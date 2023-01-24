Ceramicist Pip Woods says possibilities are endless when working with clay

Pip Woods in her studio with some of her works.

Pip Woods is a ceramicist working from her home studio in Ngaio, Wellington. Although she has been dabbling in clay since her early 20s, it wasn’t until about four years ago she decided to work full time with clay. She had some success with pieces she was making at the time, and was invited to participate in a few group shows, and later a solo exhibition with a Sydney curator, Amber Creswell Bell and Michael Reid Gallery. Woods’ work was also selected for the Portage Exhibition that year. Since then she has been selling her work through galleries, shops and online.

Tell us about the show you're part of now

I am a finalist in the Portage Ceramic Awards 2022. This is an annual event held at Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery in Titirangi. It is described as a ‘hallmark event’ for the ceramics community, and showcases the diversity of contemporary clay practices in Aotearoa.

What is your process when you are creating artwork?

There is usually an idea that I want to explore, a theme, a technique or something else that has held my attention, such as a human posture, an ancient relic, or something from the natural world. I don’t tend to work from sketches, so all the development comes from working with the clay in 3-D. Other ideas evolve once the development has begun, so it is a fairly organic process. There is a lot of trial and error; and I have many 3-D ‘ideas’ sitting on my shelves, abandoned or waiting for their time.

READ MORE:

* ‘I’m totally obsessed’: Why we can’t get enough of ceramics

* Taranaki potter takes on great New Zealand rock hunt

* Taranaki ceramic artist: Brockhill's upbringing is etched into the clay



And why do you create?

It energises me. Working with clay is very technical, which makes it challenging and the alchemy involved means there are many incredible surprises. The possibilities are endless, and the constant learning is stimulating.

supplied Woods finds working with clay means there are many surprises.

If you were prime minister for a day, what policies would you introduce to better support artists?

A Universal Income for artists, or at the very least, the first $15k income being tax free.

What is the best piece of career advice you've ever received?

Look before you leap. Then leap.

Who would you invite to a dinner party, if you could invite anybody at all, and why?

I’d invite Rita Angus for chats about life in Wellington during her time, and some landscape painting tips. Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen for an after dinner sing along, and because I love them both, dearly. And Banksy … he would be very fascinating, if he turned up.

How do you get yourself out of creative burnout?

I take a complete break and will sometimes go to galleries to look at other art forms, usually paintings, anything but clay. Or I garden.

supplied Woods would like to see a Universal Income for artists.

Who is someone's work in your specific artistic field who most inspires you and why?

There are too many to mention. NZ has so many fantastic ceramic artists. One is my friend Karin Amdal who does extraordinary work. It’s been very inspiring watching her work develop and hearing about her processes.

What is your favourite thing about art?

It reminds me of how infinitely clever humans can be.

What are you reading/watching/listening to at the moment?

I listen to a lot of podcasts when I’m working. I seem to have a pattern of serious stuff in the morning like current events and politics, then lighter stuff in the afternoon. I’ve been enjoying David Farrier’s Flightless Bird, and Marien Keyes and Tara Flynn’s Now You’re Asking - funny and compassionate with their lovely Irish accents.