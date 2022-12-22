Turning stowaways into guests at the feast

“You’re a noisy lot,” remarked Arts Foundation chair Garth Galloway to an arts and business elite over dinner at Government House last week. Artists and maverick business types - both incredibly noisy.

The foundation was presenting Icon awards to three senior artists: Fatu Feu’u, Dame Robin White and Dame Jane Campion. Dame Kiri and Sir Sam had flown in. I felt like I’d washed up on a high-end celebrity treasure island: a contemporary colonial local edition of White Lotus.

These brave phenomenal people. On video Dame Jane spoke fiercely of her decision aged 25 to put herself at risk in whatever she did. Dame Robin acknowledged lecturers at Elam art school in the late 60s Greer Twiss and Jim Allen: both Icons, both legends still with us.

Dame Gaylene Preston was there. I’ve been reading her excellent memoir Gaylene’s Take. It’s about the role of the artist as a social activist, ensuring representation of the stories not being told. And it’s an account of Herculean battles to get the resources to make and screen films we now treasure. A reminder that great artists in this country don’t just make art, they have to constantly change the conditions around them to make it happen. In doing so - on the edge of law and regulation - they seed wider change. No wonder lawyers like Gallaway love them.

Rebecca McMillan/Stuff Dame Gaylene Preston. Her excellent memoir Gaylene’s Take is about the role of the artist as a social activist, ensuring representation of the stories not being told.

There are many laugh-a-loud moments in Gaylene’s book, such as when she persuades the Picton authorities to let her crew onto the ferry for free on the ruse they’re filming for the company. When police turn up at the Wellington dock she thinks they’re after them - not a pair of stowaways, as it turns out.

That’s the kind of fear artists can live with their entire life. It comes from getting away with something that isn’t accepted. They are stowaways. Recognition matters.

Money even more. This year the Arts Foundation also gave out 10 $30,000 Laureate awards and seven $15,000 Springboard gifts. CNZ and Goverment should pay attention to what no-strings-attached funding to proven artists can achieve.

Indeed, it’s why many of us have cried out for years for the institution of a basic income for artists - such as commenced in Ireland in September. There, in a pilot, 2000 cultural workers are receiving a weekly unconditional income of NZ$539 weekly for three years. Recognition shouldn’t just be an award for the elite. It should also be a basic dignity.

supplied Roger Shepherd and Hamish Kilgour at the Flying Nun office in mid-1983. This picture is on the cover of Needles and Plastic.

My book of the year is Needles and Plastic, Matthew Goody’s remarkable catalogue of the extraordinary first DIY years of Flying Nun Records. It’s another kind of social history. Prodigious young people living on the edge, making both mistakes and glorious new breakthroughs. As David Kilgour sang: anything could happen, and it could be right now, the choice is yours to make it worthwhile.

On the cover, smiling at the camera, hands on hips is his brother artist Hamish Kilgour. To his left, head in hand, the more business minded Roger Shepherd (as if muttering to himself about the insanity of their exercise).

Hamish died earlier this month, and it’s a hard loss to get over. There was such magic in the loving, generous way the drummer backed up other musicians. A bohemian creating community. One of those living spirits, making everything all right.

Artists like Kilgour and Preston have been a crucial support to others. Flying Nun, as it was, gave artists freedom but the artists were still doing the leg work. Needles and Plastic has sent me back to the 40-year-long catalogues of formative Christchurch musicians and writers Roy Montgomery and Bill Direen, both close to Hamish. They get a skerrick of the attention of the mythologised ‘Dunedin sound’. Mavericks determinedly doing things on their own terms, with changing lineups around them, somehow keeping going financially

Direen released a book of excellent prose Stream Light this month on his own South Indies imprint. Montgomery has just released a mesmerising album Camera Melancholia complete with poems. A recent performance at Futuna Chapel in Karori was among my favourite moments of the year.

The Kilgours, Montgomery and Direen. None are laureates or icons. Alternative musicians rarely are, and that’s a shame. At Government House we had a gorgeous, delicate performance by the NZ Trio of a new work by Dame Gillian Whitehead, sitting to my right. Experimental music but for the privileged. Yet, let’s face it. Many great artists rile and rock us up. They’re not comfortable dinner party guests. But in social support we can give them dignity.

In another favourite of the year, A Guest at the Feast, Irish writer Colm Toibin writes about growing up in a house where books were important enough to be dangerous and of the arts playing a big part in Ireland opening up to the outside world.

Art, Toibin realised “was a way of making shape out of your own concerns”. It is then one of the most powerful things to value. In 2023, let artists be the guests at your table.