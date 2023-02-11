Te Hīkoi Toi: Portraying Pōneke in Portraiture

The Mover portrait on the QT Wellington hotel, by Gabriel Heimler and Anna Proc, is a tribute to Chris Parkin, who once moved the hotel across the road.

High up on a top corner of the black box which is QT Wellington hotel, near the waterfront, an enormous sandy-haired gentle giant, in jeans, scarlet jacket and wind-blown tie looks wistfully away, pulling away at a small model of the hotel on strings. A boy puppeteer with an unusually heavy toy.

A particularly successful out-of-the-box example of the charming comic style of Wellington painters Gabriel Heimler and Anna Proc, the portrait is a tribute to Chris Parkin, its commissioner, who once audaciously moved the hotel 120 metres from across the road (from the site of Te Papa), on bogies on rails. A recently revambed jungle ode to Henri Rousseau, below the painting, is also by Heimler and Proc.

While quirkily unconventional, matching the engineering feat, ‘The Mover’ mural still follows an old public portraiture tradition of depicting the powerful and monied up large. An interesting counterpoint is offered by the giant steel work by Cathyrn Munro on the hotel corner, ‘Per Capita’ (also funded by Parkin). The title and large Victoriana cameo-style silhouette cutouts of the heads of a young girl and a Maori rangatira offer with its puzzle of pieces a pause for thought over who we are used to seeing representing us as monument on the street.

Portraits are a way of portraying Pōneke - and the choice of subjects has been widening. Two blocks away, photographer Andy Spain’s latest series at Photospace in Courtenay Place, gives Wellington character through a combination of characters and environment, revealing his twinned empathy for people and our places. A perspective arguably born of Spain moving here from the UK with fresh eyes in 2015.

Yes, new mayor Tory Whanau is there (commissioned prior to her election). One of the more straightforward images, she looks classic model, clear cut against the Clyde Quay boatsheds and a too-blue sky. But other subjects are less predictable, the approach quirkier. While mana whenua are light in number, there’s a diverse wealth of creatives, clergy and assorted others, who Spain literally lights up in iconic Wellington places they consider a sanctuary.

Admittedly Spain juggles public image and private solace in what they agree together is a sanctuary. Having Paul Schraeder heavily lit up in the window of his charming wee Aro Valley restaurant Ria, may have as much to do with street appeal and promotion as feeling restful. Likewise, Sister Margaret at the Sisters of Compassion, next to a colourful John Drawbridge stained glass window in the Sister Mary Aubert Heritage centre. A surprising low key exception, councillor Nicola Young, cosy and quiet in her living room.

Ultimately Spain provides a more performative and commercial depiction of what makes the city tick. As theatre he amplifies inner-city Wellington’s remnant anarchic carnival spirit and provides a rainbow of colour, often shooting at night, with nightclub intensity. Witness the celebrated Jardo Wood (he who dresses as a tree and plays the sax and flute) under the circus lights outside Midnight Espresso. It’s a populist approach that works, and Spain has a talent in drawing out stories from his subjects and amplifying them with what is around them. Throughout artists and the landscape they inhabit are identified as key to our city’s quirky jazzy public identity.

The framing architecture around people portrayed is vital to their success: be it jeweller Karl Fritsch surrounded by hanging South Coast kelp (his seaweed lamps at Hamish McKay Gallery are witty sublime), or writer Stuart McKenzie quietly reading at home. We are voyeur on the artist from a distance, looking in on their practice through the windows. Borrowed as in a portrait of classical painter Tatyana Kulida, appropriately, are the compositional devices, using light and perspective of historical greats like Velázquez or Vermeer, keeping a shop window distance.

Yet for all their commercial appeal, Spain always brings warmth, and a sense of affinity with people and place. A sense of comfort in Wellington as home. Some images have an intimacy making his subjects quite revealing. Perhaps my favourite: veteran sculptor Tanya Ashken in her studio, with the warmth of wood and familiar tools and accoutrements around her.

Among the portraits - placed across from his desk - is the director of Photospace himself, James Gilberd. There he is, intensely, colourfully lit smashing away at his drum kit in his basement. It’s one of the better portraits in a second room of portraits that might have been stronger for some culling.

While you’re at Photospace also check out the excellent work of longtime black and white street photographer Julian Ward. Ward is excellent in finding a natural poignancy in the dance of groups of strangers in the street. A preview of a film on Ward’s work Gifts from the Gods runs continuously at the gallery 11am to 1.30pm, on February.

Meanwhile, across town opening this week is an exhibition of recent paintings from those fore mentioned muralists Heimler and Proc. The creative portraits continue with, in one work, Rita Angus and Michael Smither cosied up in a red souped-up vintage French convertible, hurtling past Mount Taranaki.

Like the two Angus self-portraits you’ll find painted up large as murals around town, the pair place legendary art heroes at the heart of our civic self-image.