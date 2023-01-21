Te Hīkoi Toi: Wellington's weirdest sculptures

Paul Dibble's 'Looking and listening for the sea' in the Wellington Begionia House. You probably don’t expect a meetup between a rabbit and a mermaid amongst the palms.

Wellington is proud of its public sculpture. It’s become part of the urban DNA. It’s a fine collection, mostly, running from the Botanic Garden’s Kelburn rise, across town, to the Cobham Drive wind sculptures.

Indeed, over summer, in celebration of their 40th anniversary, Sue Elliot has been writing in The Dominion Post about but six of the more than 30 sculptures the Wellington Sculpture Trust have given us.

But what about the weird stuff? The trust isn’t the only ones populating the streets. There are council and iwi commissions, gifts and bequests mayors just-couldn’t-say-no-to, and memorials. Some feel like orphans, alone and estranged in difficult locations, awaiting care. Our urban sculpture garden is now a veritable forest. Could it do with trimming?

Everyone has public objects they love to loathe, or that are cherished for weirded out reasons. So this week, light of summer foot, I took an alternative sculpture walk.

Alice in the Begonia House

I start in the heat of the Botanic Garden’s Begonia House where you expect tropical surrealism. But, unless tripping, you probably don’t expect a meetup between a rabbit and a mermaid amongst the palms.

Paul Dibble’s bronze work in Frank Kitts Park is a solid Kiwiana riff on classicism - all edge. But placing a work entitled ‘Looking and listening for the sea’ in a hothouse is a bizarre step too far.

Our mermaid’s head is disappearing into an enormous seashell, with a colony of bees making themselves comfortable with honeycomb on her thigh. Meanwhile, the rabbit peers into another shell as if it were the horn of a gramophone, imitating a dog before His Masters Voice.

A weird voluptuous beauty; a wildly balanced ornament - of Dibble’s Wellington sculptures I like this one the best. But could we give it some more air?

supplied Terry Stringer's sculpture in Victoria Street.

The Victoria Street Stringer

Back in the 1980s property developers were given the right to build higher in exchange for the gift of public art. Not surprisingly, the results were mixed. One quietly hanging in there is the giant disembodied bronze head of a vacant-eyed young man on a tall white plinth.

Clearly meant to bring humanity to some soulless corporate 1980s architecture, I suspect Ronnie Van Hout’s walking hand ‘Quasi’ atop of City Gallery nearby is longing to jump down and give it a slap.

Commissioned by Renouf properties in the year of the stockmarket crash, 1987, it just feels a little abusive. Terry Stringer creates great sculpture. This isn’t one of them.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The Rugby World Cup sculpture by Weta Workshop at Jack Ilott Green ruins the peaceful vibe of one of our last remaining pockets of grass.

Art and rugby not mixing

In 2011 at the height of Hobbit and Rugby World Cup mania, ratepayers sunk $350,000 into Sir Richard Taylor and Weta’s heroic ode to the All Blacks.

Unimaginatively evoking the heroic sculpture of Eastern Block Socialism, apparently this beast from Mordor was too heavy to be placed on the sports stadium concourse, where it naturally belongs. Instead, it ruins the peaceful vibe of one of our last remaining pockets of grass, the Ilott Green behind Civic Square. I preferred the pig sculpture that used to live in Civic Square.

supplied A giant roller skate is the work of college students.

The Pukeahu Roller Skate

If only I’d gone to Wellington High! Sitting with delightful incongruity between the grand former home of our national museum and gallery and that high seat of art and design learning, the Massey College of Creative Arts is a Jeff Koon-scale giant silver roller skate. The work of college students, it’s as staunch and steely in panelling as a battleship, and joined by a big weta, giant jandals and a robot reminiscent of The Wizard of Oz’s Tin Man.

Usually public sculpture sings due to its connection to its site. In this case it’s the entire absence of context that’s refreshing. Until, that is, the powers that be have the sense to open a roller skating rink in the great hall.

Supplied ‘Hinerangi’ is a spectre in a cloak without human body.

Turning back on war

On your way back down the hill, pause at Pukeahu Park to admire the Weta designed British war memorial tree ("the most malevolently mangled piece of messaging ever", artist Dick Frizzell). It’s so twisted, I’ve come to feel affection.

But if its dictionary-definition weird that you want - unearthly and supernatural - I give you Darcy Nicholas’ bronze figure ‘Hinerangi (woman of the infinite sky)’, part of an acknowledgement of mana whenua Te Atiawa with thoughtfully designed memorial gardens, Ngā Tapuwae o te Kāhui Maunga.

‘Hinerangi’ is a spectre in a cloak without human body. Disturbingly inside the wrapping of a shawl is a space where a head should be. Spookily, she turns away from the public concourse to face the unknown warrior in his tomb. A powerful symbol of how women have been witness to and victims of war, Nicholas leaves us suitably weirded out.

supplied The derelict Wakefield St pedestrian overbridge. Is it in fact a public artwork_

Wellington’s own Banksy

Finally: the only conceivable explanation for the continued presence of a graffitied, moss-gathering covered pedestrian overpass across Wakefield Street - decades since it was last open to the public - is that it's secretly a public art prank by Banksy. A wry comment on the mistreatment of the urban landscape by property laws.

Like 1980s shoulder pads, nostalgia makes me treat its angles with some fondness. Perhaps as a humid wasteland terrarium it could become our own mini-version for tourists of New York’s High Line?