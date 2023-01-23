Kaiwhakatere/The Navigator: Symbolic structures visual markers of the arrival and settlement of two cultures

This year is the Wellington Sculpture Trust's 40th anniversary. To celebrate The Dominion Post is spotlighting sculptures the trust has helped bring to life. This week Sue Elliott takes a look at Brett Graham’s The Navigator.

All but three of the Sculpture Trust’s 30 works around Wellington city are site specific. As part of the commissioning process artists are provided with extensive historical information on the site and how it is viewed by the public, as well as environmental and health and safety considerations. Kaiwhakatere on Bowen Street, behind the Beehive is no exception. The artist’s brief asked for a response to the site and, in this case, the commission was honouring the trust’s founding chair.

The site was the former home of Broadcasting House, a four-story modernist building demolished in 1997 to the outrage of many Wellingtonians and those who cared about our built heritage.

This location behind parliament had been earmarked for recording studios prior to World War II but had languished empty for 25years before building began. In 1963 Broadcasting House was opened with seven purpose-built studios which, at the time of demolition 34 years later, were still considered the best in the country.

The destruction of this building didn’t happen without a fight and a lobby group, Save Broadcasting House, was formed. Sadly, to no avail. Particularly galling for those who tried to save this building was that the new parliament building that had been proposed for the site never happened and the site was left vacant. This ultimately became an opportunity for the Trust.

In 1998 Brett Graham (Ngāti Koroki Kahukura), was commissioned to fabricate his proposed work Kaiwhakatere: The Navigator. This work of granite blocks, steel, cement and a foam plastic framework, consists of three large pieces which refer to tools of navigation. It also acknowledges the site’s location near the original shoreline.

supplied Kaiwhakatere: The Navigator, is a work of granite, steel and cement.

Describing the work, Brett said that navigators of Polynesia were exalted as innovators with visionary qualities. The ‘manu’ guides the traveler and is a symbol of our inheritance in this land. The ‘waka’ or crescent moon shape symbolises a hopeful new beginning, and suggests embarking on a journey, as our Māori and Pākehā ancestors did. The ‘tūāhu,’ an altar of stones built on arrival in a new land, suggests promises and challenges.

Traditionally the positioning by Māori and Eastern Polynesian peoples of tūāhu marked their arrival on new lands. The tūāhu would often be positioned alone in the landscape. In this case, Brett’s tūāhu sits alongside a colonial marker of arrival in new lands – the establishment of a largely Pākehā government and Westminster-style Parliament. The symbols of migration and the tūāhu alongside the Parliament provide two symbolic structures as visual markers of the arrival and settlement of two cultures.

Together they explore the history of this site, while utterly transforming its contemporary usage as a green space. It is a contemporary response to the Pipitea precinct as not only the place of the original shoreline, but also the place where government is located.

Throughout Polynesia, the navigator is exalted as pathfinder, innovator, and visionary – qualities necessary for discerning leadership.

A perfect subject for this work which was commissioned as a tribute to the vision of Henry Lang, a co-founder of the Trust, and his contribution to public art more generally. He was also the Secretary of Treasury from 1968 to 1977, so the location opposite The Treasury building was perfect.

Henry Lang had an ongoing interest in Wellington’s urban spaces and civic identity especially during the demolition derby taking place in the 1980s. Given Lang’s vision and effort to counterbalance the destruction and construction of buildings in the 1980s, it is ironic that this tribute to him should be placed on the site of one of those demolished building.