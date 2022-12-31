Te Hīkoi Toi: The pick of Wellington's curators for 2022

Contributing Arts Editor Mark Amery brings together the picks of Wellington’s curators.

All year round in Te Hīkoi Toi we look at arts institutions with a critical eye, but equally curators are casting their eyes wide for the finest on show. Here they share their love of other galleries, with a guest appearance from former Dominion Post editor Anna Fifield.

Anne-Marie White, Toi Māori

Trying to protect vulnerable whānau from Covid deeply affected how I appreciated art this year. Not keen to attend indoor public activities, I found joy in outdoor stagings such as Lisa Reihana’s Ngā Kaikanikani ō Te Rangi – The Skydancers at Waitangi Park for the NZ Festival - cute! - and the expansive public commemoration of Matariki on the Wellington waterfront .

Recently I visited @hoeagallery in Gisborne, which is the work of a super stylin’ collective of wāhine Māori. I also highly recommend Selwyn Muru: A Life’s Work at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery (on until 12 February). In particular, Selwyn’s spirited depiction of Taranaki leader, Tītokowaru.

Charlotte Davy, Te Papa Tongarewa

I was lucky enough to get offshore this year, my standout was black metal band Satyricon responding to works by Edvard Munch at the Munch Museet in Oslo. Enveloping, unexpected, and utterly mesmerising, it made time stand still.

At Christchurch Art Gallery, the back-to-back double whammy of Brett Graham: Tai Moana Tai Tangata and Cheryl Lucas: Shaped by Schist and Scoria was a knockout by artists at the height of their powers.

Contemporary jewellery provided memorable highlights in Pāua: A Contemporary Jewellery Story at the Dowse and Delimit at Thistle Hall.

Kirsty Baker, City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi

Seeing Natalie Robertson’s Tātara E Maru Ana – The Sacred Rain Cape of Waiapu was a real highlight, exhibited in Tēnei Ao Tūroa – This Enduring World at Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery.

The Dowse programming has been excellent, but Whetūrangitia/ Made As Stars curated by Karl Chitham was a particular favourite, a densely evocative show which became richer with repeat viewing.

Cae te Wheoro Heke and Nick Denton’s quietly experiential Ko wai a Māpihi? This is not water lingered long after I saw it at Enjoy, and Tyne Gordon snuck in at the end of the year with the deliciously textured Sourdust at Jhana Millers.

Supplied Ark of Forbearance by Brett Graham at Bartley and Company

Robert Leonard, independent curator

There were some standout dealer shows. In Ark of Forbearance at Bartley and Company, Brett Graham offered a minimalist ship shape as a powerful, stoic, enigmatic monument.

Pitch-perfect, The Vagaries of Lingo at Robert Heald juxtaposed two masters of pencil-case art, outsider artist Susan King and blue-chip painter Bill Hammond.

Outside Wellington, I was taken by Gretchen Albrecht's Nine Illuminations at Nadene Milne in Christchurch. It unearthed a suite of gorgeous stained canvases Albrecht made in the 1970s, before embarking on her trademark hemispheres. For me, Albrecht has become a guilty pleasure.

As for the museums… Curator Simon Bowerbank’s smart programme at Whangārei Art Gallery was sadly eclipsed by the hoopla around the new Hundertwasser. But, mercifully, his timely, witty Nick Austin show heads to the Adam early next year. And I can't stop thinking about Fiona Connor’s current Auckland Art Gallery project, where she turned the tables by curating art works by patron Rob Gardiner into the show.

And my favourite new artist: Cao Xun, with his creepy-sexy queer fetish photography, scrambling shame and defiance.

Leanne Wickham, Whirinaki Whare Taonga, Upper Hutt

The highlight was Fiona Paddington’s Te whitinga o te pō at The Dowse. This was an emotive experience, transporting me back in time to a dark dimly lit, gothic world, the works shining and gleamed in the darkness. The colours were beautiful, with golden huia bathed in a glory fitting for one of Aotearoa’s lost taonga.

The other was Bev Moon’s Fortune: A Knitted Yum Cha, here at Whirinaki. This vivid installation told the story of her Taishanese ancestors. Fortune is Moon’s tribute to her mother and grandmother who faced great obstacles to settle as refugees during World War II. Both women were superb cooks and accomplished knitters, which Moon combines in this touching tribute of knitted pork buns, doong, dumplings and more.

Supplied A Selwyn Muru work at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery

Gina Matchitt, Wellington City Council

Selwyn Muru: a Life’s Work at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery. Muru (Te Aupouri, Ngāti Kurī, Ngāti Muri Kahara, Ngāti Rehia, Te Whakatōhea) was described as one of the most original Māori thinkers of his time. A man of many talents Muru excelled in many areas. The exhibition presents many artworks never shown before.

Pāua: A Contemporary Jewellery Story at the Dowse. Love it or hate it, pāua shell has infiltrated our national psyche. Pāua explored everything from its use in Māori whakairo rākau to kiwiana and souvenir shops. Featured were pieces belonging to Hutt Valley local Wendy Judgeford, who commissions leading jewellers to explore what pāua means to them.

Eden Hore: High Fashion/High Country at the Dowse. Spectacular homegrown fashion from an unexpectedly glamorous world, a visionary farmer who collected over 200 couture gowns in 1970s Aotearoa.

Derek Henderson/Supplied Vinka Lucas Evening Gown in Eden Hore: High Fashion/High Country at the Dowse Art Museum.

Anna Fifield, Dominion Post

Rita Angus, Robin White. Loved them both. But my favourite was the extraordinary Hilma af Klint show at City Gallery - the scale, the ambition, the innovation.

I also really enjoyed the provocative I Will Not Speak Māori by Tame Iti on Wellington's waterfront. It made me reel when I saw those words on the fences. I passed this exhibition often and was thrilled to see so many people engaging and with Tame Iti himself. I stopped to listen to him every time I was passing and learned something every time.

I try to go as much as possible to Circa Theatre and the best thing I saw was The Wasp. The production was top-notch and the storyline made me gasp out loud. I was sad to hear from theatres that shows have been struggling for audiences this year, so my 2023 resolution is to get to more theatre around the region. They're such an important part of the fabric of Wellington.