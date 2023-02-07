Hugh Jackman top of publicist Vanessa Preston's dinner invite list

Vanessa Preston is a freelance arts and entertainment publicist who lives in Auckland with her husband Reece Preston who runs iTicket, the Kiwi ticketing company. She did a commerce degree in marketing and a music degree in performance voice and, pre-kids, sang for many years with NZ Opera. She still performs occasionally as a hobby, with Chess and Mary Poppins by G&T Productions being recent highlights. For the past five years, she was the publicist and then PR Manager at Auckland Theatre Company.

In what ways has arts publicity changed since you first started in the industry?

The tech we use and the news environment has changed a lot, but at its heart, arts publicity is still the same; building relationships and being a conduit for stories that help to promote entertainment.

What are some of the biggest misconceptions about public relations in the arts?

Ha ha - that it is all boozy lunches and schmoozing. It’s pretty much 90% not meeting people IRL in my experience! My daughter recently asked me what I actually do - I explained that I write nice emails and call people to convince them to do things I’d like them to do that they don’t really want to do.

Why is it more important than ever to have skilled publicists working in the arts?

Because stories can be online forever, and you want everyone to be happy with the content. Also, there is so much news and information at our fingertips now, so it can take a bit of creative thinking to get cut through for an arts story.

What would be your biggest tips for artists on how best to promote their own art?

Get some great, high quality alternate photos that you can use for press. A picture tells a thousand words, and if you can offer media amazing photos of your performers and art (different to your main marketing images) that really suit a publication, it's a win-win.

Lexi Clare/Supplied Publicist Vanessa Preston

And what about dealing with media - do you have any advice?

Be friendly, be trustworthy, be fun, be politely persistent. Rinse and repeat!

If you were prime minister for a day, what policies would you introduce to better support artists?

Much more arts funding across the board, more incentives to encourage people to attend arts events, invest properly in quality arts education in all NZ schools. I would ask the art-makers what they need too.

Which artists would you invite to a dinner party, if you could invite anybody at all, and why?

First up, it would have to be Hugh Jackman, because have you seen that man sing and dance and act?! Bella Kalolo-Suraj as she is a delight to spend time with - and hello - that voice. Also Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, because they seem like loads of fun and are so hot right now. Also, keen to see what they’d wear. Keith Urban as he’s authentic and articulate, but that’s no doubt because I’ve been watching a lot of The Voice with my 12-year-old lately. Plus Antonia Prebble, as I enjoyed spending time with her during the PR campaign for North by Northwest recently. She has a wicked sense of humour, and I think would probably appreciate Hugh too. And my hubby, as he plays the piano every night after dinner, and who knows what kind of impromptu sing-a-long might happen after a couple of wines with these guests.

Jinki Cambronero/Supplied Vanessa Preston with Ryan O'Kand and Antonia Prebble on the opening night of North by Northwest in Auckland.

What are you reading/watching/listening to at the moment?

I’m currently watching the latest seasons of The White Lotus and the aforementioned The Voice. I have the musical Hadestown on repeat for my walks/runs at the moment, would recommend. I also listen to a bit of Huberman, to get some healthy living science advice.

I’m in a book club and like all good book clubs it’s morphed into a wine and cheese club, with a side of literary chat. The book I’m currently reading is 100% not a book club book; Aurora by David Koepp. I’m enjoying the 1.5 pages of apocalyptic suspense I manage before falling asleep each night.

Coming up, I am excited about the Auckland Arts Festival in March, particularly The Picture of Dorian Gray from the Sydney Theatre Company. I’m also fascinated to see NZ Opera’s The Unruly Tourists (talk about the intertwining of media and artform) and looking forward to Auckland Theatre Company’s summer-comedy-with-music The Heartbreak Choir in February.

What's something not many people know about you?

I’m crazy about dogs, but I didn’t discover this until I was almost 40. We adopted a retired greyhound a few years ago and fostered puppies rescued by Saving Hope Foundation during all the lockdowns. It is so rewarding seeing them fully grown into big amazing dogs now, loved by their forever families. Someone should really write a musical about this, I sense some fabulous PR potential.