Te Hīkoi Toi: Knowing where we’re going and where we’ve been

The Kahukura is an endemic butterfly who has adapted to its environment in miraculous ways. Ana Iti's Shelter which is showing at City Gallery Wellington

Rangimarie Sophie Jolley on the shelter offered by the work of Ana Iti

When we talk about whakapapa in the context of the arts, it's often about an exploration. Something that describes the artist’s journey to self, through the sense of identity that comes in part from knowing who we come from, and who we’re going to be.

When we look at ngā mahi toi from this perspective, we begin to see the connection between all things – ideas, life forms and shapes converging together to create a moment in time. This is the purpose of whakapapa as a visual tool – it challenges us to think beyond the value of a moment, to see the value of many moments as they exist in a visual story.

There are a number of works showing around Te Whanganui-a-Tara during the month of February that demonstrate this concept. Whether you prefer a stroll along the waterfront, a deep dive into a gallery or sample the surprises hidden in smaller spaces, there will be something for everyone to explore.

To begin, the element of whakapapa is ever present in the works of established sculptural artist Ana Iti (Te Rarawa), who has a series of works currently available to view at City Gallery. I must shroud myself in stinging nettle is a stunning combination of two works; 'Rahoraho' and 'Shelters'. The pieces are a marriage of Iti’s use of moving image, sculpture and text to create a sense of whimsy and provocative immersion.

The works use the concept of shelter as it can be applied to the lifetime of the kahukura (a type of endemic butterfly - 'kahukura refers to the 'red cloak').

In 'Rahoraho', it is the intense moving image aspect of the installation that explores the relationship between the kahukura and the ongaonga (a native stinging nettle) in a dance of symbiosis. This work asks the beholder to consider the use of shelter as an insulator, even if said shelter is being provided by something that is considered toxic for many species.

In witnessing the gentle relationship between these life forms, I wondered about the ways in which whakapapa entwines trauma into the cycle of safety and intergenerational change.

The ways in which Iti moves the butterfly through stinging nettle vines is reminiscent of our relationship to colonisation – we adapted to survive, and now we must face the stinging nettle we’re enshrined in and ultimately, decide whether or not to disentangle(or even how we just might possibly do it).

Supplied Ana Iti's Shelters which is being shown at City Gallery Wellington.

The sculpted work, 'Shelters', seems to be an offering to the abodes we enshrine ourselves in.

In witnessing the large steel frames forming the work I was reminded of the short story 'Butterflies' by the legendary author Patricia Grace. In it, Grace explores the cultural boundaries facing a whānau who must kill butterflies to save their cabbage plants.

In 'Shelters', I saw the conversation playing out once again, this time presenting another form of shelter for the kahukura, one free of the aforementioned poisoned nettles.

Through both of these works, the thematic presence of whakapapa aligns the lifetimes of our endangered kahukura with the polarised view of our own colonial habitat. I was forced to ask myself, where have I become immune to poison, for the sake of safety? And will my children and their children face that same question?

Supplied Rahoraho by Ana Iti explores the relationship between the Kahukura and the Ongaonga. At City Gallery.

This concept of intergenerationality will also soon be explored at the Thistle Hall Gallery in Upper Cuba Street.

In the Family; Mahi Toi Arts and Crafts from February 14 is a multi-generational show encompassing the works and passions of several members of the same whānau – sisters, parents, in-laws and children.

The artist’s collective includes Dennis Berdinner, Leo Semau, Arawhetu Berdinner, Tai Berdinner-Blades and Eva Yocum, a multicultural whānau of Māori, Samoan and Pākehā whakapapa.

The concept was brought together by Arawhetu, whose father, Dennis, was incredibly influential in their own practice. The work of Arawhetu is deeply grounded in mātauranga Māori – utilising natural pigments to complement their existing practice. For this show, they’re presenting a series of panels from their wharenui.

The whānau will bring a number of unique contemporary and traditional materials to the show in an ode to the power of creativity within the realm of whakapapa. It’s an exciting process to behold, bringing so much rich knowledge and intimate sharing of creativity to the centre of the city.

Many words have been written about whakapapa, and many stories have been told through the arts. I’d wager that no matter what you’re beholding, there are connections that exist beyond what we see.