants to work in the movies, right?’

‘Met any really famous people?’

‘I have.’

‘Go on then impress me.’

And f... me he does.

Don’t say nice things.

Not yet.

If you do I will despise you.

So I keep it light. ‘How long have you had Jack?’

‘Six, maybe seven years. I got him as a puppy from a breeder in Nelson.’

What-the-actual-f...!

‘Oh,’ I say, ‘for some reason I thought he was a rescue.’

‘No definitely not.’

Truly-what-the-actual-f...!

‘Huh. Ummm OK. I’m just going to have a ciggie outside and text Emma so she knows you’re not holding me hostage. Won’t be a minute.’

I slip out of bed, pick my dress up off the floor and wiggle into it. I don’t bother finding my knickers but I locate my bra because it’s my favourite and I refuse to leave it.

Out in the lounge I pick up my bag and stuff my bra in it, retrieve my ciggies and phone off the kitchen table and throw them in too. Badger jumps off the couch and goes and stands by the door and whines hopefully. Because I don’t want to spend the rest of the night looking for him, I slide out the door and check the gate is latched. It is, so I open the door and let him out, and slip on my trainers. Badger heads straight to the gate. Little shit. Not my first rodeo though remember.

I light a cigarette and pull my phone out, praying to the telecommunications gods that there’s coverage down here as I open the screen up so I can text Emma. Help! Not life and death. Need rescuing from Piha.

Please be awake… please be awake … please be awake.

Operation steal back Badger?

Phew. The telecommunications gods have delivered and Emma is and will always be the best.

It’s on baby.

I’m at least half an hour away even at this time of night. You OK? Do I need to call the cops?

We’re fine. He’s asleep. I’ll start walking.

Sweet on my way now.

I open my bag and take out the leash I put in there earlier along with a clean pair of knickers and my toothbrush. I believe in covering all the bases. I gently pull the door of the bach closed and walk down the path to the gate where Badger waits.

‘Good boy,’ I whisper in his ear as I clip the lead to his collar. With one last look behind me, perhaps even with a twinge of regret because apart from the dog thievery and lying, DSPFB had been one of my more successful Tinder hook-ups, I head down the street towards the road out of the bay. The moon has hoisted herself up high in the night sky, and casts a cool silvery light, so my chances of stumbling off the road and down the cliff are slim.

Badger sets a brisk pace, which proves to be a monumental pain in the arse because that climb up the hill out of Piha is a bit of a killer and well before the halfway point I begin to wish I had hidden out somewhere in the village and waited for Emma.

But I’m committed and I press on until finally the road starts to level off and I know the worst is over. And although I know Emma is hoofing it all of the way to Piha in the Corolla, it still feels like I’ve been walking for-bloody-ever before headlights up ahead suddenly appear, flicking in and out of view between the trees as a car slowly wends its way around the twists and turns of the road.

I stop and wait and a few seconds later the car comes around the corner just up ahead bathing Badger and me in a flood of brilliance before dipping its lights and slowing down. Emma pulls up beside me. ‘Fancy a ride?’ she asks.

Badger and I pile into the Corolla. Emma does one of her infamous 15-point turns - we won’t let her drive when the zombie apocalypse is upon us - and finally we’re on our way back to town. Never has a canine heist been so easy. I had genuinely expected it to be more exciting than this. I light us both a cigarette.

‘You’re the best,’ I say handing her one.

‘Delete Glory and chuck the SIM card,’ Emma says, all business even though it’s 2am and she’s driving the getaway car in a Ramones T-shirt, bare legs and Ugg boots. ‘Because that’s the first place he’s going to go once he realises you’ve done a runner with his dog.’

‘His dog?’

‘OK your dog.’

I pull Glory’s phone out of my bag, open it up and do the necessary. Then she’s gone. Shame. I liked being Glory. The SIM card goes out the window. ! !

Badger and I leave town. It seems wise. Badger is essentially in witness protection now and Auckland is a surprisingly small place. We find another town and a new population to annoy. And I have to go through the whole process of training up the staff at the pound there because there’s always a collar to slip, a gate left open or a car window cracked too wide.

Mike White/Stuff Owen Marshall was the judge of the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards in 2022.

Judge Owen Marshall’s comments

Written humour is a difficult art, and to infuse it with purpose and substance, even more so. This story, with its `badass' language and out there female narrator is genuinely funny.

The amusing, self-deprecating tone doesn't falter throughout and the deft characterisation is maintained.

The writer has fun creating confronting, clever dialogue and pithy comment. The reader happily receives the benefit.

For insights from the author and to hear the story read aloud, listen via the audio player above, or click here.