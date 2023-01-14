Te Hīkoi Toi: From the household to down the wormhole

Joanna Paul's work is on display in Imagined in the Context of a Room at City Art Gallery

Mark Amery travels to the very different worlds of Joanna Margaret Paul and Jess Johnson at City Gallery

Will artist Joanna Margaret Paul ever be a household name, like the members of the art history old boys club?

Unlikely. For all the changes in public taste that make Paul’s work now more on trend, and a steady trickle of exhibitions from fine curators championing her work since her untimely death in 2003, Paul's work over a 30-year career from the early 1970s on is quiet, experimental and thoughtful, independent of cultural grandstanding. This is to be celebrated.

Her amalgam of painting, drawing, text, photography and film is consciously understated. She works in the margins - her subjects found in the domestic spaces we inhabit the most, often alone or with children. The home, the suburban street, the playground - those most intimate spaces of our interior life. This is life’s rich ordinary pageant beyond the public outings. Its feminist statement is to make home and small town complex and alive, finding beauty in the mundane through charging it with the artist’s rich interior world.

Paul’s art is familiar in its strong understanding of the modernist masters, yet also strange, working across a diversity of art media in a way few others of her generation have. It’s quietly audacious, radical in a postmodern interaction of language, image and space.

All this makes Paul deserving of the attention Rita Angus and Robin White have received at Te Papa this past year - and with whom Paul shares some affinities. Curated by Lauren Gudsell and Lucy Hammonds from Dunedin Public Art Gallery and Greg Donson from Whanganui’s Sarjeant, this significant survey Imagined in the Context of a Room is - beyond its clunky too-clever-by-half title - a must-see.

supplied/Stuff Joanna Paul's works in the margins - her subjects found in domestic spaces.

Paul’s freeform use of video and paper to interpret the world close at hand is as a poet, capturing the gentle sometimes awkward movement of life around us. Common meditative space: like watching light dance on the wall, while a curtain moves from a soft breeze through an open window. A picture can be a visual poem, of familiar yet resonant objects, made alive by line and light, a kind of self-portrait like Frances Hodgkins showed at her finest.

Colour is used sparingly, key touch sensitive as markers of emotion. Even a drying rack of dishes crackles as if it could be a brain exposed. Like the poet William Carlos Williams, Paul can make so much depend upon a wheelbarrow - viewed in one painting from the house, waiting on the lawn.

And like Dame Robin White, Paul’s work is distinguished by its care for people and places first. Not cities or main streets, but Seacliff, Port Chalmers, Banks Peninsula, and Whanganui. Each warmly, deeply felt as places of daily observation. Paul is the opposite of the grand tourist, out framing scenery. Alive to white space, with landscape features as punctuation, particularly later in her career she provides space for you to enter.

Supplied Joanna Paul's home interiors curl around and cushion you as if enfolding you into the frame.

Featuring much work I hadn’t seen before, one revelation for me is the sureness of Paul’s painting over the decades, pushing it into new almost filmic modes. Landscapes and home interiors curl around and cushion you as if enfolding you into the frame. These are psychic spaces which in their sophisticated arrangements provide patchworks of metaphors in which to inhabit.

The summer programme at City Gallery provides a refreshing diversity of approaches. Among the works in the North Gallery Jess Johnson builds on her much loved virtual reality based installation Terminus with Simon Ward. Working as curator cum art director with five Australian and New Zealand ceramicists for the exhibition Antireality perversion void, Johnson creates a futuristic Goth Punk temple, full of hybrid nods to ritual magick and human visions of arcane supernatural worlds. There’s plenty of inspiration from historic film genre like body horror and science fiction - I kept getting flashbacks to Hellraiser, Metropolis and Peter Jackson’s world of Tolkein.

Johnson wallpapers the space with high-keyed cartoon collages of macabre altars with hybrid symbology, tentacled-Gods, Babel-like towers and naked male figures. All adroitly teeters between comic Monty Pythonesque pisstake and pomposity, like a contemporary take on the grandest of Baroque decorative mythological art. A reminder that we live in a digital age of excess and increasing inequality where techgods turn into monsters.

In the middle of the space, gilded and glazed lumpy pots sit on pedestals, plastered variously in skulls, naked women, worms and other motifs of sex and death, alongside characters from the dark depths of the Germanic mythological forest.

Supplied Antireality perversion void wallpapers the City Art Gallery space with high-keyed cartoon collages of macabre altars

Recalling Hilma Af Klint’s work in the same space a year ago, in the centre is a clever hanging and floor assemblage of small wonky hand-dyed worms, bowls, amulets and other vessels by Rose Salmon recalling a mossy ritual space on the forest floor, as created by a Steiner school early childhood centre. From it emanates a perfume specially created by Nathan Taare to resemble “animal musks and botanic pheromones”. Maybe my nose isn’t so good - I was reminded of the scent in a gift store up the road.

Decadent and devilish, there’s some excellent work down this crass fantastical wormhole. As ‘antireality void’ it’s delightfully hard to take too seriously, and it might just have some home truths about the dangers of indulging too much in our perversions.

Antirealty perversion void explores clay as an art media where earth and flesh come together - a shapeshifter, that can act as a portal to other dimensions of our own making.

Antirealty perversion void until 23 April and Joanna Margaret Paul: Imagined in the Context of a Room until 6 February, City Gallery Wellington.