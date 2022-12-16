British police break into art gallery to rescue 'unconscious' woman - but it was a sculpture

British Police broke into the Laz Emporium in Soho, London to rescue “an unconscious woman slumped over a table in the locked-up gallery”.

Inside they found Kristina, a woman wearing a yellow hoodie, black trousers and light-coloured shoes passed out with her head in a bowl of soup.

Commissioned by gallery owner Steve Lazarides, Kristina was an art installation made out of packing tape and foam filler depicting his sister, by American artist Mark Jenkins.

Lazarides said gallery employee, Hannah Blakemore, had just closed the premises and went upstairs to enjoy a cup of tea when the police arrived on November 25.

"She came down to find the door off its hinges and two confused police officers," the owner said in a statement obtained by People.

Blakemore told Artnet News that police told her "somebody reported that the woman here has not been moving for the last two hours”.

She said it wasn’t the first time people thought the artwork was a real woman – paramedics were called while the sculpture was on display at a London fair in October.

"The work is to provoke and it's definitely achieving that," Blakemore said.