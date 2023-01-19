How to write a history of the arts of a small nation

It’s culturally telling that Roger Horrocks’ Culture in a Small Country has been published by a small independent publisher, Atuanui Press.

After all, any history of the arts in this country will be marked by tales of prolific independent DIY invention and determination, and the resultant limits on audience size. Yet - as the likes of Flying Nun and The Bone People show, in these pages - there are exceptions.

Such a smart and lively history of our culture as Horrocks’ nonetheless deserves a bigger publisher for wider reach. We are starved of histories of our arts. Let alone one taking in the history of several artforms as it thoughtfully considers the arts in its social and political context.

In one of the best chapters of his book Horrocks writes at length on the dynamics and history of New Zealand publishing. The importance of persistent small presses, the damage inflicted by neoliberalism, and the ensuing global conglomeration of the big publishing houses. For the likes of iconic local Reed Publishing it reads like a horror movie.

Later, Horrocks writes of the impact on local artists of global juggernauts like Spotify and Netflix. A former board member of New Zealand On Air, Horrocks is excellent on the infrastructure that has fostered the arts and the impact of political and economic changes over time.

Welcomingly, the final chapter considers the impact of the Covid pandemic, echoing other critics’ concerns about the government’s cultural recovery approach: the favouring of new digital projects, for example, over direct support to artists as freelancers and small businesses.

supplied Culture in a Small Country: The Arts in New Zealand by Roger Horrocks

One of my few favourite memories from a university lecture theatre involved Horrocks, back in the late 1980s, introducing modern American poetry by playing videos for Paul Simon’s ‘The Boy in the Bubble’ and Prince’s ‘Sign of the Times’. A leading scholar on seminal intermedia artist Len Lye, Horrocks’ has rare cross artform-reach.

So there’s irony then while it is wide-ranging, significant absences make this book flawed as well as essential. It’s inexplicable that there’s nothing here on the performing arts, nor the vital infrastructural role arts festivals have played. The visual arts feels limited by a modernist perspective, with no consideration of more collective, cross-cultural live and participatory contemporary forms.

No Fafswag, Mau Company, Local Time, Mata Aho Collective, Gapfiller, Indian Ink, Performance Arcade or Letting Space, as examples. The lack of consideration of recent significant Maori and Pacific artists and organisations, or the rise of Asian New Zealand arts also dates things.

supplied Peter Peryer's work, New Zealand 15.3.91, features in Culture in a Small Country. This silver gelatin print shows an image that Peryer found on the concrete surface of a school playground.

Horrocks began writing the book just before the millennium, and it sometimes feels like an update of something written at a different time - rather than writing from a contemporary perspective.

For someone of such breadth, I find odd Horrocks’ need to be at pains to rally in defence of the concept of high culture (versus popular culture). Why not simply seek out art of excellence? So while Horrocks writes on so-called popular things he has been personally connected to, like NZ on Air and the graphic novel, absent from his account are dynamic contemporary developments in fields as large and diverse as comedy, street art and the applied arts, all in their own ways reflective of wider cultural change. In this way the book can sit uncomfortably between a set of personal essays and the generalist account it promises.

How might then we best write our arts history today? I’d suggest the time of the single authority for such a project is over. Instead let's collect many voices in the same book, with different historical starting points, recognising the plurality of our culture.